HOA Threatens Residents With Confiscating Their Pets If They Don’t Pay A $50 Registration Fee

ADVERTISEMENT

The human-animal bond has been evolving for the last 15,000 years and it’s quite enchanting, as we don’t speak the same language but share the same love in this relationship. Having a pet is honestly a beautiful experience, regardless of which animal becomes part of your family.

Speaking of pets, Reddit user rraattbbooyy had a pet turtle and one day they saw the rules of the HOA regarding a $50 pet registration fee at risk of having it removed or being fined $1000 for refusal to comply. It drew sharp criticism from folks online when the person posted it, and they suggested various nasty things to do about it!

More info: Reddit

Getting a pet is really an amazing experience, but imagine having to pay a registration fee just to have it

Share icon

Image credits: rraattbbooyy

The poster’s Homeowners Association came up with the rule that folks have to register their pets for $50 and failure to so do will result in its removal or a fine up to $1000

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: rraattbbooyy

Share icon

Image credits: sarandy westfall / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

The notice also had other rules about which animals are restricted and only one pet is allowed in one unit

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: rraattbbooyy

Share icon

Image credits: KATRIN BOLOVTSOVA / Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

These pets also need to be approved by the Board of Directors before being brought into the Association for registration with their photo and recent vaccination forms

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: rraattbbooyy

The frustrated poster claimed they have a turtle that they now have to register for $50 and posted the Homeowners Association’s notice online

We have often come across absurd stories about Homeowners Associations (HOAs) and how entitled they can act at times, and today’s story is another one of these. The original poster (OP) posted online that they have a pet turtle and then they attached a photo of a notice by the HOA regarding the registration fee for pets.

ADVERTISEMENT

OP said that they now have to pay a $50 registration fee as per this notice, and failure to do so could result in their pet being removed or them being fined up to $1000. Well, if you are annoyed by this, we are in the same boat, but wait till you hear the rest of the notice.

It further claimed that all pets must be first approved by the Board of Directors before the animal is brought into the Association. After that, people will have to fill out a registration form for the pet, with its picture and recent vaccination forms as well as the $50 fee. Ugh, sounds like some dictatorial regime taking away the fun element of having a pet!

They even stated that only one pet is permitted in one unit and also declared the animals that are not allowed including reptiles (except for turtles), amphibians, insects/arachnids, and farm animals. On top of it all, the HOA mentioned that dangerous breeds are also restricted, including pit bulls, Chow Chows, Dalmatians, Presa Canario, Doberman Pinschers, and Rottweilers.

Well, it was only natural for pet owners to be frustrated by it, and even the poster must be as they posted it online. It instantly caught the attention of netizens because of how ridiculous it all sounds and they couldn’t help but mock the HOA for the notice.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Bonnie Kittle / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

As of 2024, 66% of U.S. households (86.9 million homes) own a pet, and looking at this statistic, many people in the poster’s HOA are bound to have pets. Many folks said that setting up a registration fee must be just a ridiculous money-making business for them.

Many suggested that the poster should look up the legal aspects and confirm if they can legally do this and get some more information about it. Someone also mockingly suggested that OP could claim that the turtle is an emotional support animal, as some HOAs cannot charge a fee for them, as it’s also quoted in Treasure Coast News about Florida.

People online mostly expressed shock and anger as they felt it was outrageous for someone to dictate what you do on your own property that you bought with your own money. They joked that the HOA will next specify how many kids people can have before conceiving.

To be honest, this reminded us of the ridiculous Window Tax that was based on the number of windows in houses in Ireland in the 18th and 19th centuries, set up by the colonizers. It’s crazy that times change, but people in power demanding money for stupid reasons stay the same.

Folks also mocked the way in which the notice was worded and said that OP should release a plague of spiders into the HOA’s unit and then demand they pay a $1000 fine for hiding each arachnid. But jokes apart, it does sound like it’s a monetary tactic to simply show dominance and take control of people’s lives, doesn’t it?

ADVERTISEMENT

What do you think? Let us know in the comments below!

Netizens were outraged by this as they claimed that the Homeowners Association must be just looking to make money by making up ridiculous rules