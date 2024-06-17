To see if that's always the case, Reddit user Adambier1587 made a post on the platform, asking, "People who married their 'better than nothing' option, how's your marriage going?" Here are the replies they have received.

Whether it comes from your own belief that the person isn't everything you wanted or your friends telling you that you can do better, the dynamic might make you feel bad about yourself and hold you back in your own growth.

#1 A coworker got married to their "better than nothing" six or seven years ago. It was one of those things where both people settled since they were getting older and I guess they figured they'd give it a shot. They went from single to married in eight months.



Apparently as time went on it only got better for them. They both started actively trying to better themselves (seeing therapists, picking up healthy solo hobbies) and learned how to best communicate with each other over that time. They're both in their early 50s now and they act like a happy younger couple whenever we're at work events. It's kinda cool to see.



Pretty mundane but I wanted to share one that I know that worked out.

You May Also Like:

#2 I feel like we may have both settled because we had a child together, but 22 years in and he’s a better partner than I could have ever dreamed.

#3 So my marriage is not "better than nothing," but I was also never obsessed with my wife the way I have been obsessed with a new person before. Part of the reason I was willing to marry her was because we communicated well, worked with each other to improve each other's lives, and we generally enjoy many of the same things while still retaining who we are individually. The biggest thing is that we both felt physically and emotionally safe with each other.



I am now obsessed. I love my wife more than I have ever loved anyone.

ADVERTISEMENT

#4 I married my "better than nothing" option in my 30s. We both understood what we had waited for and committed ourselves fully to the marriage. Sometimes I wonder what would have happened if I had married my "preferred option" and I realize that the love I feel from the person I married is so much better than the "preferred option" would have been. I never did convince the preferred option to date me, while the woman I'm married to now found me easy to love.



In other words, my romantic self is an idiot and my better than nothing was actually better than everything.

#5 I found out 5 years into my marriage that I was his "better than nothing" option. I filed for divorce 2 weeks later (cause it took me that long to come up with the filing fees.)



It was one of MANY issues in the marriage, but finding out he was telling people he only married me because he feared getting older alone while he was telling me I was The One (TM) f*****g STUNG.

#6 I was the btn for husband #1. We divorced after dating for 8 years and 8 years married. Never felt so alone. We were glorified roommates. We got along. It was ok.



Husband #2 thinks I'm the best thing to happen to him and says it often. He's the best thing that ever happened to me. We saved each other. We have stuck together through tough times. It's amazing how different a real marriage is.

ADVERTISEMENT

#7 I have something to say about this. While not married, I am in a relationship with someone I considered myself “settling” for because he isn’t as conventionally attractive as my exes. The thing about that tho? I’ve never been happier in my life. I went for “high value” gorgeous men who everyone was jealous of me for, but in reality I was being deeply abused and driven to deep mental instability. The man I’m with now makes six figures, is an INCREDIBLE artist, supports me emotionally more than any person ever has, has a super cute butt and dreamy eyes, and loves me in the truest way I think one can be loved. I thought I was settling, but I was just being incredibly shallow and actually hit the jack pot. I can’t WAIT to marry him.

#8 Was married for 10yrs, got 2 kids out of it and some of the happiest years of my life. We both pretty much settled for each other. Eventually both concluded that we just weren't right for each other and cut it off but I don't have any regrets about it. Without her I definitely would have been one of the people out there that are forever alone. So I definitely would agree with the "better to have loved and lost" saying.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 I think the way you worded this implies that the relationship was s****y to begin with. I married someone I considered kind of a settle at first. I hadn't had a relationship in over a year and met a girl at a bar and thought, "she's pretty enough and I like being around her".



The thing is, we grew together and I have a very successful and happy marriage despite her not initially knocking my socks off. I think I fit your comments intent but I'm not sure because at no point in our relationship was it so bad I didn't want to be in the relationship anymore.



I guess what I'm saying is if my story matches your intent, then it can work out. If you meant marrying into a toxic relationship, I don't think you're going to get many success stories.

