Hotel Room Neighbors Get An Early Wake-Up Call After They Party Too Hard At Night

Whether you’re traveling for business or leisure, staying in a hotel should be an enjoyable experience. Fresh, clean sheets, a comfy bed, room service, and hopefully, peace and quiet. Unfortunately, as we’ve come to learn, that’s not always the case. One former navy reservist has told how he checked into a hotel for a drill weekend. He was hoping to get a good night’s rest before his early call-time. But it was not to be…

His obnoxious neighbors in the room next door decided to throw a loud party. Even after his requests for them to turn it down, they continued to pump up the volume in what seemed to be an act of spite. The guy shared how he waged a war of petty revenge against them, and gave them a wake-up call they’re sure to remember for a long time to come. Bored Panda reached out to the General Manager of an award-winning international hotel to find out more about how the loud and rowdy are dealt with. He agreed to share some secrets with us, on condition that we don’t mention his name, or the name of his establishment.

Some people insist on having a good time regardless of how it affects those around them

Image credits: seventyfourimages (not the actual photo)

But when a group of rowdy hotel guests kept a navy reservist away from much-needed sleep, the battle lines were drawn…

Image credits: Prostock-studio (not the actual photo)

Image credits: AmateurHorologist960

“Get the front desk involved”: advice from a hospitality expert

When we reach out to the General Manager of an award-winning establishment to find out more about the secret world of hotel parties, he’s more than willing to chat to us. But only if we don’t mention his brand, and by association, his real name. So let’s call him GM for now…

GM tells Bored Panda he has 15 years of experience in the hospitality industry. He’s worked at various places, ranging from 5-star hotels to luxury self-catering accommodation.

“I started my career as a receptionist, spending my first few years working predominantly at the front desk and eventually growing into more senior leadership roles, overseeing the hotel and restaurant operations,” he says. “I enjoy enhancing guest experiences and developing teams that are guest-centric.”

The hospitality expert says the general rule, when it comes to loudness and partying, is that the hotel will ask the guests to keep their noise levels down and curb unruly behaviour, as it affects other guests‘ stays. “This is usually communicated by the manager on duty from the front desk,” he added.

If you’re in the unfortunate position of sleeping next door to a bunch of party animals, GM suggests you call the front desk of the hotel. Ask them to assist in requesting that your neighbors keep their levels down. “From my previous experience, when one guest asks another guest to keep noise levels down, the hotel management eventually needs to get involved and mediate the situation,” he says.

And at what point would loud or unruly guests be asked to leave the premises? “At the point when they have been asked 2 or 3 times and do not rectify their behaviour,” reveals GM. “This is never an easy conversation but is required when it is affecting the rest of the hotel.”

The industry expert says many hotels have a policy in place that can hold guests liable for wrecking a room. “As part of the check-in process, they sign a registration form that allows for the business to charge the guest should there be breakages or damages in the room,” he told Bored Panda.

People shared similar stories of how they got petty revenge on loud hotel guests

