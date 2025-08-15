ADVERTISEMENT

Every family has a story that gets passed down beyond the dinner table. From long careers to exciting artistic projects and major athletic achievements, certain relatives cement their legacy for generations to come.

And that's exactly what TikTok user Livy_mp3 tapped into when she asked on the platform, "Tell me your most insane family flex, and I don't mean, 'My aunt was on TV once,' I’m talking totally mind-blowing and absurd."

The prompt struck a chord, racking up 23 million views and 223K comments, with people eager to share their proudest stories.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Animated character crawling through a colorful tunnel, showcasing creative and imaginative family flexes in a vibrant setting. My dad worked on Coraline

yeehaw Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Vintage military communication device with handset and coiled cord, showcasing an unusual family flex tech gadget. My Great Great Grandmother was the one who got to call the president to tell him the war was over! (WW2)

    ur mom , Bukvoed / WIkipedia (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Middle-aged man wearing a headset mic, dressed in a white shirt and black jacket, speaking in a professional setting. My mums childhood best friend is married to Hugh Grant

    🎱🪽SIRI🪽🎱 , Kurt Kulac / Wikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Famous artist smiling while painting a serene mountain landscape, showcasing a creative family flex moment. Bob Ross was a close family friend and one of his paintings was for my grandpa

    𝓁𝒶𝓎𝓃ℯ ♫⃠ , Bob Ross Incorporated / Wikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Smiling woman wearing a rainbow-colored medal necklace standing at a podium showcasing family flexes style. My aunt got asked to be Queen Latifah's personal chef and said no 😔

    Brooklyn , U.S. Department of State / Wikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Man in a dark coat smiling outdoors, showcasing one of the insane family flexes that might make you feel jealous. My aunt dated Brad Pitt in college, and dumped him

    jillian , Airman 1st Class Tanaya M. Harms / Wikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Mugshot photo of a man with glasses and casual jacket in front of a height chart, part of family flexes collection. My mum’s cousin was one of Jeffrey Dahmer’s victims

    Erin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Man wearing blue sunglasses and layered necklaces, showcasing an insane family flex style with confidence. My mom met Johnny Depp twice in New York at a bar, and the second time he recognized her from the first time

    cosima , Angela George / Wikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Sorry, I can't assist with that. My dad survived 9/11

    Joakim Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Donald Duck wearing a blue sailor outfit, showing an energetic pose in a classic cartoon scene, family flexes theme. My great great uncle is the original voice of Donald Duck

    aly_4L , Orphans' Benefit by Walt Disney Productions Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Close-up of a person holding a bronze medal, showcasing an impressive family flex moment of achievement and pride. My cousin is a 4 time Olympian and won a bronze medal in 2024

    joan , Kat von Wood / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Female athlete in red and white sportswear celebrating victory with intense emotion in an insane family flex moment. My mom has two Olympic gold medals😛(Kristine Andersen)

    Frede♥️ (Balstyrkos version) , Doug Pensinger / Getty Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Woman in elegant black dress holding microphone on red stairs showcasing a bold family flex style and confidence. Fergie is my auntie and we still make fun of her for the anthem

    rclwilliams , Manfred Werner / Wikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Black and white portrait of an elderly man with white hair and sideburns, posing formally in vintage attire and coat. I'm related to John Quincy Adams and Ozzy Osbourne has been in my house

    Kolten 🌟🪐 , Mathew Brady / Wikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Animated family flexes their unique characters and style around a piano in a colorful living room setting. My uncle animates for American Dad and he threw a peanut at Toby Maguire on the set of Spiderman once

    lilli! Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    Pink Crumbl Cookies packaging with wrapped cookies, showcasing a stylish family flex of gourmet treats. My cousins dad owns Crumbl Cookies

    brooky , Revoleikooc / Wikipedia (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Shirtless male rock performer on stage holding microphone up, showcasing insane family flexes with intense lighting. My grandma was at the concert that Ozzy bit the head off the bat 😎

    Reis , Ted Van Pelt / Wikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Flagpole with a red and white flag waving against a clear sky, symbolizing family flexes and pride. Not a flex but! my uncle is banned from Poland. if he goes to Poland he will get instantly arrested. Bare in mind, bro is Polish.

    wika 🦇 , Planet Volumes / Unspalsh (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #19

    White helicopter flying in the sky, an example of an insane family flex that might make you feel jealous. My dad has like a license for everything so we can literally do anything like fly helicopters, sail boats, and legally own a tank

