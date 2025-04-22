ADVERTISEMENT

It is common for seasoned cooks not to follow the recipe by the book. They know how to put their twist on dishes to create something delectable and uniquely their own, turning cooking into an art form. 

There’s a method behind the madness of their freestyling techniques. They know which ingredients work well together, allowing them to substitute when necessary. 

These home chefs, however, do not appear to possess the same level of knowledge in combining flavors, yet they still choose to ignore the recipe. Their kitchen mishaps are now immortalized on the I Didn’t Have Eggs subreddit, many of which you’re about to read on this list.

#1

Please Don’t Eat Raw Sourdough Starter

Comments discussing foul-tasting sourdough starter and advice on not eating it raw; mentions risk of food poisoning.

theficklemermaid Report

    #2

    Scared Of Whatever This Is

    Recipe fail with Pepsi used instead of traditional ingredients, resulting in unintended sweetness.

    Significant-End-1559 Report

    bobbrooce_1 avatar
    Bob Brooce
    Bob Brooce
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They're all liquids and all the same color. Why should it matter which one you use?

    #3

    Fire Costing 2k

    Recipe mishap review with oven fire and damages comment.

    KyTitansFan Report

    Since we’re on the topic of recipe blunders, here are other cooking mistakes people commonly make. Washing raw chicken is one of them, and it’s more than just a simple error. 

    As food safety professor Dr. Keith Schneider tells HuffPost, not only is it counterintuitive, but it also promotes the spread of bacteria like Salmonella. 
    #4

    I Didn’t Have Marriage

    Recipe comments on Pinch of Yum, including a humorous exchange about cooking and commitment, with a one-star rating.

    Coffeesque Report

    #5

    I Wish I Had This Guy’s Level Of Free Time

    Comment about substituting ingredients with pizza call, results in delicious fried rice; humorous take on recipe decisions.

    InSkyLimitEra Report

    #6

    Pecan Pie Recipe

    Recipe comment exchange about leaving out pecans from a pecan pie due to allergies.

    Few-Landscape6650 Report

    taranw avatar
    Okiedokie
    Okiedokie
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There are versions of faux pecan pie, but if it's not advertised as 'pecan free' going out of your way to ask the creator for an alternative recipe is a failure to use whatever search engines are at your disposal.

    Many people also make the mistake of thawing their meat on the counter. Like washing raw chicken, this promotes the spread of bacteria, especially if it is left out for too long. 

    In the same HuffPost interview, Mitzi Baum urges thawing either in the refrigerator or under cold running water. She says thawing using a microwave is another option, but it should only be done right before cooking.

    #7

    This Was On A Recipe For Pozole (A Mexican Soup)

    Online comments humorously discuss a recipe error involving cloves, highlighting a cooking mishap.

    Illumijonny7 Report

    #8

    Good Thing That I Don’t Like Flavor

    Comments on a recipe fail; Bob criticizes short ribs, Rom replies harshly.

    DjinnaG Report

    #9

    I Don't Believe In Refrigeration!

    Phoebe's humorous review on Yorkshire pudding recipe failure, expressing disappointment and family traditions.

    Zenla Report

    If you must substitute ingredients, it is essential to learn which ones to use. Fortunately, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln provides an entire list of basic ingredient substitutions. 

    If you need buttermilk, you can use a souring agent, such as a tablespoon of lemon juice or vinegar, and mix it into a cup of regular milk. Allow the mixture to sit for five minutes.

    #10

    “I Followed The Recipe To The Letter…”

    Dry and cracked brownies with walnuts, missing sugar, a result of not following the recipe correctly.

    CockRingKing Report

    binkstress avatar
    Binky Melnik
    Binky Melnik
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So she ate some of this … pile of caca-looking s**t? 😱 🤮 She doesn’t seem to understand the phrase “to the letter.” 🙄 Whatta dumas.

    #11

    It’s Clearly Just A Noodle Dish

    Comment thread discussing a recipe with a disappointed review and a reply pointing out it's vegan.

