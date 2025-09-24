ADVERTISEMENT

For many people, celebrity sightings can be exhilarating. They finally got to meet their favorite public figure and even had the chance to take a photo op for posterity and bragging rights.

They then realized they met a mere lookalike whose resemblance to the actual person was uncanny. This was what these people likely experienced, as they shared images of their hilarious encounters in the Not Really Famous subreddit.

If you have a similar story where you thought you met Chuck Norris but actually took a selfie with an impersonator, we’d love to hear about it in the comments below.