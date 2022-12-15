38 People Share What Things Are Criminally Overpriced
We're all about fair pay. But we're also aware of greedy companies exploiting people and cutting corners wherever they can for maximum profit. And while it's ridiculous to pay $5 for a T-shirt, as there's no way in which it could have been made ethically, it's also absurd to pay $140 for insulin in the US.
And it's not just companies selling products. In the last 3 years, rents have increased by 2.61% on average per year, which is 169% faster than the real average wage in the US. Also, in the last decade, rent inflation outpaced currency inflation by 40.7%. And it feels like we can do nothing but watch. One Reddit user, Coach_Carter_on_DVD, asked people what things are so overpriced, it sounds (and in most cases should be) illegal. The users were eager to vent about the most insanely expensive things, with prices that have no explanation but disgusting greed.
Over 21.2k comments later, Bored Panda selected the most popular responses on this topic. And even though they're infuriating, we hope that they can also serve some educational purpose. Maybe you've been paying this insane amount of money without ever thinking about how unfair it is, or maybe they will encourage you to take action, vote for politicians who are doing something about the cause, and look for cheaper and more ethical alternatives. Either way, don't forget to upvote your favorites, and be sure to share anything infuriatingly overpriced that we missed on this list!
Rent.
Insulin.
Ticket website service fees!
Ink jet cartridges.
Also why is it nearly 2023 and printers still have been designed to actually work all the time? Like they haven't really evolved much in the last 20+ years!? By now I can't work out why we don't have super cheap and personal sized printers that we easily send something from our phones to print out, especially given how popular taking photos in our phones is. I bet if you could buy a printer that printed out from your phone as easy as those machines you get in shops, that you could have at home- they would fly off the shelves.
Airport food and drinks. $7 for a granola bar. $6.95 for water. $22 for beer. $17 for a chicken wrap. $9 for trail mix. It’s criminal.
Human pharmaceuticals. My dog needed a chelation medication that my vet specifically said was on the pricy side but recommended a pharmacy that she worked with. I called with prescription in hand, and they quoted $3,000+ for a month’s supply. Then the rep stated they accidentally read the cost for humans. Dog cost was actually $60. Same dosage, same pill count, but adding chicken flavor and putting a little dog on the label dropped the price 98%.
Frames.
College books.
I know everybody is going to give better answers, but for the life of me, I cannot understand why suitcases are so expensive.
They're just plastic shells, a zip and some wheels, yet they sell for hundreds.
Anything with the word "wedding" attached; photographer, cake, etc.
Mental healthcare.
Feminine sanitary products. Or just products targeted towards women in general. Especially in the US, I never realised how much women there were paying for pads until I visited family there. Might as well use dollar bills as pads at this stage.
Epi-pens in the U.S. I mean, at least it's not something I need to use regularly, but those things are SO expensive. I'm just trying to not die if I accidentally eat a peanut. Thankfully I found a much cheaper alternative, but they're hiking their prices now too.
My husband needs rituximab infusions due to a rare kidney disease. They are $16,000 each. That's $16,000 per four hour infusion. And they aren't covered by our insurance.
Anyone Christmas shopping right now might notice how ridiculously expensive kids toys are.
Gas prices.
Diapers should NOT be this expensive especially considering how often they’re used.
Being poor.
Have you seen the price of lettuce in Canada?
Oh yessss. I tend to buy lots of healthy vegetables, then when I am hungry I will eat "the good stuff" first...like chips and nachos, so the lettuce can 'age' (read rot). I learned to buy the live boston stuff. I've had a head alive for much longer then I care to admit in my fridge. Now it just feels wrong to eat her (Hedda), since Heddas been part of the family for so long now....
Inhalers. I have a cr**py high deductible plan and pay $220 a month for something I need to breathe.
On a small scale? Hummus. Seems like everywhere in the US, a small tub of hummus is like $5 or more and marketed like it's some kind of exotic, bougie foreign condiment.
Dude, hummus costs nothing to make, I would almost wager it's cheaper to make than ketchup. And it takes almost no time. You pretty much throw s**t in a blender and you're done. I had some friends over, and one of my friends didn't believe me. I walked into the kitchen and 10 mins later walked out with a massive bowl of hummus that just about everyone agreed was the best hummus they'd ever had (because they'd only ever had storebought c**p).
It's super cheap, super easy, and I promise you, your homemade hummus will likely taste better than that Sabra b******t.
College.
Eyeglasses. Because of a blatant monopoly.
“Luxottica controls 80% of the major brands in the $28 billion global eyeglasses industry….” (Forbes)
Beer at an event.
Gluten free food, especially since you generally get less of it than the gluten version.
Adobe software.
It used to be overpriced when it was still a "buy it and own it" type of deal, but with the current subscription model? It's robbery.
Health insurance that actually covers anything without $15,000-$20,000 In deductibles/copays and Insulin.
Diamonds.
Bottled water. Seriously it's water. Turn the tap and it's free.
Baby formula, if you can find it.
Childcare.
Disneyland.
Dentistry in North America. Seems like most other countries understand having decent teeth is a human right, North America just sees dollar signs.
Beef jerky.
Members of Congress. Only the corporations and billionaires can afford them.
Underwear.
Mattresses!
Children