    Sugarsesame Report

    #12

    I Tried Making This By Guessing The Amounts

    Recipe fail review with a two-star rating due to missing ingredient measurements, leading to inedible results.

    merakimodern Report

    bobbrooce_1 avatar
    Bob Brooce
    Bob Brooce
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Maybe if everybody gave 1 or 2 star rating to recipes that put the ingredients and instructions at the bottom of 5000 words of b******t we'd be able to Google [whatever] recipe and find a recipe for [whatever]

    If you’ve run out of ketchup, you can mix a cup of tomato sauce with half a cup of sugar and two tablespoons of vinegar. Need unsweetened chocolate? Combine three tablespoons of cocoa with a tablespoon of butter, regular margarine, or vegetable oil. This will give you a full ounce. 

    The article’s author, registered dietitian nutritionist Alice Henneman, MS, RDN, FAND, clarified that the final product of these ingredient mixtures “may slightly differ” from the original. However, “it will still be acceptable in flavor, texture, and appearance.”

    #13

    I Decided To Use Your Recipe But My Mom’s Instruction. Why Didn’t It Work!?

    User review of a recipe gone wrong, with advice to follow it accurately next time.

    Illustrious-Yard-871 Report

    #14

    Who Would’ve Thought You Couldn’t Boil Sugar In A Plastic Tupperware?

    Recipe fail review featuring one-star rating, describing a melted Tupperware bowl incident in the microwave.

    playingrownup Report

    #15

    What Do I Do With My Corn In This Crema Recipe

    Recipe miscommunication in comments; confusion over corn and cream usage.

    RoxannaMeta Report

    How about you, dear readers? Have you ever substituted ingredients while cooking? Did they turn out well? Or were they something you would rather forget? Share your experiences in the comments below!
    #16

    I Am Allergic To Strawberries So I Reviewed This Strawberry Ice Cream

    EatingWell member review on recipes, highlighting lack of fruit alternatives for strawberry allergy.

    reddit.com Report

    vinnydapooh avatar
    Vinny DaPooh
    Vinny DaPooh
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And people wonder why I have no hope for the future of humans as a species.

    #17

    Bill Asking What We’re All Thinking

    Comments about a recipe mix-up, questioning the use of pasta.

    hicsuntflores Report

    #18

    Biblically Unclean

    Review by TXGaeilgesinger showing a 4-star rating, discussing a meat substitution due to Biblical reasons and liking the spices.

    sickXmachine_ Report

    #19

    A Sugar/Fat Comma?

    One-star review of a cookie recipe questioning the use of butter and sugar, expressing disbelief.

    frustratedlemons Report

    #20

    Condensed Milk In Soup??

    Comments discussing a recipe mishap with potatoes and condensed milk, highlighting unintended results.

    futureforensic247 Report

    #21

    Thanks For Your Input On The Chicken Wing Recipe George

    Recipe mistake: George confused baking soda for baking powder; Lauren corrects with advice on the right ingredient.

    OrdinaryHoney Report

    #22

    Instructions Unclear, Need Glove Size

    Comment about glove size for basil measurement in recipe discussion.

    jarvisleguin Report

    #23

    On A Recipe For A Pumpkin Syrup

    Online comments criticizing a recipe substitution where apple cider vinegar replaced pumpkin puree.

    musicalastronaut Report

    #24

    I Didn't Know A Frosting Recipe Could Be Woke

    Online comments on a buttermilk recipe debate replacing ingredients and cooking preferences.

    leroynotjerry Report

    vinnydapooh avatar
    Vinny DaPooh
    Vinny DaPooh
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm guessing someone made the mistake of offering a substitute for buttermilk in this recipe and it offended dear old Karen

    #25

    /Ididnthavetime

    User review about missing cornstarch in bourbon chicken recipe with staff reply highlighting its importance.

    Iceray Report

    vinnydapooh avatar
    Vinny DaPooh
    Vinny DaPooh
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Velveting is the secret to most stir fry proteins. Skip it and it's not the same meal

    Vote comment up
    #26

    Ellen Didn't Have Almond Flour For The Almond Flour Crumble

    Review of a failed recipe attempt with oatmeal crust instead of almond meal, rating 2 out of 5 stars.

    kaikk0 Report

    #27

    Sarah Didn't Have Eggs For This Three Ingredient Cookie Recipe

    User review of failed recipe attempt, substituting ingredients led to poor cookie results, 1-star rating given.

    call_me_orion Report

    #28

    They Added Left Over Borscht To The Recipie?!

