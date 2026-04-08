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“Are You Gifted?”: Take This Language, Math & Visual Pattern Test To Find Out
Tic tac toe puzzle featuring a visual pattern test with multiple grids for language, math, and visual pattern challenge.
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“Are You Gifted?”: Take This Language, Math & Visual Pattern Test To Find Out

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From number puzzles to sentence completion and even visual challenges, this pattern recognition cognitive test is designed to challenge your logic skills. Covering key areas such as figure matrices, paper folding, and figure classification, this test challenges you to spot patterns, think critically, and solve problems. 🧠

Designed for the K-12 age range, even adults can struggle to finish this quiz. Will you be able to finish it with a score of 25/25? Let’s see…

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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    Man in a suit concentrating on a language, math, and visual pattern test on his laptop at a white desk.

    Image credits: Yan Krukau

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    Raquel Teixeira

    Raquel Teixeira

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