It is common for seasoned cooks not to follow the recipe by the book. They know how to put their twist on dishes to create something delectable and uniquely their own, turning cooking into an art form.

There’s a method behind the madness of their freestyling techniques. They know which ingredients work well together, allowing them to substitute when necessary.

These home chefs, however, do not appear to possess the same level of knowledge in combining flavors, yet they still choose to ignore the recipe. Their kitchen mishaps are now immortalized on the I Didn’t Have Eggs subreddit, many of which you’re about to read on this list.