    Recipe mishap review: Overuse of parsley and oregano, salty pork, improvised soup to chowder with mixed results.

    Itchy_Restaurant_707 Report

    #29

    Imagine Being So Hateful That You Miss The "Jump To Recipe" Button At The Top Of The Page

    Humorous recipe comment exchange highlighting frustrations over lengthy recipe introductions.

    almostinfinity Report

    taranw avatar
    Okiedokie
    Okiedokie
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sorry...I agree with not getting someone's life story. There are websites that have avoided doing so thus far [allrecipes, for example]. I don't agree with the way the commenter addressed the issue [extremely rude & crass], but I agree with their complaint about the overall function of cooking websites.

    #30

    At Least They Didn’t Rate It Poorly?

    Comments on soup freezing instructions and labeling tips.

    WillLiftForBeer Report

    bobbrooce_1 avatar
    Bob Brooce
    Bob Brooce
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I guess this was written by that mythical person who hasn't made ice cubes ever since their grandmother died without writing down the recipe?

    #31

    🤦

    Recipe review debate: One star given for following package instructions, followed by critical reply questioning the decision.

    CaliSunSuccs Report

    #32

    You, Nancy. You Were The One

    Recipe fail reviews with negative ratings and comments on substitutions.

    cynical-mage Report

    #33

    LOL

    Image of a social media exchange about substitutes for eggnog recipe ingredients.

    reddit.com Report

    #34

    Why Did You Make Me Buy Provolone?

    Online recipe comment discussing confusion over provolone cheese not being listed.

    sleepyliltrashpanda Report

    #35

    I Wasn’t Supposed To Put Beef In The Trifle!

    Chat exchange about misunderstanding a ginger honey loaf recipe, mixing spices with ground beef instead.

    Ckelleywrites Report

    #36

    Reading Is Hard

    Recipe mishap; user misinterprets baking instructions and gets unexpected results.

    Trapeziumunderthumb Report

    #37

    "You Absolute Spoon"

    User comments about vegan biscuits in a recipe discussion.

    BillieEatsSpinach Report

    #38

    What Do You Mean You Substituted Greek Yogurt For Milk You Are Breading Onion Rings

    Recipe substitution review with star rating: Greek yogurt instead of milk, no salt added.

    sushi_dumbass Report

    #39

    Saw This Comment Under A Recipe For Vegan "Cheese" Made Specifically With Potatoes And Carrots

    Comment thread discussing alternative ingredients for a recipe without potatoes and carrots.

    Asrlly Report

    #40

    Too Much Work, Make Something That Isn't Lemonade Instead

    A one-star review criticizing a complex recipe, suggesting a simpler method with lemon and water.

    blehmann1 Report

    #41

    On A Recipe For Christmas Dessert Lasagna, Layered Pudding And Cake With Xmas Toppings

    Text exchange about a dessert lasagna being called a confection, showing reactions to recipe deviations.

    OkRaspberry869 Report

    #42

    I'm Not Going To Make This, I'm Just Going To Leave A Review About How Other People Leave Reviews. 1 Star

    BillyBob Smith's review criticizing altered recipes, rated two stars, emphasizing the importance of following the recipe.

    Kaiannanthi Report

    #43

    What's In A Name?

    Negative recipe review with comments, highlighting recipe-following impacts.

    CaliSunSuccs Report

    #44

    I Baked These Buns At A Lower Temperature, How Do I Cook Them At The Right Temp? 🤨

    Comment exchange on baking recipe; user baked at incorrect temperature, leading to undercooked bread.

    sylveonstarr Report

    #45

    At Least It Has Full Stars?

    User comments on recipe critique, one suggesting xylitol as a sugar replacement, another highlighting syrup’s sugar content.

    onlyifthebabysasleep Report

    vinnydapooh avatar
    Vinny DaPooh
    Vinny DaPooh
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The water has too much water in it. Is there a way around this?

