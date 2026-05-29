A handful of the luckiest people on Earth recently shared the disasters they dodged in life because they were too lazy to do something. They’re fascinating to read and a gentle reminder that procrastination and not rushing can accidentally lead to better results… sometimes!

Making good decisions is hard ! Usually, being proactive , quickly assessing outcomes, and thinking on your feet are virtues. However, there are important moments in many of our lives where being patient and reactive (read: lazy and procrastinative) might have protected us from some seriously bad luck and lots of pain .

#1 I was burnt out after several years of working on my Masters degree while working full time and being a single mom. I was finished all the coursework but really dragging my heels on my thesis project. I received an update from the university that the program was changing to no longer require a thesis. I could graduate and receive my degree based on just my coursework!

No matter how smart and experienced you are, no matter how sharp your instincts, you can’t deny that luck plays a major role in your life. There are only so many things that you can control in life, and some unforeseen events and other people’s decisions will inevitably affect you, no matter how (un)prepared you are. The best you can do is clarify your values, slowly move toward your goals every day, and control how you respond (not react) to whatever life throws at you. ADVERTISEMENT The stories in this list are prime examples that you can never quite predict what will happen to you. There will be moments when not doing something can lead to better outcomes than if you act more quickly. And yet, being proactive and deciding your own fate is, overall, a better way to live life, instead of constantly being at the mercy of others. It is highly likely that you, like we, have experienced analysis paralysis, also known as choice paralysis, where you are so overwhelmed with options that you overthink and can’t make a decision. Some of us (hi, how are you?) deal with this more often than others. There are moments when even the tiniest choices, like what flavor of ice cream you’d like, seem impossible to make.

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#2 My bf renovated a room in our house to be our new bedroom. It was completely finished but we were too lazy to move into it. A car ended up crashing into that room. The one time I'm super thankful we're procrastinators.

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#3 There was very boring lecture no one attended while I was in university. I attended it with two other people from (150) only because I was to lazy to walk back home and stayted in lecture hall to play games on my laptop. The lecturer decided that all three of us don't need to write the final exam, which was a huge blessing, as the exam was extremely unforgiving (and material during lecture was completely different from what was on the exam).

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Analysis paralysis is often tied to anxiety, depression, and ADHD, but it also affects people who do not have mental health issues. “Oftentimes, what we see with this phenomenon is that people start to doubt themselves or question themselves. And they think that other people know more than them or that other people are more capable of making the decision,” registered psychotherapist Natacha Duke, RP, explains. “In our lives, we need to have decision-making skills to be able to function at our optimal level. If we’re not able to do that, it can cause physical stress symptoms like heart palpitations, insomnia, migraines, even digestive issues as well.” ADVERTISEMENT

#4 My employer was bringing in a new retirement program that was being touted as the latest and greatest, lots of flexibility, the old program was so last century etc, and we should all transfer our accounts to the new program. I couldn't be bothered filling in the paperwork and stuck with the old program. These days when people hear I'm with the old program they act as though I'd won the lottery or been some kind of financial genius, except it was just laziness.

#5 I left a state job and went corporate for 12 years.. and they sent a letter about transfering my pension to the company.. I just ignored it..



Yada yada yada.. corporate job did the corporate job thing and started sucking hard so I went back to a state job at the university and the new pension rules were terrible..



Turns out because I did not touch my pension funds I get to be grandfathered into the older more generous pension rules and can retire early .

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#6 In my last job search I got two offers around the same time:



1. Awesome, exciting job in Antarctica. Great pay, cool professional development, once in a lifetime opportunity. But with a hiring process requiring about five million tedious steps.



2. Boring local job with mediocre pay. Hiring process was just saying “yes” to the offer.



I chose the boring job because I was too lazy to deal with the red tape for Antarctica. Felt pretty stupid and knew I’d regret it.



Three months later my wife got a brain tumor and needed surgery. If I’d taken the Antarctica job I’d have been stuck at the south pole unable to help her through it.

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The most common signs of choice paralysis involve you: Constantly looking for more information without reaching a conclusion Strongly fearing making the wrong decision Delaying making decisions by analyzing the situation more Missing or postponing deadlines Feeling stressed due to constant analysis Often seeking other people’s advice, especially from multiple sources ADVERTISEMENT So what’s the solution? Like any other skill in life, practice and repetition can help form healthier habits and mindsets. If analysis paralysis is making your life hell, you can start by simplifying small decisions and doing quick-decision practice.

