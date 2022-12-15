We're all about fair pay. But we're also aware of greedy companies exploiting people and cutting corners wherever they can for maximum profit. And while it's ridiculous to pay $5 for a T-shirt, as there's no way in which it could have been made ethically, it's also absurd to pay $140 for insulin in the US.

And it's not just companies selling products. In the last 3 years, rents have increased by 2.61% on average per year, which is 169% faster than the real average wage in the US. Also, in the last decade, rent inflation outpaced currency inflation by 40.7%. And it feels like we can do nothing but watch. One Reddit user, Coach_Carter_on_DVD, asked people what things are so overpriced, it sounds (and in most cases should be) illegal. The users were eager to vent about the most insanely expensive things, with prices that have no explanation but disgusting greed.

Over 21.2k comments later, Bored Panda selected the most popular responses on this topic. And even though they're infuriating, we hope that they can also serve some educational purpose. Maybe you've been paying this insane amount of money without ever thinking about how unfair it is, or maybe they will encourage you to take action, vote for politicians who are doing something about the cause, and look for cheaper and more ethical alternatives. Either way, don't forget to upvote your favorites, and be sure to share anything infuriatingly overpriced that we missed on this list!

#1

38 People Share What Things Are Criminally Overpriced Funerals.

MissMona1121 , Brett Sayles Report

JB
JB
Community Member
23 minutes ago

This. Preying on people at their worst.

#2

38 People Share What Things Are Criminally Overpriced Rent.

BluebirdSea3787 , Erik Mclean Report

#3

38 People Share What Things Are Criminally Overpriced Insulin.

No--Platypus , Nataliya Vaitkevich Report

Pa4040
Pa4040
Community Member
18 minutes ago (edited)

This has always shocked me. The person who invented it didn't claim a patent so humanity can benefit from it for free or at least affordably. Insulin and its accessories (pen and spare needles) are free in the EU

View more comments
#4

38 People Share What Things Are Criminally Overpriced Ticket website service fees!

dumbname2727 , Christina Morillo Report

#5

38 People Share What Things Are Criminally Overpriced Ink jet cartridges.

timnbit , IT services EU Report

Alexandra Davis
Alexandra Davis
Community Member
1 minute ago

Also why is it nearly 2023 and printers still have been designed to actually work all the time? Like they haven't really evolved much in the last 20+ years!? By now I can't work out why we don't have super cheap and personal sized printers that we easily send something from our phones to print out, especially given how popular taking photos in our phones is. I bet if you could buy a printer that printed out from your phone as easy as those machines you get in shops, that you could have at home- they would fly off the shelves.

#6

38 People Share What Things Are Criminally Overpriced Airport food and drinks. $7 for a granola bar. $6.95 for water. $22 for beer. $17 for a chicken wrap. $9 for trail mix. It’s criminal.

smut_troubadour , Josh Sorenson Report

Pa4040
Pa4040
Community Member
17 minutes ago

How about 11 euros for 250 ml. of water? Bratislava airport, 2019

#7

38 People Share What Things Are Criminally Overpriced Human pharmaceuticals. My dog needed a chelation medication that my vet specifically said was on the pricy side but recommended a pharmacy that she worked with. I called with prescription in hand, and they quoted $3,000+ for a month’s supply. Then the rep stated they accidentally read the cost for humans. Dog cost was actually $60. Same dosage, same pill count, but adding chicken flavor and putting a little dog on the label dropped the price 98%.

Frigididator , cottonbro studio Report

tara
tara
Community Member
7 minutes ago

I'm glad for the people who need to buy meds for their sick pets, but this is really just terrible for anyone who is sick.

#8

38 People Share What Things Are Criminally Overpriced Frames.

twolimes , Gustavo Fring Report

#9

38 People Share What Things Are Criminally Overpriced College books.

Beard341 , RF._.studio Report

Pa4040
Pa4040
Community Member
16 minutes ago

In my university in Ruse, Bulgaria, a professor directly told us that we need to buy or rent her textbook otherwise don't expect to pass her class. She took notes on the spot, and commented that she will not accept students with photocopied textbooks.

#10

38 People Share What Things Are Criminally Overpriced I know everybody is going to give better answers, but for the life of me, I cannot understand why suitcases are so expensive.

They're just plastic shells, a zip and some wheels, yet they sell for hundreds.

fegigo2527 , Vlada Karpovich Report

tara
tara
Community Member
8 minutes ago

Unless it's like the one from Joe Vs. the Volcano.....

#11

38 People Share What Things Are Criminally Overpriced Anything with the word "wedding" attached; photographer, cake, etc.