    #46

    I Didn't Have Mixer Or Time

    Baking mishap review with a hand mixer problem, resulting in an unfinished recipe and a disappointed child.

    Even-Calendar-6973 Report

    #47

    This Comment On A Fish Stew Recipe Is Haunting Me

    Comment on using condensed milk in chowder; suggests crème fraîche or heavy cream instead for better results.

    Mammoth_Turnover_632 Report

    #48

    Found On A Recipe… For Banana Bread

    Recipe reviews with diverse opinions on banana bread, highlighting user experiences and modifications.

    The28thBrother Report

    #49

    Just Eat The Fruit, Then, Samantha

    Comments on a recipe gone wrong; user critiques dessert lacking sugar and texture.

    ilikemycoffeealatte Report

    vinnydapooh avatar
    Vinny DaPooh
    Vinny DaPooh
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sadly people don't understand that cooking is art you can mess with w***y nilly but baking is pure chemistry

    #50

    Nostalgic

    Review of creative recipe substitutions, using white bread, mashed peanuts, and strawberry compote.

    motorobot Report

    #51

    How Dare You Not Have Metric Measurements, Also I Can't Read

    Comments about metric conversions in a recipe discussion, addressing a plant-based diet suggestion.

    Wild_Butterscotch977 Report

    vinnydapooh avatar
    Vinny DaPooh
    Vinny DaPooh
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If only there was a way to convert imperial to metric by using the internet

    #52

    Left The Salt On The Counter

    Recipe review highlights the importance of adding salt, with comments on following instructions and rating mistakes.

    CaliSunSuccs Report

    #53

    How Dare You Use Peanut Butter. Hoisin Sauce Recipe

    Two user comments discussing recipe modifications with peanut butter and allergies.

    GatsbyTheMediocre Report

    #54

    On A Review Of Japanese Chicken Katsu

    Review criticizing chicken katsu for lacking authentic Hawaiian flavor and katsu sauce.

    mostlygizzards Report

    #55

    Amanda Has Run Out Of Patience

    User comments about not following a recipe for brownies and the unexpected result.

    chjett10 Report

    #56

    I Know How To Read

    Review of recipe app with three-star rating, mentioning difficult-to-follow directions and obstructive photos.

    Zenla Report

    #57

    There Was No Flour In The Recipe

    Disappointed cook comments on failed recipe attempt, noting too much flour and plans to try a different recipe.

    doomedtoacademia Report

    #58

    But I Don't Wanna Use A Thermometer

    Tara Connor review on failing recipe, criticizes candy thermometer in cook class, 1-star rating.

    Fluffy_Marsupial2947 Report

    vinnydapooh avatar
    Vinny DaPooh
    Vinny DaPooh
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If using a thermometer requires more brain cells than you have to spare please stay away from kitchens

    #59

    No Grain, No Brain

    Review highlighting recipe issues due to flour, rated 1 star by user prioritizing low-carb eating.

    MysteryTwitch Report

    #60

    Erika Has Eggs And Wants To Make A Vegan Choux Recipe With Them

    Erika and Nora discuss egg substitutes in a recipe, sharing their thoughts on using eggs in vegan custard.

    ExpensiveError42 Report

    #61

    Giraffecubed Telling It As It Is

    Chat screenshot discussing the lack of an air fryer and its consequences.

    Phydrin Report

    #62

    On A Custard Cake Recipe

    Humorous exchange about a baking recipe with too much sugar, highlighting not following the recipe.

    saltysweetbonbon Report

    #63

    Were You Trying To Rate Sunny's Review, Shannon?

    Comment exchange about pierogi casserole recipe ratings.

    Vicemage Report

    #64

    I Didn't Try It ⭐⭐⭐

    Review of a meatloaf recipe with a three-star rating, commenting on typical appearance and lack of uniqueness.

    CaliSunSuccs Report

    #65

    American Can’t Use Grams

    Online comment exchange discussing recipe measurements in grams versus American units.

    Minxy0707 Report