#7 I got a surprise call from my boss on a holiday. I had already accepted an offer and was leaving and hadn't broken the news to the current job. I figured now, on this unplanned call, would be a good time.



I started with pleasantries and was going over how to tell him in my head and my boss cut me off to tell me I was laid off immediately and getting a nice severance package.



Had I spoken up earlier I wouldn't have gotten 4 months of salary and benefits as well as my final bonuses.

#8 My mortgage deal was up just for Covid hit.



I’m uk based so our mortgage deals are always 2, 3 or 5 year fixed deals. I always went for 2 years as these were the best interest rates. I’d done this for 10 years as mortgage rates had always been low.



It was such a faff renewing every 2 years I thought I’d get a 5 year. As I was looking through mortgage offers I noticed one bank offered a 10 year mortgage for 2.6% instead of 2.15% for the 5 year.



I thought it was worth the extra small payments as I couldn’t be bothered to renew again so soon.



Mortgage rates jumped to 6% not long after.



Literally saved my self thousands of pounds because I was too lazy to renew my mortgage after 5 years.

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#9 Was offered a nice job in a new city. Started with the company a few months before I actually needed to relocate. Finally got to the point where I was going to have to move to fully start this new job. I decided I didn’t want to deal with it or figure out the move so I told my new boss that I couldn’t move and quit. This was January 2020. I went back to my old job and worked out a transition to a better role. Staying in that city led to me having a better career, met my wife, had a child and the kicker is that I would have been stuck in a new city with no friends as Covid locked down was hitting….

For example, you can try making faster decisions with low-stakes choices like what restaurant to go to, what food you’ll buy at the supermarket, what coffee you order, what you’ll wear to work or school that day, and what your morning or evening routine is like. ADVERTISEMENT “Give yourself maybe five minutes in front of the shampoo aisle or the protein powder aisle and really just try to make those simple decisions with a time limit. The key here is not to get stuck. This way you’re not feeling bogged down, and you’re building your confidence to make other decisions in the future,” Duke suggests. When it comes to bigger, more important decisions, reassure yourself that things are not as impossible as you think. Remember the times in your past when you made good decisions. Use your life experience as fuel for navigating your present and future. In the meantime, try to trust your instincts more, instead of overwhelming yourself with endless options. In other words, try to balance research, opinions, advice, and information with clarity and ease.

#10 Teacher here: my ground floor looks out into the center part of the campus. I teach at-risk kids, and had two boys that just found trouble. Class has started and I’m standing looking out the windows when a bunch of sophomores start fighting. The kids come to the window and start watching. One of the kids that finds trouble said to the other trouble kid, “We should go out there.” And the other kid says, “It’s too far to walk.” (They would have had to go out and around the building.). So they stayed in my room. The fight went on because a bunch of security had gone off campus for lunch. So the school called the local police. When the cops arrived they were putting students in hand cuffs. My two trouble makers thought it was strange that they could watch the whole thing so detached. “Those kids are going to Juvie!” Good lesson.

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#11 My senior year in high school, I was too lazy to go to my future university campus to do high school fraternity rush. (That was a real thing at one point, believe it or not.)



The house I would have stayed at ended up getting busted a year later and thrown off campus for loads of hazing violations. The hazing was of the pledge class I would have been in.



A couple years after that, high school rush was permanently banned.



(I went to school, lived in the dorms for a year, and later joined a house I liked after being on campus long enough to get to know a lot of people.).

#12 A former employer of mine wanted me to do some consulting work. I was feeling lazy and I had suspicions that they wouldn't pay me and wouldn’t agree to payment up front.



They closed months later and revealed being nearly 30 million dollars in debt.

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At the end of the day, however, you can never tell in advance what decisions will lead to what consequences. In short, you have to get used to a certain level of uncertainty in life. You need to be at peace with the idea that your choices won’t always be ‘right’ or ‘wrong,’ but will lead to different outcomes that could have their own upsides and downsides. If you get overwhelmed by analysis paralysis and decision fatigue, distract yourself, give yourself some grace, and have a decent break. Go on a nature walk. Exercise and move your body. Do some meditation or breathing exercises. However, if your choice paralysis is causing you lots of anxiety, stress, and distress in your daily life, harming your work, relationships, and responsibilities, you should reach out to a mental health specialist for support. ADVERTISEMENT

#13 A recently single friend was sending me pics of her taking a bath, covered by bubbles up to her neck but it's fairly obvious what she was getting at. I couldn't be bothered to walk to her house, so I didn't. A little later on she had a mental breakdown which imploded her friend group, apparently she was trying to sleep with every male friend she had.

