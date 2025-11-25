Who Is Paulo Dybala? Paulo Exequiel Dybala is an Argentine professional footballer, widely celebrated for his exceptional technical skill and creative attacking play. Nicknamed “La Joya” (The Jewel), he consistently ranks among football’s most influential forwards. His breakout moment arrived with his captivating performances for Palermo, which led to a high-profile transfer to Juventus. He later cemented his status as a global star by winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina.

Full Name Paulo Exequiel Dybala Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (177 cm) Relationship Status Married to Oriana Sabatini Net Worth $40 million Nationality Argentine Ethnicity Argentine of Polish and Italian descent Education Instituto Atlético Central Córdoba Father Adolfo Dybala Mother Alicia de Dybala Siblings Gustavo Dybala, Mariano Dybala

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Laguna Larga, Córdoba, Paulo Dybala developed a passion for football under the guidance of his family. His father, Adolfo Dybala, played a crucial role in nurturing his early talent before his untimely passing. Dybala honed his skills within the youth system of Instituto Atlético Central Córdoba from 2003 to 2011, eventually making his professional debut with the club. His time there laid the foundation for his future success in European football.

Notable Relationships Currently, Paulo Dybala is married to Argentine actress and singer Oriana Sabatini, whom he wed on July 20, 2024, after dating since 2018. The couple announced they are expecting their first child on September 30, 2025. Their relationship has been a public affair, with Sabatini often seen supporting him at matches. The pair frequently share glimpses of their life together on social media.

Career Highlights Paulo Dybala has enjoyed a distinguished career in professional football, marked by significant club and international triumphs. He secured five Serie A titles and four Coppa Italia trophies during his tenure with Juventus. Beyond his club success, Dybala was a vital part of the Argentina national team that won the 2022 FIFA World Cup and the 2022 Finalissima. Individually, he was named Serie A Most Valuable Player for the 2019-20 season. He has consistently been recognized for his performances, earning a place in the Serie A Team of the Year four times, further solidifying his status as a top-tier footballer.