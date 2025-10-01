ADVERTISEMENT

As a student, you can show up to class with your homework done, notes organized, and your head straight, and still see something totally unexpected. Oftentimes, it's thanks to the person in front of the blackboard.

American art historian and lawyer Erin L. Thompson asked people online to share their teachers' most memorable phrases, and I think even she wasn't ready for the number of replies that poured in. These clever puns, savage roasts, and poetic observations are the reason you shouldn't skip school!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Teacher standing in front of a blackboard teaching math while students sit at desks in a classroom setting. For me was: “Class, try your best to learn because your government wants you to be stupid”. It still keeps me awake at night sometimes, 20 years later….

LordFumeitor , Max Fischer Report

zigzagwanderer
Zig Zag Wanderer
Zig Zag Wanderer
Community Member
47 minutes ago

I'm amazed that Americans are so afraid of their own government

RELATED:
    #2

    Teacher engaging students with funny jokes and iconic comments during a lively classroom discussion session. I told him my dream was to be a singer. He said “with that voice?” Then he studied my face and said “not with that face either!”.

    eilletane , Vitaly Gariev Report

    #3

    Teacher writing physics formulas and diagrams on a chalkboard while students watch in a classroom setting. While in a computer graphics class the professor was explaining the math behind something and it was going over our heads a bit so we started zoning out. He noticed we lost our focus so he said “Come on guys it’s not rocket science.” And then he paused and thought for a second before continuing “Actually this is used in rocket science so pay attention!”.

    pnt510 , Tra Nguyen Report

    #4

    Teacher in a classroom giving a lesson while surprising students with funny jokes and iconic comments. I said “I could be wrong, but isn’t it xyz?” to a question the teacher asked and nobody knew the answer to. He was a hardass and would not move on until someone answered, so I threw a guess out.

    He said “Well, you’re right. You *are* wrong.”.

    Sterling_-_Archer , Getty Images Report

    #5

    Student with curly hair writing notes at desk, focused on studying in classroom setting with pencil case nearby. I have some errands to run while you do your quiz. If, for some reason, you feel the need to cheat on a 12th-grade drama class quiz, you probably have a personal problem I can't help you with.

    unklethan , RDNE Stock project Report

    #6

    Airplane at the gate with airport staff on the tarmac, symbolizing surprising moments and iconic teacher comments. A teacher once told me, “Nobody’s going to pay you to stare out a window.”
    Well… I became an Air Traffic Controller and got paid very well to do just that.

    SirSkyDivine , Mason Dahl Report

    #7

    Teacher with glasses holding tablet engaging students with funny jokes and iconic comments during a classroom session. "You'll never make your true fortune working for someone else" -economics professor.

    Chomps-Lewis , fauxels Report

    #8

    Teacher holding a globe in classroom engaging students with funny jokes and iconic comments during lesson. "You have to know where the box is in order to think outside of it". There was more to it but that was the essence.

    DarkflowNZ , Tima Miroshnichenko Report

    #9

    Teacher standing in classroom delivering funny jokes and iconic comments to attentive students during school session. “That was a rather astute answer considering you didn’t read the book”.

    DragonSurferEGO , Pavel Danilyuk Report

    zigzagwanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago

    I once had to write an essay in class about a subject I hadn't even looked at. Based on the question itself, i basically produced a page and a half of meaningless waffle with no actual content beyond what was offered by the question. Got 3/10, and I'm proud I managed to get anything, tbh.

    #10

    Teacher with glasses pointing at whiteboard, sharing funny jokes and savage roasts to surprise students in classroom. 'In a word, no. In two words, no no.' —AP Lit teacher.

    Jbales8990 , Christina Morillo Report

    #11

    Basket of seasoned fries on a wooden table, illustrating funny jokes and iconic comments shared by teachers. My sixth-grade teacher told me I have the attention span of a French fry.

    Entity644 , Glady Francis Report

    #12

    Teacher writing on chalkboard in classroom with students seated, capturing moments of funny jokes and savage roasts. My math teacher once told me "Dont try to understand math, just use the formula and calculate." My math grades actually improved after this wisdom 😂.

