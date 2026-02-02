ADVERTISEMENT

In 2013, my daughter asked me what I wanted for the holidays. I jokingly said, “A hedgehog.” At the time, I didn’t even know if owning one was legal or realistic. Exotic pets are illegal in several states, including New York and California, but luckily, hedgehogs are legal in Ohio. To my surprise, my daughter gifted me a tiny hoglet named Kitty.

Many of the photos featured in this post were taken during everyday life – at craft shows where I worked as a vendor, at my job, birthday parties, retirement homes, an elementary school, restaurants, and even during hair appointments. I never charge for visits.

More info: Instagram