#10 I don't know if this is exactly what you're after, but my husband and I got together as single parents. When you do that, you're choosing as much for the kids as for you. You actually don't know what kind of couple you are on your own. And when the kids grew up, after over a decade together, we had to figure that out for the first time.



It started out good for maybe the first 4-5 years, then went really rocky in the kids' teens. Turns out as they needed us less, we really didn't have enough common ground in a lot of ways - in particular, I had emotional and emotional-labour needs that weren't being met. We discussed divorce several times, but at our peak crisis point, decided to work on it because one of our kids had just had a bereavement (death of the other parent). And honestly, it still wasn't working that well and maybe still would have ended in divorce, but then I had a terrible work situation that lasted a year, and he really stepped up. That was the turning point. I was able to let go of my resentments about all the times I'd carried us, because at some point he'd done enough that I didn't feel baited-and-switched anymore.



Then the kids grew up and we had to learn to be a couple on our own together. That took time, but we'd sort of grown and changed into a better match by then. We're really solid now, have been for probably the last five years or so. But it's been a team endeavour to get it that way and keep it there, it's not something that just happens.

ADVERTISEMENT

#11 Not great, she went from “we might have kids in a few years” to “I don’t want kids, ever”.



I wanted kids.

#12 Not personally but I have a friend who is in this situation and he was advised not too. His wife too.



It’s like watching the movie “The War of the Roses” but in live version. It’s so exciting! You never know how the next fight will start and how they will try to blame it on each other. They stay together “because of the kids”. Because I am pretty sure the kids prefer to see them trying to make each other miserable TOGETHER than being happy ALONE.

#13 A family member of mine from back in the times when women were extremely dependent on men (like isn’t allowed to work or open a bank account kind of dependent) was married and in a toxic relationship. It was violent. She met someone else and decided to get married to the other one. It was more a „better than beating each other up all the time“.



She brought 9 kids into this world, more than 15 grandkids followed. The majority of them is broken people.



Later on I heard stories about her second husband making inappropriate comments about his stepchild (girl). Super cringe. But explains why they are all not only very distanced to her but also extremely broken.



My learning from that is: don’t get married out of desperation! Get married because it is a choice FOR a marriage. Not against loneliness. That can go south big time.

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 My first marriage was my "better than nothing" marriage because I had extremely low self-esteem and I was afraid I would end up alone otherwise. We got divorced a year and half later. Now, I'm married to the man of my dreams, it just took me a while to find him. Spoiler alert: don't settle.

#15 I married a girl because I was afraid of dying alone and had severe anxiety and people pleasing traits from childhood trauma. I should have ended it multiple times throughout the relationship but didn't because I was basically using taking care of her and my responsibility to her as an excuse not to kill myself. I eventually got help and realized how toxic and codependent the relationship was and how much of me was being buried under a mask and how badly that was feeding my depression and pursued divorce.

#16 I'm thinking I was the "better than nothing option" and I got cheated on and have my kids the majority of the week. I'm actually much happier now as a single dad though.

#17 My mother-in-law was divorced with two very small kids, and then found an old man to marry so he could financially support her and the kids while she supported him physically (he was 20 years older and not in the best health) even though he had 4 adult kids. It was a marriage of convenience. She also had some weird ideas like after her divorce (he cheated and ran off, leaving her with the kids and no child support) she didn't want to date a man her age because she was paranoid that any man she dated would automatically be a child molester. (Yes, she believed this). So she married an old guy.





AAAAAnyway, they grew to love each other and she plans to be buried next to him when she passes. He died 20 years ago and is buried next to his first wife, who had pre-deceased him.





It worked out for them.





I also know a few friends with arranged marriages and most of them seem stable and loving.



On the flip side, I know a guy who's onto his 3rd marriage now, and a lot of second marriage people who married "for love", but apparently it didn't last.





I mean everyone is different. Some "settled" some didn't. It didn't seem to really affect the marriage as much as how things developed during the marriage.