    Hanfkuh , Kateryna Hliznitsova Report

    #13

    Students sitting in a classroom listening to a teacher sharing funny jokes and iconic comments during a lesson. I was failing calculus my senior year. My teacher came up to me and said "Fergee, I honestly don't think it's mathematically possible for you to pass this class."

    I said "Are you sure?"

    He sighed and said "Yes Fergee, I'm sure. I'm a calculus teacher.".

    NoFliesOnFergee , Taylor Flowe Report

    #14

    Teacher in a red cap and blue jacket delivering funny jokes and iconic comments to surprised students in a classroom setting. Our P.E. teacher said to a girl “Brooke, you’re supposed to put makeup on, not dip your face in it.” At the time was hilarious, but in retrospect I feel bad for Brooke getting called out like that.

    lusty-argonian , cottonbro studio Report

    zigzagwanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago

    Yes, teachers can be extremely cruel, especially given their position of responsibility.

    #15

    Teacher writing on a whiteboard, engaging students with funny jokes and iconic comments in a classroom setting. My friend's teacher once told her "The wheel is turning but the hamster is dead.".

    frabjous_goat , Christina Morillo Report

    #16

    My Calculus professor was writing on the board when a student sneezed.

    Without missing a beat, he said,
    “Are you allergic to my class?”

    I couldn’t stop laughing.

    New-Dot1579 Report

    #17

    Biology teacher: 'Hey (classmate) put your phone away before I take it.'
    Classmate: 'I don't have my phone miss'
    Teacher: I observed chimpansees for 3 months in order to graduate, I know when you are using your phone'.

    Fast-Albatross-9413 Report

    #18

    Me: "Sorry for being late."
    Teacher: "No worries, sorry for starting on time."

    morrsken Report

    #19

    'Write what you're thinking. Don't think about what to write.' —English teacher from 20 years ago.

    CashFlowOrBust Report

    #20

    “Think about being 40. All of the things you would be at this age. The jobs you’d have. The places you’d been. The sights you’ve seen. The accomplishments you made.

    Now, understand the difference between you and me in this situation. You have to imagine it. I remember it.”

    - My 8th grade Literature teacher, for some reason.

    A_Very_Brave_Taco Report

    #21

    “An apology has three parts. “I’m sorry”, “It was my fault”, and “How can I fix it?” Anything less and they are full of bologna.”.

    ApprehensiveWar6046 Report

    #22

    It wasn’t me, and I don’t even remember the question, but my HS Earth Science teacher asked a question to the kid in the back who clearly wasn’t paying attention and he responded: “uhh, 7”

    And my teacher was like: “Hmmm a NUMERICAL response . Interesting— but the answer is Sedimentary”

    Still cracks me up randomly.

    Mlabonte21 Report

    #23

    High school physics teacher like to scream: "This isn't Burger King math, you can't have it your way!!!".

    StLguy25 Report

    #24

    My 3rd grade teacher told me that my clay vase was terrible, so now I'm a professional artist. Never underestimate the power of spite.

    NoNipNicCage Report

    #25

    My AP English teacher told me "you grow flowers on your bullshit" after reading one of my essays. I think it was the first time a teacher used the "s-word" in front of me.

    It's still one of my favorite compliments.

    zardozLateFee Report

    #26

    "if anyone of you have any comments, write it on a price of paper and put it in the suggestion box" while pointing at the recycling bin

    FlyingVMoth Report

    jujuhecht
    Hugo
    Hugo
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago

    How much does the paper cost? Anyone have an idea?

    #27

    'Put it in your brain and remember it.'

    tampaginga Report

    #28

    'Sarcasm doesn't suit you.' That shut me up for the rest of the class and I still remember it to this day.

    El_Wreino Report

    #29

    My government teacher said, 'If you make the rules, then you will always win.' Oof.

    Dirukari3 Report

    #30

    "Does anyone know the answer? Anyone? Anyone, but Important Tomato? Anyone? No?... Sigh. Ok. Important Tomato?.... Ya, that's right."

    I was *that* student.

    Important-Tomato2306 Report

    #31

    "everything is either Gas, Liquid, or Solid . . ."

    *Puts hand up* "but Miss, what's fire?"