Tsquare43 , Brent Keane Report

#12

38 People Share What Things Are Criminally Overpriced Mental healthcare.

_my_troll_account , SHVETS production Report

Pa4040
Pa4040
Community Member
13 minutes ago

Free in EU. Just gotta wait as there aren't that many psychiatrists or government funded psychologists

#13

38 People Share What Things Are Criminally Overpriced Feminine sanitary products. Or just products targeted towards women in general. Especially in the US, I never realised how much women there were paying for pads until I visited family there. Might as well use dollar bills as pads at this stage.

irishrelate , Karolina Grabowska Report

#14

Epi-pens in the U.S. I mean, at least it's not something I need to use regularly, but those things are SO expensive. I'm just trying to not die if I accidentally eat a peanut. Thankfully I found a much cheaper alternative, but they're hiking their prices now too.

angryage Report

JB
JB
Community Member
19 minutes ago

Just like the insulin. More criminality.

#15


My husband needs rituximab infusions due to a rare kidney disease. They are $16,000 each. That's $16,000 per four hour infusion. And they aren't covered by our insurance.

vigef85724 Report

Agfox
Agfox
Community Member
5 minutes ago

800mg with 7 repeats cost $42 in Australia, I feel so sorry for OP & her husband

#16

38 People Share What Things Are Criminally Overpriced Anyone Christmas shopping right now might notice how ridiculously expensive kids toys are.

pureshores86 , Chris Hardy Report

#17

Gas prices.

Odd_Adhesiveness4804 Report

tara
tara
Community Member
4 minutes ago

Except when Covid was rampant and we were all told to stay home and not even drive anywhere cause we might stop to use a public restroom or have to go in a gas station to buy gas...then it was over half the price it is now....odd........

#18

Diapers should NOT be this expensive especially considering how often they’re used.

TraditionalTwo2365 Report

#19

Being poor.

hesalivejim Report

#20

Have you seen the price of lettuce in Canada?

firmly_confused Report

tara
tara
Community Member
1 minute ago

Oh yessss. I tend to buy lots of healthy vegetables, then when I am hungry I will eat "the good stuff" first...like chips and nachos, so the lettuce can 'age' (read rot). I learned to buy the live boston stuff. I've had a head alive for much longer then I care to admit in my fridge. Now it just feels wrong to eat her (Hedda), since Heddas been part of the family for so long now....

#21

38 People Share What Things Are Criminally Overpriced Inhalers. I have a cr**py high deductible plan and pay $220 a month for something I need to breathe.

smilesam , Sahej Brar Report

#22

On a small scale? Hummus. Seems like everywhere in the US, a small tub of hummus is like $5 or more and marketed like it's some kind of exotic, bougie foreign condiment.

Dude, hummus costs nothing to make, I would almost wager it's cheaper to make than ketchup. And it takes almost no time. You pretty much throw s**t in a blender and you're done. I had some friends over, and one of my friends didn't believe me. I walked into the kitchen and 10 mins later walked out with a massive bowl of hummus that just about everyone agreed was the best hummus they'd ever had (because they'd only ever had storebought c**p).

It's super cheap, super easy, and I promise you, your homemade hummus will likely taste better than that Sabra b******t.

TomPalmer1979 Report

JB
JB
Community Member
18 minutes ago

Gonna look me up a hummus recipe. Love hummus, yum

#23

College.

Zeniyah Report

#24

38 People Share What Things Are Criminally Overpriced Eyeglasses. Because of a blatant monopoly.

“Luxottica controls 80% of the major brands in the $28 billion global eyeglasses industry….” (Forbes)

Scottfos72 , K8 Report

#25

Beer at an event.

zRustyShackleford Report

#26

Gluten free food, especially since you generally get less of it than the gluten version.

Sleepyraccoon8907 Report

tara
tara
Community Member
4 minutes ago

Or vegetarian or vegan stuff. "Cheaper then meat" they say.....

#27

38 People Share What Things Are Criminally Overpriced Adobe software.

Overall_Sandwich_671 , Golnar Sabzpoush Rashidi Report

InvincibleRodent
InvincibleRodent
Community Member
16 minutes ago

It used to be overpriced when it was still a "buy it and own it" type of deal, but with the current subscription model? It's robbery.

#28

Health insurance that actually covers anything without $15,000-$20,000 In deductibles/copays and Insulin.

r3belheart Report

#29

38 People Share What Things Are Criminally Overpriced Diamonds.

nodberto7 , Lucas Santos Report

#30

38 People Share What Things Are Criminally Overpriced Bottled water. Seriously it's water. Turn the tap and it's free.

Fuzzy-pig , Julia Avamotive Report

#31

38 People Share What Things Are Criminally Overpriced Baby formula, if you can find it.

WindInMyLegHair , Kelly Sikkema Report

#32

Childcare.

mentallyillgirlboss Report

#33

Disneyland.

big_bootsie Report

#34

Dentistry in North America. Seems like most other countries understand having decent teeth is a human right, North America just sees dollar signs.

Thalicki Report

#35

Beef jerky.

Ratch3tSteve Report

#36

Members of Congress. Only the corporations and billionaires can afford them.

Marty_DiBergi Report

Jihana
Jihana
Community Member
1 minute ago

Ok, I had to chuckle at that one.

#37

Underwear.

Adorable_Fee_5030 Report

#38

Mattresses!

LegitIsLegit Report