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#14 I was asked to work an event streaming a gaming tournament, but turned it down due to being lazy and uninterested in the game. A literal [attack] happened at said event, with two fatalities and many injured. I don’t regret being lazy that day.

#15 Literally 9/11. I was going to go to World Trade that morning because the Borders bookstore there had the only copy of a book I needed for a college class at the time. Just kept hitting snooze.

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What is your experience with good and bad luck like, Pandas? How good at making important life choices would you say you are? ADVERTISEMENT What is a moment in your life when you were lazy and procrastinated way too much, and it actually protected you from something bad? On the other hand, what is a time when you were incredibly quick, proactive, and decisive, and it led to something genuinely good? We’re curious to hear all about these events, so don’t be shy and drop by the comments section.

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#16 I called in sick to work because I just... didn't wanna go that day lol. Turns out it was the day from hell. A transformer blew because an electrician was running a line down the wrong conduit and into a live transformer and not down the empty conduit. Literally exploded the entire electrical room which is next to my office, my desk was shattered by cinder blocks. Showed up to work the next morning and they were like so uhhhh your office is broken.

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#17 Was in a wedding and waited last minute to get fitted for my suit. This ugly suit was custom chosen by the bride and could only be purchased for a whomping $1,250.



I begrudgingly paid and picked it up 29 days before the wedding. 2 days before the wedding, it came out that the bride to be was cheating on the groom. Before calling the groom to comfort him, I called the suit shop & begged them to take back the hideous suit.



Luckily I was still within the 30 day return window and got a full refund, the other 6 groomsmen were not so lucky.

#18 Woke up one day, and decided I'd rather play video games than go to work. Get a call from my coworkers wife, shes frantic, can't get ahold of anyone at the warehouse and the news is saying the roof caved in.



Turns out putting too much hvac stuff on an unreinforced roof isn't a good idea. The entire crew I worked with was ended in the collapse, myself and one other person are the only ones alive, she had just left for lunch right before it happened.



Laziness and video games saved my life.

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#19 It was a mix of fear and laziness. I was 2 years into working a daytime, full time job with actual benefits. I had 100% of my 401K in cash because I was too scared and unmotivated to figure out how to invest the money. The year was 2008. The markets dipped due to the subprime mortgage crisis. I had so many people calling me brilliant when it was actually apathy and fear. I then moved everything into a target fund and got a nice boost compared to my peers. Pure. Dumb. Luck.

#20 My parents wanted me to apply to all these expensive private colleges but I half tried all the applications at the last minute because I’d already been accepted to Texas A&M and didn’t really care. Got rejected by every one. So I paid in state tuition for a public university instead of going into 6 figures of debt to get the same degree with a fancier college name on the piece of paper.

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#21 A bit lazy but I was also in hs and scared. I was referred to an endodontist and was told I needed a root canal. I kept pushing back the date until the end of highschool when covid came around. I finally went to a dentist to get it checked out few years later and apparently I don’t need a root canal and my tooth is still alive and doing fine. I’ve since been to multiple dentist and they’ve all told me my tooth is healthy.

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#22 Was too lazy to RSVP to my cousin's destination wedding. spent the money on a PS5 instead. they divorced 4 months later. best investment i ever made.

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#23 I was meeting a friend for a coffee one afternoon at 5pm. Some time before I messaged her and told her I was super tired and to meet another day. Which was lucky because if I had gone, I would have been caught in the terrorist attack in Las Ramblas (Barcelona) since that’s where we were meeting and at that time.



Unfortunately she did go out anyway and had to take cover in a shop nearby for hours.

#24 A girl asked me out in high school. I said yes but had near crippling social anxiety and didn't really pursue it due to that and being lazy/procrastinating. She breaks up with me and then pursues another guy. They stay together through senior year and he joins the Army. They get married before he ships off the basic training. He gets deployed and she stays behind in the states and "handles" the finances for him. She lives with her parents so they pretty much have zero bills other than his food expenses.