    "Shut up and don't ask stupid questions"

    That put an end to me engaging in science lessons for 2 years, and honestly, now I look back I think she responded like that because she didn't actually know because the textbook for year 7 didn't tell her . . .

    KamakaziDemiGod Report

    #32

    Math teacher at start of class: Okay quick question. True or false? If a function approaches infinity when approaching zero from the positive side and negative infinity when approaching zero from the negative side, then the limit is zero.

    Me: True!

    Math teacher: No, but good guess.

    sorenlarrington Report

    #33

    Me and thirteen other of the "best and brightest" in my suburban high school were in "AP Calculus A", the most advanced math that you could study in that school. Our teacher, Mr Yingst, was going over some parts of projective geometry and, as we struggled, he remarked - "A 14 year old French kid living in the 17th century came up with this and you are having trouble figuring it out. You aren't that smart." It was exactly what kids in our position needed to hear.

    Top-Cupcake4775 Report

    #34

    I had a teacher in high school named Mr Pregenzer that also played for the SF Giants in the 60’s. He once said to me with his loud booming voice, “Moore, if you were as smart as you are loud you’d be the biggest genius in the room!”.

    Bhagwan9797 Report

    #35

    First grade spelling bee. The word was star and I said, “S T A R” and my teacher kept looking at me like she was waiting for me to finish. So I looked at her and said “E?”. She then said “that’s incorrect. It’s S T A R.” And I
    Don’t think I will ever forget that.

    Next would have to be my senior year English teacher when she found out who I was bringing to prom. “[my name], that is so stupid and you are smarter than that”. To give her credit she was definitely correct. Last time I saw her was at the grocery store and we laughed till we cried. Two weeks later she was in the hospital due to complications from Covid and passed shortly after that.

    BossAvery2 Report

    #36

    High school language arts teacher giving us a lecture on grammar: “there is a big difference between a man who is hung and a man who is hanged”.

    Bless-this-mess- Report

    #37

    "Never pray for patience" is seared into my brain for some unknown reason. I didn't fully understand that as a kid, but now I am a very patient person, and I agree 100%. There is only 1 way to develop patience - long-suffering. What is long-suffering? It's exactly what it says on the tin.

    Available_Type1514 Report

    #38

    Me: *raises my hand at a question*


    Physics teacher: "Oh, I know you know it, , give a chance to the rest too.".

    creeper6530 Report

    #39

    When talking about cultures and psychology: “There is no such thing as weird, only different”.

    laosuna Report

    #40

    A journalism professor: You are obviously from a blue-collar background as you don’t know what words mean. Subscribe to the New York Times, circle words you don’t know and look them up.

    I did. Worked as a journalist for 25 years.

    cleverdabber Report

    #41

    In response to me cursing, he said try to find words that equally express your frustration.

    Silient_Qiller Report

    #42

    My old physics teacher took me into an empty room once, held up two blank sheets of paper and said: “this one on the left is the girlfriend you’ll get if you put more effort in, and on the right is the girlfriend you’ll get if you don’t. You get what I’m saying?” No sir, I still don’t to this day.

    largepoggage Report

    #43

    'Nothing gets by me. I can hear the grass grow.' —Random substitute teacher.

    Even-Design5983 Report

    #44

    'Don't be sorry. Be different.'

    Luucccc Report

    #45

    My french teacher asking me to see her after class just to ask “are you dyslexic?”… I’m not, french is just a difficult language.

    Also had a substitute teacher say “it’s not illegal if you don’t get caught”, which is just beautiful advice to live by.

    CoolAddition8679 Report

    #46

    “Clear as mud, but it covers the ground”. I say that in my head whenever someone explains something that I don’t quite get, but I have a general idea of.

    tickingkitty Report

    #47

    Third grade, my teacher was over the school yearbook. She was putting it together one day in class and she let us all stand around her desk to watch. I saw a picture of myself and said “there I go!” excitedly. She rudely said “where are you going?”. I get that she was trying to correct my grammar but the way she said it, embarrassed me in front of the class. I was no longer excited and stayed quiet the rest of the day. This was like 1980 and I still think about that day.

    MitaJoey20 Report

