ADVERTISEMENT

For many people, celebrity sightings can be exhilarating. They finally got to meet their favorite public figure and even had the chance to take a photo op for posterity and bragging rights. 

They then realized they met a mere lookalike whose resemblance to the actual person was uncanny. This was what these people likely experienced, as they shared images of their hilarious encounters in the Not Really Famous subreddit. 

If you have a similar story where you thought you met Chuck Norris but actually took a selfie with an impersonator, we’d love to hear about it in the comments below.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Bond James Bond

Man resembling Sean Connery posing for a photo with a smiling young woman, a humorous celebrity lookalike moment.

starsapple Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
RELATED:
    #2

    Omg Matt Damon

    Person hugging a celebrity lookalike mistaken for Matt Damon in a funny Johnny Derp celebrity photo fail.

    Binnni Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #3

    The Flight Attendant Thought She Met Snoop Dogg During Her Flight

    Man wearing sunglasses and turtleneck posing with smiling woman in red jacket on airplane, celebrity lookalike moment.

    ZhouLe Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    Some individuals with an uncanny resemblance to celebrities have actually made a living from their natural appearance. Ty Jones, who gained internet fame for looking like singer Ed Sheeran, currently has more than 86,000 followers on social media. 

    However, in a 2016 interview with the BBC, he acknowledged that there are both upsides and downsides. One of which was hearing someone call out Sheeran’s name to address him, and having it play in his head over and over.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Ed Sheeran

    Woman taking selfie with man resembling celebrity, example of people sharing pics with a celebrity and being laughed at online.

    EmmaMaxwell97 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    stevecampitelli65 avatar
    SCamp
    SCamp
    Community Member
    4 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That bloke is actively trying to look like Ed Shearen. It’s working.

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #5

    Johnny Derp

    Three people posing for a selfie with a man resembling Johnny Depp, shared as part of Johnny Derp lookalike photos.

    rastpooting Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    annaekberg avatar
    Skogsrået
    Skogsrået
    Community Member
    3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Johnny Derp indeed cause he sure as hɛll does NOT look like Johnny Depp.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Wayne "The Crock" Johnston

    Man at the beach smiling with a group of women who mistake him for a celebrity, showcasing funny celebrity lookalike moments.

    ZhouLe Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    “At one stage, I was going to bed and hearing ‘Ed Sheeran!’ echoing in my head, because I’d hear it all night long on a night out. I thought I was going crazy!” Jones admitted, adding that while it’s a “lot to carry” on his shoulders, he has since learned to adapt. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In a recent Instagram post, Jones appeared to have grown comfortable with his secondhand fame, as he cracked jokes about it. He even offered to be Sheeran’s stunt double.

    #7

    Who Indeed

    Boy posing with a person mistakenly believed to be Michael Jackson, part of Johnny Derp celebrity photo fails shared online.

    insmek Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #8

    The Forest Hills

    Two girls posing with a man resembling a celebrity at an airport, shared as part of Johnny Derp celebrity photo fails.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #9

    Went To My Local Pub. Two Cute Girls Insisted I Was Andy Samberg. Kept Taking Selfies With Me. Bartender Took This. Best Photo Of Me Ever

    Three friends posing at a bar, with one man making a funny face in a celebrity fail moment from Johnny Derp online.

    rhodesrugger Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    However, being a celebrity lookalike can have its significant disadvantages. In 2016, Keitra Jane, a psychology student, drew attention for her striking resemblance to pop star Taylor Swift. However, the “Swifties” at the time weren’t so forgiving and proceeded to bully her. 

    As she said in the same BBC interview, the fat shaming she endured struck a chord, given her battle with an eating disorder and body dysmorphia.

    #10

    You're An Eyebrow, Harry

    Three photos of a man resembling Johnny Derp posing with two women on a tropical beach, all smiling.

