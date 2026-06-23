“How Far Can You Get?”: 27 General Knowledge Questions That Go From Easy To Hard

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We prepared 27 questions that start with ‘common sense’ basics but quickly escalate into ‘rocket science’ questions.

Spanning topics from science and history to literature, geography, mythology, and popular culture, this quiz is designed to challenge every corner of your general knowledge.

The early questions should feel familiar to most people, but don’t get too comfortable…The difficulty increases steadily as you progress. By the end, you’ll be tackling questions that require not just broad knowledge, but genuine curiosity about the world. The real question is: how far can you make it before the quiz finally stumps you?

Let’s find out 👀

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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Image credits: Pavel Danilyuk