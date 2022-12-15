We're all about fair pay. But we're also aware of greedy companies exploiting people and cutting corners wherever they can for maximum profit. And while it's ridiculous to pay $5 for a T-shirt, as there's no way in which it could have been made ethically, it's also absurd to pay $140 for insulin in the US.

And it's not just companies selling products. In the last 3 years, rents have increased by 2.61% on average per year, which is 169% faster than the real average wage in the US. Also, in the last decade, rent inflation outpaced currency inflation by 40.7%. And it feels like we can do nothing but watch. One Reddit user, Coach_Carter_on_DVD, asked people what things are so overpriced, it sounds (and in most cases should be) illegal. The users were eager to vent about the most insanely expensive things, with prices that have no explanation but disgusting greed.

Over 21.2k comments later, Bored Panda selected the most popular responses on this topic. And even though they're infuriating, we hope that they can also serve some educational purpose. Maybe you've been paying this insane amount of money without ever thinking about how unfair it is, or maybe they will encourage you to take action, vote for politicians who are doing something about the cause, and look for cheaper and more ethical alternatives.