    DarkenBane95 , www.facebook.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    stevecampitelli65 avatar
    SCamp
    SCamp
    Community Member
    4 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Geez, to be fair, he’s rocking a decent Potter there

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #11

    Peter Dinklage Bought Us Drinks!!

    Three people posing together at night with caption joking about a celebrity in a funny Johnny Derp moment shared online.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    You're Not Convincing Me That I Didn't Get Day Drunk With George Clooney

    Group of men posing with a blurry figure rumored to be Johnny Derp, popular in celebrity photo fails online.

    knomesayin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT

    However, Jane refused to give in to the haters and decided to own it. Since then, she hasn’t let any negative comments affect her as much as they usually would. 

    “Bullying contributes to disordered eating, as well as other issues like low self-esteem,” she said, adding that she learned to use the recognition she received to speak more about disordered eating.

    #13

    Someone Pretended To Be Tom Cruise In A Small Chicken Shop In North Eastern Thailand And Is Remembered There Forever

    Two men posing with grilled chicken and thumbs up under a humorous celebrity lookalike sign Johnny Derp.

    ZhouLe Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    During The Filming Of Anchorman 2 In Atlanta This Bar Got Overrun Due To A Rumored "Will Ferrell" Sighting

    Two people posing with playful expressions in a decorated room, a humorous celebrity lookalike moment shared online.

    The story behind the photo: I was out at the local Irish pub singing karaoke with my friend in the pic when this guy came walking in. He was a local regular around town and I commented to her that every time I saw him I always thought he looked like Will Ferrell so she decided to ask him for a picture. After this pic was taken she posted it on her Instagram saying that it actually was Will. A few minutes later everyone's phones started blowing up with people wanting to know if it was true that he was there and people were even calling the restaurant asking if he was there. The owner just replied that yes it was true but they'd have to just come in there because they didn't like to talk about the celebrities that came in sometimes. So for the next few hours bewildered packs of sorority girls would come running in the door looking around for "Will" who had left shortly after the pic was taken.

    tsuto Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #15

    Wow, What Are The Odds Of Finding Robert Downey Jr. In A Small Texas Mall?

    Man resembling celebrity posing with children in busy shopping mall, a common Johnny Derp moment shared online.

    ClassyRedneck Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    Today, Jane enjoys her life as a mom to a daughter and an influencer in her own right. She earns a living as a registered nurse in a neonatal intensive care unit while also running a side hustle through her own Amazon page.
    #16

    Guy On My Facebook Refused To Believe This Wasn't Really Tobey

    Two men posing for a photo, caption references a fake celebrity sighting, related to Johnny Derp viral celebrity fails.

    PromiseIWontRapeYou Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    David Guetta In Tha House

    Two men smiling for a selfie in a casual setting, humorously linked to Johnny Derp celebrity photo fails.

    MSTFFA Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Oprah

    Young man posing with a woman on a plane, a classic Johnny Derp moment mistaken for a celebrity encounter.

    parishilton2 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #19

    Stone Cold Steve Austin

    Man wearing a vest with Austin lettering posing with a smiling boy, example of people laughing at celebrity lookalikes online.

    UgoDosh Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    He Is A Superhero Though

    Woman smiling for a photo with a man giving thumbs up, a humorous celebrity lookalike moment from Johnny Derp shared online.

    boondoggle_hug Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Girl From My Facebook Feed Swore She Met Macklemore

    Three friends posing outdoors, one wearing sunglasses and a fur vest, capturing a funny celebrity lookalike moment.

    Blue_Thing Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Ed Sheeran

    Four men posing in a street photo, with one man humorously mistaken for a celebrity in a Johnny Derp moment.

    sussurrando Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    annaekberg avatar
    Skogsrået
    Skogsrået
    Community Member
    3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wow, they must have been absolutely wasted if they thought that was Ed Sheeran.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #23

    Buddy Was Stoked To Meet Vin Diesel

    Two men posing for a casual photo at a dinner table, featured in Johnny Derp celebrity fail images online.