#18 Both had hit our early thirties and near-simultaneously moved into adjoining apartment buildings in a new town. Clocks were ticking. Sex on third date and very regularly thereafter, proposal on 1st year anniversary of first date (after essentially being told "s**t or get off the pot."). Warning sign: "I think you should cut your (finally long) hair for the wedding." Let redneck beauty shop in her hometown cut it, so I have a terrible haircut in wedding pictures.



Sex "surprisingly" almost immediately became contingent on whatever chores I needed to do.



Not load dishwasher the way she liked it? No nookie for you.



Still managed to have two kids, but by year 15 I was sleeping in the guest room, mostly because she snored and refused to do anything about it, and her morning routine of hitting the f*****g snooze button 8 times, and also because I found her sexually unappealing (I probably wasn't any better - we both let ourselves go, though I gained 25 pounds while she gained 100). Spent 10 years being roommates raising kids.



When they were old enough to be independent I moved out.



Should have done it a decade earlier and saved us all the trouble.

#19 Marriage was effectively over in 5 months, officially over in 15 months.



Realized “nothing is better than bad” and started respecting myself too much to put up with people who wanted to abuse, manipulate, or take advantage of me.



Married the woman of my dreams 4 years later.

#20 My sister married a guy who showed interest because she thought no one would love her as a teen mum. Welp she left him 2 years ago after 10 years together (married for 3) and she's STILL trying to get him to divorce her.



Never settle guys.

#21 Tl;Dr resentment is growing.



My wife and I met at a young age. Looking back, our relationship didn't work at all but we both kept it going because we both didn't have many options, or so we thought. I was an overweight, shy and quiet person (think incel appearance but without the mindset, lol) and she grew up in an abusive household. This abuse would manifest as extreme anxiety and anger. I felt lucky to have anyone like me, let alone love me. She was scared of dating and she needed someone she felt safe around. We both got something we needed but it was a time bomb.



Many times, our relationship felt like it was ending but we both couldn't bring ourselves to end it. Lots of ups and downs.



We are in our mid thirties now and we have both changed dramatically. For me, I have matured and turned into a confident person. For her, child birth only worsened her mental and physical health. Everyday the divide between us grows. I care for her greatly but I feel as if I have outgrown this relationship while she becomes more emotionally abusive. We openly talk about divorce but worry about our child. I don't have much hope for the future of this relationship but I will continue to work on myself.

#22 This just isn't the perspective i had when dating. It was more like, this person wants to date me and i want to date them. No red flags. We agree on basic life plans. We've been dating for a few years and everything is still cool so lets get married. Neither of us were ever the person of our dreams. We were never head over hills for each other, but 12 years in the marriage has been great.

#23 I used to feel this way, turned out I had never been more wrong, 20 years later and life only seems to get better and better. I ended up feeling like the luckiest guy in the world. No regrets whatsoever. I think everyone goes through a time where they may feel that way, I always thought the grass was always greener on the other side but I have never been more wrong in my life.

#24 Will celebrate 49 years in May. Was not easy, but we worked though all the issues.

#25 I married a guy from Australia 9 years ago to help him immigrate. We were best friends, but also both very straight (I am also male), so we were those two guys that lived together and did everything together (shopping, gardening,riding bikes, arguing like a couple, and throwing parties) and didn't give a f**k if people thought we were gay (it was secretly very amusing a lot of the time). Anyway, still best friends, both living in different provinces now and he got his papers.

#26 I think I am the better than nothing spouse. About a month ago I found out. It was devastating. For 17 years she settled for me despite not truly loving me. Life was hard but we had each other or so I thought. The moment we talked about how bad things got she asked for a divorce and I lost my best friend and sole person who I felt I trusted enough to talk to. I move out tomorrow to rebuild my life.

#27 I dated my better than nothing option for 5 years, HIGHLY DON'T RECOMMEND IT.

#28 Pursued a women relentlessly in my younger (54 now), much more insecure, years. She eventually married me, but I remember her using a line similar to this. "You've been here for me through everything, guess you're the best I can hope for." I was too inexperienced at the time to know any better, thought I was doing what a man should do to prove his commitment to a woman. It was 70's romance movie logic.



