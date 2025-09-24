“Johnny Derp”: 59 Times People Shared A Pic With A ‘Celebrity’ Only To Be Laughed At Online (New Pics)
For many people, celebrity sightings can be exhilarating. They finally got to meet their favorite public figure and even had the chance to take a photo op for posterity and bragging rights.
They then realized they met a mere lookalike whose resemblance to the actual person was uncanny. This was what these people likely experienced, as they shared images of their hilarious encounters in the Not Really Famous subreddit.
Bond James Bond
Omg Matt Damon
The Flight Attendant Thought She Met Snoop Dogg During Her Flight
Some individuals with an uncanny resemblance to celebrities have actually made a living from their natural appearance. Ty Jones, who gained internet fame for looking like singer Ed Sheeran, currently has more than 86,000 followers on social media.
However, in a 2016 interview with the BBC, he acknowledged that there are both upsides and downsides. One of which was hearing someone call out Sheeran’s name to address him, and having it play in his head over and over.
Ed Sheeran
Johnny Derp
Wayne "The Crock" Johnston
“At one stage, I was going to bed and hearing ‘Ed Sheeran!’ echoing in my head, because I’d hear it all night long on a night out. I thought I was going crazy!” Jones admitted, adding that while it’s a “lot to carry” on his shoulders, he has since learned to adapt.
In a recent Instagram post, Jones appeared to have grown comfortable with his secondhand fame, as he cracked jokes about it. He even offered to be Sheeran’s stunt double.
Who Indeed
The Forest Hills
Went To My Local Pub. Two Cute Girls Insisted I Was Andy Samberg. Kept Taking Selfies With Me. Bartender Took This. Best Photo Of Me Ever
However, being a celebrity lookalike can have its significant disadvantages. In 2016, Keitra Jane, a psychology student, drew attention for her striking resemblance to pop star Taylor Swift. However, the “Swifties” at the time weren’t so forgiving and proceeded to bully her.
As she said in the same BBC interview, the fat shaming she endured struck a chord, given her battle with an eating disorder and body dysmorphia.
You're An Eyebrow, Harry
You're Not Convincing Me That I Didn't Get Day Drunk With George Clooney
However, Jane refused to give in to the haters and decided to own it. Since then, she hasn’t let any negative comments affect her as much as they usually would.
“Bullying contributes to disordered eating, as well as other issues like low self-esteem,” she said, adding that she learned to use the recognition she received to speak more about disordered eating.
Someone Pretended To Be Tom Cruise In A Small Chicken Shop In North Eastern Thailand And Is Remembered There Forever
During The Filming Of Anchorman 2 In Atlanta This Bar Got Overrun Due To A Rumored "Will Ferrell" Sighting
The story behind the photo: I was out at the local Irish pub singing karaoke with my friend in the pic when this guy came walking in. He was a local regular around town and I commented to her that every time I saw him I always thought he looked like Will Ferrell so she decided to ask him for a picture. After this pic was taken she posted it on her Instagram saying that it actually was Will. A few minutes later everyone's phones started blowing up with people wanting to know if it was true that he was there and people were even calling the restaurant asking if he was there. The owner just replied that yes it was true but they'd have to just come in there because they didn't like to talk about the celebrities that came in sometimes. So for the next few hours bewildered packs of sorority girls would come running in the door looking around for "Will" who had left shortly after the pic was taken.
Wow, What Are The Odds Of Finding Robert Downey Jr. In A Small Texas Mall?
Today, Jane enjoys her life as a mom to a daughter and an influencer in her own right. She earns a living as a registered nurse in a neonatal intensive care unit while also running a side hustle through her own Amazon page.
Guy On My Facebook Refused To Believe This Wasn't Really Tobey
David Guetta In Tha House
Oprah
Stone Cold Steve Austin
He Is A Superhero Though
Girl From My Facebook Feed Swore She Met Macklemore
Ed Sheeran
Buddy Was Stoked To Meet Vin Diesel
It Makes Sense Zach Galifianakis Would Wear A Shirt From His Own Movie, Right?
"Last Night, I Met Lorde, In Spain!"
Tom Cruise Out For A Stroll Between Takes!
This Girl Thought She Met Drake
That Moment When You Take Your Kid To Meet Guy Fieri
A Friend Of Mine Thought She Had Met Zach Galifianakis
Spielberg Is A Big Sushi Fan
We Did Not Meet Gordon Ramsay As Advertised By Pepe's For The Grand Opening
Am I Crazy, Or Is This Definitely Not Matt Leblanc ?
3 Years Ago, Happy Drunk, I Thought I Met Jake Gyllenhaal… I'm Now 90% Sure I Didn't
"Chris Pratt"
That's Not Iron Man Mate
My Cousin Thought He Met Christian Bale And Orlando Bloom
Niall
Daniel Craig
Friend Thought He Met Bono At Dreamforce In 2013
Elon!
Kamala?
Hugh Jackman's Wolverine On The Street
"I Got A Picture With Stan Lee"
Johnny Depp With Asian Fans
“Kit Harrington”
I Totally Met Johnny Depp In Character, Too, When I Was 15!
Hulk Hogan
Not Jonah Hill
Brad Michaels
With The Real Jay Kay From Jamiroquai
That Time I Totally Didn't Drink With Gandalf At A Russian Bar
Breaking Bad's Hank
Sometimes You Gotta Go Back...to Figure Out Who You Weren't Really Drinking With
Just Met Joe Thornton Buying Groceries (Nhl Player)
Met “Jack Harlow” In Newport, Ca This Week… This Kid Had Us Convinced But We Didn’t Realize The Real Jack Is Actually 6’3”
Pac Man
Phaal Weller
I just can't believe they thought they met celebrities. They need eye exams
Most of these "celebrities" look nothing like who they were thought to be.