    Sofa_King_Chubby Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    It Makes Sense Zach Galifianakis Would Wear A Shirt From His Own Movie, Right?

    Two men posing and smiling in a crowded indoor setting, featured in Johnny Derp celebrity lookalike photos.

    Dennis_Feinstein_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    "Last Night, I Met Lorde, In Spain!"

    Man holding beer excitedly points at woman with curly hair, a humorous moment from celebrity lookalike fails shared online.

    I_Burned_The_Lasagna Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Tom Cruise Out For A Stroll Between Takes!

    Three men posing for a photo with a Johnny Derp lookalike dressed as a Top Gun pilot smiling at an event.

    f**kboystrikesagain Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #27

    This Girl Thought She Met Drake

    A man posing with two women, an example from Johnny Derp of people sharing pics with so-called celebrities.

    yoeyz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    That Moment When You Take Your Kid To Meet Guy Fieri

    Man posing with a Guy Fieri lookalike, a common Johnny Derp celebrity photo fail shared online and laughed at.

    5krunner Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    A Friend Of Mine Thought She Had Met Zach Galifianakis

    Man in white suit and woman smiling and posing together at night, a funny celebrity lookalike moment shared online.

    B-Jamz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    Spielberg Is A Big Sushi Fan

    Two men posing indoors with framed awards and photos on the wall, part of Johnny Derp celebrity photo fails.

    chothywizzy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    stevecampitelli65 avatar
    SCamp
    SCamp
    Community Member
    4 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That’s Stephen Spielberg as drawn by me from memory

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #31

    We Did Not Meet Gordon Ramsay As Advertised By Pepe's For The Grand Opening

    Two men posing with a man dressed as a celebrity chef in a fast food restaurant, a funny celebrity look-alike moment.

    pikameta Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Am I Crazy, Or Is This Definitely Not Matt Leblanc ?

    Man posing with a man claimed to be Matt Le Blanc, a funny example from Johnny Derp celebrity fail photos online.

    Thehappycachorro Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    3 Years Ago, Happy Drunk, I Thought I Met Jake Gyllenhaal… I'm Now 90% Sure I Didn't

    Two men smiling and hugging inside a store, featured in Johnny Derp celebrity photo fails shared online.

    sorentius Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #34

    "Chris Pratt"

    Two men posing happily for a photo, one pointing at the other in a casual indoor setting, celebrity fail humor context.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #35

    That's Not Iron Man Mate

    Two men posing for a photo with a humorous celebrity lookalike, a popular example from Johnny Derp online posts.

    amithdd Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    My Cousin Thought He Met Christian Bale And Orlando Bloom

    Three men standing indoors posing for a photo with a celebrity lookalike in a casual setting, Johnny Derp style.

    Derf13 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Owen Wilson

    Two men posing for a selfie at a marathon, one wearing a flag headband and sunglasses, a funny celebrity lookalike moment.

    parishilton2 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #38

    Niall

    A young woman posing outdoors with a person mistaken for a celebrity, highlighting Johnny Derp celebrity mix-ups.

    marissaastacy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #39

    Daniel Craig

    Woman posing with Johnny Derp look-alike in a photo shared and laughed at online for celebrity impersonation fail.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    annaekberg avatar
    Skogsrået
    Skogsrået
    Community Member
    3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "His lip isn't perched enough"? He looks nothing like Daniel Craig.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #40

    Friend Thought He Met Bono At Dreamforce In 2013

    Man posing with a celebrity lookalike at a convention, capturing a moment from funny Johnny Derp celebrity encounters.

    ThadeousCheeks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Elon!

    Woman taking a selfie with a man at a party, an example of Johnny Derp celebrity lookalike photo shared online.

    KassyAkiva Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    annaekberg avatar
    Skogsrået
    Skogsrået
    Community Member
    3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And you decided to take a picture with him? I would punch him on the throat if i ever met that POS.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    Kamala?