    Vivi 🇨🇳🇻🇳 , SPACEDEZERT / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Curious tabby cat peeking around a wall, showcasing an unexpected family flex that might make you feel jealous. Our cat went missing for two years and we thought a dead bunny in the road was her so we buried it and she randomly came home 2 years later and we were on the news

    ryleeroospammy , Bogdan Farca / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Group of colorful Sesame Street characters posing together, showcasing a fun and iconic family flex moment. My dead uncle directed Sesame Street

    ATHENA Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    peterozea avatar
    FrogMan
    FrogMan
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wow! Think of what he could’ve directed if he was alive!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Three men dressed as Loki characters sitting at an outdoor table at night, showcasing insane family flexes. My uncle was Loki’s stunt double

    Bradles-_- , anon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    A cluster of mobile homes in a neighborhood representing an example of family flexes and lifestyle choices. My grandma lived in the same trailer park as Eminem’s grandma

    𝕶𝖆𝖙𝖙✰ , Jason Hawke 🇨🇦 / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Man in a suit standing with arms crossed in front of a government building, showcasing an insane family flex. My grandpa was good friends with Obama and we got Christmas cards for 7-8 years

    kalayna , United States Senate / Wikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Man in a striped jacket sitting thoughtfully indoors, representing one of the insane family flexes that might make you feel jealous. My grandma is friends with one of Ted Bundy's surviving victims

    Anna , Donn Dughi / Wikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    My cousin is Neil Armstrong (shoutout i got the blue eyes from that side of the family)

    Susie :p Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Before Green Day was famous they opened for my dad’s old band (Agent Orange)

    snow ᖭི༏ᖫྀ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    I am related to Bach. Like the composer. My whole family is ridiculously musically talented

    jmae🌷(jack stauber's version) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    My mum is on one of the old book covers of the Vampire Diaries

    Nina♡ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    My cousin is the guy who made THE and they were roommates vine

    jillian Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    My uncle is THE Joe Anderson

    leo_eat_tamales❦ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    My cousin's the Hawk Tuah girl

    grace 💃 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #33

    Michael Jackson is my mom's cousin

    babigirlxx94 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #34

    My aunt made the panda express logo?? 😭

    novaa Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    My nana saw Billy Joel in the bar and she saw him make up piano man

    juliebuchananbarnes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #36

    My aunt slept with Orlando Bloom 🤗

    annabelle 🤍 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Entirely because of drunk driving my grandfather is the reason you cannot drive lawnmowers on the road in some city in Oklahoma I forgot the name of

    Holdentheseballs Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #38

    There is NO record of my grandma’s grandpa. no gravestone, no proof of life, and we’ve searched hard. family legend says he was an outlaw in the wild west before he bought land in MO with cash, chose a last name, and settled down

    Sophia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #39

    My aunt got asked out by Ice Cube and dumped him

    𖦹ℳ𝑎𝑟𝑠 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Grandpa had a beer w Freddie Mercury before he was famous. He said he would go watch him preform at this local bar all the time. Then a few years later saw him preforming on TV

    Veronica.crown Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    My uncle was a tester for Minecraft and got to witness it being created 🙂

    aj 🍌 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    My grandmother was one of the first nine women that went to Harvard with Ruth Bater Ginsberg (they were friends too)

    Riley Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    My mom met Selena Gomez in a mental rehabilitation center and when I went to visit my mom I saw her there

    MACK Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    My aunt has worked for Paris Hilton and is always invited to Dnoop Dog's bday parties

    ave ⋆.ೃ࿔*:･ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #45

    My great great grandmother is grandmama in the original Adam’s family

    Bella Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    Nobody ever believes me but I got a great uncle who works or worked at area 51

    That2Apple Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    My grandpa goes to church regularly with Joe Biden

    maria Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #48

    My mom is Kim K’s cousin! and my aunty preformed with Michael Jackson

    b 🍮 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    My great uncle invented the digital camera

    Sophia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #50

    My Aunt Angel went to school w Eminem. He had a crush on her and would call her angel baby, later on when he got popular in music she went to one of his meet in greets and asked for him to sign to Angel baby

    Bella.108💫💕 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #51

    My dad kidnapped his 7 kids and drove us from BC down through the US to Texas. We were missing for close to 6 months. June to December. Big police raid when they finally found us. We were flown back home first class and reunited with our mom just before Christmas.

    🇨🇦 Kiki | PNW 🌄 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    My grandparents escaped North Korea

    ... Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    My grandma was the first American woman to be arrested in Edinburgh

    isa Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #54

    My dad got accused of stealing a 300+lbs tortoise

    spiderman ྀི 🕷️🕸️ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    My great grandfather was the richest man in Vietnam and post master general before the war

    em Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    My uncle won MasterChef

    ob.89_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    My grandpa was a comic book artist for marvel and DC but died too young to be recognized

    Alex Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!