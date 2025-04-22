65 People Who Chose Not To Follow The Recipe And Got What They Deserved (New Pics)
It is common for seasoned cooks not to follow the recipe by the book. They know how to put their twist on dishes to create something delectable and uniquely their own, turning cooking into an art form.
There’s a method behind the madness of their freestyling techniques. They know which ingredients work well together, allowing them to substitute when necessary.
These home chefs, however, do not appear to possess the same level of knowledge in combining flavors, yet they still choose to ignore the recipe. Their kitchen mishaps are now immortalized on the I Didn’t Have Eggs subreddit, many of which you’re about to read on this list.
Please Don’t Eat Raw Sourdough Starter
Scared Of Whatever This Is
They're all liquids and all the same color. Why should it matter which one you use?
Fire Costing 2k
Since we’re on the topic of recipe blunders, here are other cooking mistakes people commonly make. Washing raw chicken is one of them, and it’s more than just a simple error.
As food safety professor Dr. Keith Schneider tells HuffPost, not only is it counterintuitive, but it also promotes the spread of bacteria like Salmonella.
I Didn’t Have Marriage
I Wish I Had This Guy’s Level Of Free Time
Pecan Pie Recipe
Many people also make the mistake of thawing their meat on the counter. Like washing raw chicken, this promotes the spread of bacteria, especially if it is left out for too long.
In the same HuffPost interview, Mitzi Baum urges thawing either in the refrigerator or under cold running water. She says thawing using a microwave is another option, but it should only be done right before cooking.
This Was On A Recipe For Pozole (A Mexican Soup)
Good Thing That I Don’t Like Flavor
I Don't Believe In Refrigeration!
If you must substitute ingredients, it is essential to learn which ones to use. Fortunately, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln provides an entire list of basic ingredient substitutions.
If you need buttermilk, you can use a souring agent, such as a tablespoon of lemon juice or vinegar, and mix it into a cup of regular milk. Allow the mixture to sit for five minutes.
“I Followed The Recipe To The Letter…”
So she ate some of this … pile of caca-looking s**t? 😱 🤮 She doesn’t seem to understand the phrase “to the letter.” 🙄 Whatta dumas.
It’s Clearly Just A Noodle Dish
I Tried Making This By Guessing The Amounts
Maybe if everybody gave 1 or 2 star rating to recipes that put the ingredients and instructions at the bottom of 5000 words of b******t we'd be able to Google [whatever] recipe and find a recipe for [whatever]
If you’ve run out of ketchup, you can mix a cup of tomato sauce with half a cup of sugar and two tablespoons of vinegar. Need unsweetened chocolate? Combine three tablespoons of cocoa with a tablespoon of butter, regular margarine, or vegetable oil. This will give you a full ounce.
The article’s author, registered dietitian nutritionist Alice Henneman, MS, RDN, FAND, clarified that the final product of these ingredient mixtures “may slightly differ” from the original. However, “it will still be acceptable in flavor, texture, and appearance.”
I Decided To Use Your Recipe But My Mom’s Instruction. Why Didn’t It Work!?
Who Would’ve Thought You Couldn’t Boil Sugar In A Plastic Tupperware?
What Do I Do With My Corn In This Crema Recipe
How about you, dear readers? Have you ever substituted ingredients while cooking? Did they turn out well? Or were they something you would rather forget? Share your experiences in the comments below!
I Am Allergic To Strawberries So I Reviewed This Strawberry Ice Cream
And people wonder why I have no hope for the future of humans as a species.
Bill Asking What We’re All Thinking
Biblically Unclean
A Sugar/Fat Comma?
Condensed Milk In Soup??
Thanks For Your Input On The Chicken Wing Recipe George
Instructions Unclear, Need Glove Size
On A Recipe For A Pumpkin Syrup
I Didn't Know A Frosting Recipe Could Be Woke
I'm guessing someone made the mistake of offering a substitute for buttermilk in this recipe and it offended dear old Karen
/Ididnthavetime
Velveting is the secret to most stir fry proteins. Skip it and it's not the same meal
Ellen Didn't Have Almond Flour For The Almond Flour Crumble
Sarah Didn't Have Eggs For This Three Ingredient Cookie Recipe
They Added Left Over Borscht To The Recipie?!
Imagine Being So Hateful That You Miss The "Jump To Recipe" Button At The Top Of The Page
Sorry...I agree with not getting someone's life story. There are websites that have avoided doing so thus far [allrecipes, for example]. I don't agree with the way the commenter addressed the issue [extremely rude & crass], but I agree with their complaint about the overall function of cooking websites.
At Least They Didn’t Rate It Poorly?
I guess this was written by that mythical person who hasn't made ice cubes ever since their grandmother died without writing down the recipe?
🤦
You, Nancy. You Were The One
LOL
Why Did You Make Me Buy Provolone?
I Wasn’t Supposed To Put Beef In The Trifle!
Reading Is Hard
"You Absolute Spoon"
What Do You Mean You Substituted Greek Yogurt For Milk You Are Breading Onion Rings
Saw This Comment Under A Recipe For Vegan "Cheese" Made Specifically With Potatoes And Carrots
Too Much Work, Make Something That Isn't Lemonade Instead
On A Recipe For Christmas Dessert Lasagna, Layered Pudding And Cake With Xmas Toppings
I'm Not Going To Make This, I'm Just Going To Leave A Review About How Other People Leave Reviews. 1 Star
What's In A Name?
I Baked These Buns At A Lower Temperature, How Do I Cook Them At The Right Temp? 🤨
At Least It Has Full Stars?
The water has too much water in it. Is there a way around this?
I Didn't Have Mixer Or Time
This Comment On A Fish Stew Recipe Is Haunting Me
Found On A Recipe… For Banana Bread
Just Eat The Fruit, Then, Samantha
Sadly people don't understand that cooking is art you can mess with w***y nilly but baking is pure chemistry
Nostalgic
How Dare You Not Have Metric Measurements, Also I Can't Read
If only there was a way to convert imperial to metric by using the internet
Left The Salt On The Counter
How Dare You Use Peanut Butter. Hoisin Sauce Recipe
On A Review Of Japanese Chicken Katsu
Amanda Has Run Out Of Patience
I Know How To Read
There Was No Flour In The Recipe
But I Don't Wanna Use A Thermometer
If using a thermometer requires more brain cells than you have to spare please stay away from kitchens