    Woman in a yellow jacket mistakenly identified as a celebrity in a humorous Johnny Derp photo share.

    vrphotosguy55 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #43

    Hugh Jackman's Wolverine On The Street

    Two men posing and laughing at night on a street, a funny celebrity lookalike moment shared online tagged Johnny Derp.

    cheltedrottish Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    "I Got A Picture With Stan Lee"

    Man taking a selfie with an older man wearing sunglasses and a Hulk fist at a casual outdoor gathering with others nearby.

    Sodomy-Clown Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    annaekberg avatar
    Skogsrået
    Skogsrået
    Community Member
    3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They call themselves a fan but don't know that Stan Lee passed in 2018?

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #45

    Johnny Depp With Asian Fans

    Man in a hat and glasses surrounded by fans taking photos, capturing a moment with a celebrity look-alike.

    MrJAG Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #46

    “Kit Harrington”

    Man with curly hair posing next to a blurred person, an example of Johnny Derp celebrity photo fails shared online.

    Segnaro4 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #47

    Just Chilling With Danny Devito

    Three people posing in a colorful market setting, a photo shared as a funny celebrity lookalike moment online.

    conspiracy_thug Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    I Totally Met Johnny Depp In Character, Too, When I Was 15!

    A woman posing with a Johnny Derp celebrity lookalike dressed as a pirate on a suburban street at dusk.

    gypsywhisperer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    Hulk Hogan

    Three people posing for a photo, one dressed like a celebrity Hulk Hogan lookalike, shared in Johnny Derp celebrity fails.

    pookiepolls Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #50

    Not Jonah Hill

    Group selfie on a city sidewalk with people laughing and reacting, capturing a funny celebrity kind of moment online.

    1329Prescott Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    annaekberg avatar
    Skogsrået
    Skogsrået
    Community Member
    3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Tbh i would prefer to met this guy over the real Jonah Hill.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #51

    Brad Michaels

    Man wearing a Bret Michaels bandana posing with a person whose face is covered by a heart eyes emoji in an outdoor setting.

    apprehensive_andy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    With The Real Jay Kay From Jamiroquai

    A man wearing a unique hat hugs a smiling woman, a funny celebrity moment shared and laughed at online.

    altbrian Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    That Time I Totally Didn't Drink With Gandalf At A Russian Bar

    Group of men in a pub laughing and posing with a man resembling a celebrity in a casual social setting.

    solocupknupp Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #54

    Breaking Bad's Hank

    Three people smiling for a photo at a party, mistakenly thinking one is celebrity Hank Schrader from Breaking Bad.

    RawrHaus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #55

    Sometimes You Gotta Go Back...to Figure Out Who You Weren't Really Drinking With

    Man posing with a Johnny Derp look-alike in suspenders and a red tie, captured during a nighttime outdoor event.

    bettkacker Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    annaekberg avatar
    Skogsrået
    Skogsrået
    Community Member
    3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Please don't tell me they thought this was Matthew McConaughey.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #56

    Just Met Joe Thornton Buying Groceries (Nhl Player)

    Two bearded men in casual clothes taking a selfie in a store, part of Johnny Derp celebrity look-alike moments.

    NotOnoze Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    Met “Jack Harlow” In Newport, Ca This Week… This Kid Had Us Convinced But We Didn’t Realize The Real Jack Is Actually 6’3”

    Three people posing outside a cafe, with one wearing colorful sunglasses, related to Johnny Derp celebrity lookalikes.

    azrunner88 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #58

    Pac Man

    Man posing with a celebrity lookalike in a humorous photo shared online in the Johnny Derp collection of celebrity fails.

    SpidermonkeyCO Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #59

    Phaal Weller

    Three men sitting at a dining table with plates of food, one person giving a thumbs up in a restaurant setting with celebrity lookalikes.

    idlewildgirl Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!