We had good years and bad, but everything in that relationship felt uphill. What she needed from me did not come naturally to me, and what I needed from her, did not come naturally to her. We hadn't paid attention to these things during the excitement of dating, but it was painfully obvious even 2 years into our marriage. We were married for 8 years total, knew each other 3 years prior. After the newness wore off she often had the attitude I was there to serve her since she lowered herself for me. It was part of her own insecurity and we worked through a lot of these early marriage hurdles through marriage counseling. In the end however she wanted me to do all the changing. She gave a little effort to changing, but didn't like it. It's work, let's face it. Friend of the family saw the opportunity and started telling her everything she wanted to hear. They had an affair, we split, she spent about 7 months figuring out what a fraud he was, we got back together briefly, but mutually decided divorce would be best for everyone. Been divorced for 22 years now. She's remarried and as happy as any average couple is. I never remarried & do not plan too. Had a few relationships, but with the hours I work (65-85 a week) it doesn't seem fair, and I'm pretty set in my ways at this point. Obviously I'd have trust issues if I did, but there is no remorse anymore. We may have sqeaked by together, but I don't know if we'd ever have been happy. My stress level is loads lower single, and I've learned to deal with the loneliness.



I would never recommend settling for, or being settled for. It doesn't work out the way you fantasize it will. I also don't recommend pie in the sky standards that no one can reasonably meet and maintain. Be optimistic, but realistic. When you're young so much weight is put on looks, and this is far and away the worst category to put at the top of your list. Search out genuine and mutual passions. It will serve you so much better, for sooo much longer than someone that simply sets your loins on fire, but you have to make a dozen caveats for it. Attraction is a shapable thing, and when you find someone you truly respect who also sincerely loves you, you will find them more and more attractive, especially if you're not drowneding yourself in potential options. There is so much more to love and a long term relationship than we realize beforehand. Learning together can be beautiful and bonding. It can also be painful and dissolving if are being blissfully blind at the start. It's a fine line between caution and over-thinking, but marriage in particular, is one of the most impactful decisions you will make in your lifetime.

#29 My parents got married because they were considered old in their church (they were 26 and 24…) and they both wanted kids. My mom told me that is was the practical thing to do, haha! Luckily they hit it off, and though it took a lot of time and work, they are annoyingly in love and have been married for 42 years next month.

#30 My former BFF married her "better than nothing". I knew it wasn't going to go well when she asked me ON HER WEDDING DAY if I would be there for her for the divorce. Long story short, they are now divorced. It was an unhappy marriage from the get go - they managed to get themselves into severe financial difficulty, spawned one offspring and then divorced. I think it lasted about 15 years and I believe that is only because of the child.

#31 I’ve come to believe the majority of marriages are out of settling. My first marriage was a s**t show but I was naive and dumb and pressured into it. We had passion but zero compatibility. I left and was single for a long time until I met my now-husband. During that time I worked with a happy couple and saw what it’s supposed to be like. I looked for different things and told myself I wouldn’t continue dating someone if it wasn’t the way I felt it should be. My marriage now is a completely different thing. Easy, happy, relaxed. In five years we’ve never had a fight. We’ve had small disagreements but they’re squashed quickly. We just like each other and respect each other. If you asked me to name a negative thing about him I’d be pressed. I feel like I wasn’t truly compatible with anyone I dated in the past, or maybe I just wasn’t ready to seek the right things.

#32 There's a psychology theory that we marry people who align with a harmful pattern from our childhoods, and then we try to fix the harm. For example, a person who had a distant dad marries someone who is also distant, and tries hard to get the attention they craved as a kid. If they manage to fix that wound (go to counseling, partner becomes attentive), then they move on to the next wound. That's how people grow. This relates to your question in that when someone who is/was afraid of being alone settles, they are then able to either not be alone (stay married to someone who gives them some attention), or recognize and get over that fear by realizing being alone is better (divorce their partner.) If you look at it this way, it becomes more of a win/win - either way you grow, learn something, and move on to the next thing. In this framing, settling is a mark of maturity because we're looking honestly and choosing what actually suits what we need, while recognizing the faults as well.