So he's deployed thinking they are saving money for when he gets out, actually she's been cheating on him the whole time, blowing through their money with her other men, and she keeps egging on her husband to request more deployment duties as she will wait for him if he stays away. He never caught on and her family never saw an issue with it and helped her cover it up. He does his 4 years and reenlists, he gets a leave pass and comes home to find her cheating on him. He wants a divorce and she says yes and then he finds out they have no money in the bank account and she's been doing payday loans to help keep up her life style.



It messed him up for years and he never had a romantic relationship after that, just floats around trying to be a good friend to others. This happened 20 years ago at this point and I last saw him a couple of years ago and he was looking rough for his age. She remarried someone on the east coast and lives in a singlewide trailer that has about a dozen MAGA flags hanging inside of it.

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#25 Recently changed jobs. And so that meant cities too. I found this very good looking apartment online, and I mean so good that people online were literally fighting for with the sales lady. She (the agent) kinda fixed everyone a date and time slot and when I got there she told me I needed to fill out a bulk 6-page application background check. That's not it. I should then print out colored copies of my bank statements, get them certified, all by 5:00 PM that day in order to secure it.



I looked at the paperwork, shoved them in my laptop pouch, (they are still in there until today), told meself it's too much work for a Wednesday, and napped instead.



Now a few weeks, that exact apartment building made the local news. Why you ask? Well, because a major water main burst on the top floor, remember most people were working so not really much attention. The water 100% flooded the lower units and destroying everything the tenants owned. I would have been on the ground floor methinks.

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#26 Almost signed a lease on an apartment I had a bad feeling about but could not articulate. The landlord wanted the deposit by Friday. I kept meaning to go back for a second look and kept finding reasons not to. Friday came and went. Found out three months later the building had a mold problem that had been painted over and the previous tenant had broken the lease specifically because of it.

#27 Last year my truck was broken into. They did nab a bunch of stuff, but I was feeling lazy and didn't put my expensive binoculars back into my bag. They stole the (empty) bag but didn't grab the binoculars.

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#28 Not really a bullet, but a train.



When I was a student, I stayed in bed a little too long, and missed my train to school.



My train derailed shortly after it left, veered onto the opposite track, and was hit head-on by an empty train traveling at high speed. Half of the first car (where I usually sat) was torn off.



I’d probably still be deeply embedded in the wreckage right now if I hadn’t been too lazy to get up.

#29 When I was 11, my then-divorced-but-clearly-still-into-each-other parents took my younger brother and I on an amazing holiday- a road trip from San Francisco to San Diego. While we were in LA, my parents decided to get a marriage licence and get married at our hotel. It was cute memory. I can remember being at our hotel, the Marriott in Anaheim, and my folks asking for permission from a bewildered hawaiian-shirt wearing receptionist, and then the hotel manager inviting us to use their conference room for free. That day is one of my fondest memories.



What I didn't remember was how when we arrived in LA, my folks had originally planned to go to the courthouse the very next day to go get the licence. But all of us were kinda pooped from most recent drive, and my folks decided, hey let's have a pool day today, we'll go the day after tomorrow. We're doing Disney in a few days, let's have at least one lazy pool day!



It was during our restful pool day that a attacker held up the courthouse 😬 folks didn't tell me until years later.

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#30 The inverse. I had a long night of gaming in store with my roommate. A friend called and said his sister and her friend are in town and we should come over. My roommate wanted to be lazy and stay in. I almost did, but coaxed him to go anyway. I've been married to that sister's friend for over 15 years. Would never have crossed her path if I stayed home that night.

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#31 I share a birthday with one of my best friends. I left her house after a birthday BBQ her parents were having for her, and met up with another group of friends with plans to meet back up with birthday friend. Later that evening I was on my way to a karaoke bar with the second group of friends when birthday friend say she was going to a pool hall close to her parents house. The problem was it was a 30+ minute walk from where we were, and we could already see the karaoke bar - laziness prevailed and we agreed to meet up for joints later. Well, we didn't meet up for joints later because before they were finished their first drink at the pool hall someone came in and unloaded a canister of bear mace. The cops came, everyone ran, and she had to go home to shower.

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#32 I was invited hiking but I didn’t want to exercise or be out in the heat so I always said no. Turns out the guy was trying to groom me to be [used] and had already done this to other girls. Being lazy saved me from a predator.