I see that pattern in my own life if I squint. I come from a neglectful family with self-absorbed dad, so fell hard in love with a self-absorbed man with a narcissistic mother. Once we finally divorced, I was happier alone. Now I've "settled" for someone who pays attention to me and I trust will always be there, but it isn't mind-consuming like coupledom was in my 20s. I like this partnership and have moved on to working on different complaints...

#33 I'm pretty sure that my wife and I were together at first for lack of better options, we were both older, and not finding many prospects. We've actually discussed it. A decade down the road and we're both truly happy. I'd fight a grizzly to keep her safe and happy, and she has proven her dedication to our life together in many, many ways. Was it love at first ? Probably not, but now it most definitely is.



I guess we were more compatible than we knew, and with respect and caring we both found how much love we could share.

#34 My first marriage was, he was safe and a kind person so I mistook friendship for love. It doesn't work and the divorce ruined any possibility of us being friends. I'm with my forever person now and can't believe I'm lucky enough to be in his life.

#35 Divorced after 19 years…Should have been after 3 years 😏.

#36 My mom did that and has regretted it for essentially her entire adult life.

#37 My lady isn’t my fantasy woman. But she one the gratetst humans I know. Her kindness love and patience is far and beyond mine. She’s like a nap I know I really don’t want one but at the end of the day me and everyone around me agrees we’re glad I did.

#38 I'm watching my boss- who I've known for almost 30 years- do this right now. They didn't even tell anyone they got married, I found out when a mutual friend slipped up. They managed to hide it for 8 months, which is pretty impressive. His first marriage was a total disaster. I don't even know why I'm writing this, it's just so crazy to watch.

#39 OK, so he wasn't "better than nothing" exactly. But he was safe and comfortable. Over the last 20 yrs of marriage he has become my soul mate. I love him and love the man and father that he is. I literally couldn't ask for more and I'm perfectly content.

#40 I wouldn't never call her my "better than nothing," but, when I was younger I would not have considered my wife marriage material. Now I know better - I was a massive moron. Trying relationships with people who are superficially good, but don't fit well with your life is a bad idea. In fact, I'm amazed I lucked out and picked the better option despite myself.



It is underappreciated by everyone that people need to learn both what they like and what works well for them. Giving people a chance is important to figure that out.

#41 When I was in high-school I dated whoever showed interest in me and was moderately attractive. I'm not unattractive myself but I was never particularly outgoing until I was in college and never put myself out there at the time. I was in love with a childhood friend of mine at the time, took her to prom and everything. It was horribly awkward and very apparent that she wasnt into me the same way. I met someone else randomly one day, she was actually in the same prom group and went with one of my friends just as friends. We just instantly clicked and I almost asked her for her number but I was still hung up on my childhood friend. Anyway a couple months later, this girl friended me on Facebook and sent me her number. I figured nothing else is working out for me at the moment so why not and asked her on a date. We've been together for 10 years now, married for 2.

#42 Married for 4 years then divorced. Now married to the best woman whoever came into my life. Will be celebrating 20th anniversary later on this year.

#43 I didn’t marry him because he was better than nothing, but I was really unsure. After 10 years of dating, he was so different from what I imagined I wanted, and had so many things I wasn’t wild about, that I was really reluctant to get married, but I knew the clock was ticking and I knew I didn’t want to break up.



And OMG did I make the right decision. What you want in someone you’re dating isn’t necessarily the same as what you want in a permanent roommate, other half, and coparent. I didn’t realize it then, but he’s absolutely perfect for me (even if he does annoy me sometimes). He’s not big on romantic gestures, but the way that man loads a dishwasher ranks him among the gods as far as I’m concerned. He’s loyal, he’s funny, he cares about what I think and want, he takes my advice seriously, he’s devoted to me but still has his own life. Major jackpot.