#33 Not my laziness, but our son’s. He had a college visit scheduled, which was 4 hours away. The night before, he said he didn’t want to go. No actual reason, except that despite repeated reminders, he did not reschedule his after-school job shift.



We had horrendous winds all over the state that day, which caused sudden zero visibility issues due to dust. There was a multi-vehicle pileup on the interstate that we would have been traveling on (at the same time that we would have been going through). Multiple fatalities.

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#34 I routinely avoid scams just because I can't be bothered to the person rambling on the other side of the phone. I also generally avoid random strangers approaching me in public for fear of needing to pay attention to them for more than 5 seconds. I'm convinced I must've avoided at least one robbery this way lol.

#35 Was too lazy to seriously treat my atopic dermatitis, so it was in acute phase just when it was time to do medical examination for eligibility for military service. This was in 2021 in Ukraine. As a result I was deemed ineligible and went to work as software engineer. The next year the war started and a year later I fled Ukraine. If I treated it earlier, I would've been eligible and immediately drafted for mandatory military service of 1.5 years which would've meant a very high chance of fighting in the war.



You could say I dodged a literal bullet.

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#36 One time I was too lazy to go out… later found out there was a huge fight there that night. Best accidental decision ever.

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#37 Not me but someone in my family.



Visited us in New York, on 9/11.



Had planned to visit the twin towers in the morning.



Missed the train because he snoozed the alarm one too many times.



Saved his life.

#38 A couple years back, while on lunch break at work I was debating what to eat. I had a craving for jerk chicken from this food truck up the street from my office, but didn't feel like walking and this Popeyes chicken opened up in the food court below my office building so got that instead.





Shortly afterwards while eating at my desk, I had heard and seen a number of cop cars blitz down the street nearby. Didn't think much of it as I continued eating, but I started getting messages and hearing news of this person running over people on the streets in a vehicle they were driving. It made major headlines in the city because a number of people had lost their lives, and I sometimes morbidly joke if Popeyes saved my life that day.

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#39 Was supposed to meet a tinder date but couldn't find parking and just drove home. she texted me later from the ER, apparently her ex showed up to the restaurant and things got violent. my parallel parking skills saved my life by not existing.

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#40 My friend was telling me about this group of friends that they wanted to introduce me to and that were really cool. The way he described them did sound like they were nice, genuinely good people. I just didnt feel like going to the meetups because they were always something active out in nature.



Turns out it was like a low level cult just starting out and it fell apart within a year because it got crazy quickly.

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#41 It was rainy so I chose not to go out to the bar. Apparently that was the night their parking management company decided to boot half the attendees despite saying they wouldn't and a lot of people had to spend time and money fixing it.

#42 In high school, I lived about 45 minutes away from town. I was supposed to go meet some friends, but I got too lazy so stayed home. Turns out they pulled a senior prank that night. They glued all the windows and locks shut on the school with Silicone caulk. This caused them all to be charged heavily from the law and had to foot a huge expense in repais and legal fees. They ended up with a year of probation also. I was already on the short list of kids the school didnt like. I would have been gone for sure and would have gotten the heaviest of charges for sure. Even though I wasn't there, cops still came and talked to me.

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#43 A friend and I were both active duty and became NCOs in the same cycle. There was a new mandatory online course that came out around that time. We had a year to complete it, and it took hours of watching videos.



My friend did it in a timely manner while I put it off until the last quarter or so. The course was so disliked that our branch actually got rid of it. The last date for it was right before my deadline, so I never even started it. My friend wasn't happy, as he put several dozen hours into it in order to finish. I never got questioned about it.

#44 Early Fall evening in the south, about eighty degrees.





Needed to move something out of the shed. Decided to wait and do it in the morning.





Walked outside about 7:30am and it was about 55 degrees, when I grabbed whatever it was there was a very docile wasp nest about the size of a softball on the other side.

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#45 I slept in on 9/11 and missed the E train.

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#46 I was too lazy to go to a party once turns out it got raided by the police 20 minutes later.

#47 I didn’t text my ex back because I fell asleep.

That decision aged incredibly well..

#48 Not replying to that one text while I was angry. Looking back, that silence saved me from making my whole life messier.

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#49 I didn't want to move cities again.



I was job hunting and finally got an offer, but it was for a different location. Turned it down because I didn't want to move again. They did massive layoffs a few months later and that office was closed. Everyone who was left after the layoff had to move to another city.