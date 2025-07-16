Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Hey Pandas, Am I Wrong For Wanting Basic Kindness And Shared Chores?
Two hands wearing wedding rings resting gently on a white surface, symbolizing kindness and shared chores.
User submission
Family, Relationships

Hey Pandas, Am I Wrong For Wanting Basic Kindness And Shared Chores?

adriannehisey Sally
Community member
Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

21

Open list comments

1

RELATED:

    Moderator’s note

    If you find yourself disagreeing with this person’s actions, we encourage you not to downvote the post. Instead, kindly express your opinions in the comments. We recommend maintaining politeness and articulating your thoughts with well-constructed arguments.

    I am a woman in my 40s, and I work from home. My job does offer me flexibility. My husband is a store manager who typically puts in 50 hours a week, and occasionally more as needed. However, he feels that since he works outside the home and I work inside the home, he doesn’t need to help with anything.

    I have a 21-year-old son who lives with us. He does anything and everything I ask to help out. He’s currently not working, but he is actively searching. Because of his age and lack of experience, a lot of employers don’t want to hire him, which I believe is a big mistake. He’s not already set in his ways; he’s teachable and trainable for various job positions. Despite this, my husband never lifts a finger.

    I feel that even though my son doesn’t work, he contributes to the household

    Hey Pandas, Am I Wrong For Wanting Basic Kindness And Shared Chores?

    Image credits: Annie Spratt (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    I still do pretty much everything — bills, food shopping, etc. However, my husband’s opinion is that he doesn’t need to lift a finger in this household because my son is not currently working, and I work from home.

    If I ask him to take out the trash, it turns into a huge argument: “Why should I do it? Ask your son.” He won’t load or unload the dishwasher. I fold his clothes and put them in a basket, and he rifles through it like it’s a dresser drawer, then leaves it where it is. Later, he yells at me because he can’t find his clothes.

    I have had issues with drinking — it has gotten better over the years

    Hey Pandas, Am I Wrong For Wanting Basic Kindness And Shared Chores?

    Image credits: Beth Macdonald (not the actual photo)

    I am by no means a saint, but I’ve maintained my employment for 10 years. While he was away assisting family members, we were renting. Three years later, when he came back, I had bought a house. I had a car for myself and one waiting for him.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Yet I am constantly told that I am worthless and useless — that I’m nothing but a “f****** drunk.” I don’t have friends because, according to him, I don’t deserve them. He speaks to me in horrible ways. I’ve been told I don’t deserve his heart and that he will give it to everyone else but me. I’ve been told that I am pathetic and lazy, that all I do is “sit on my ass and push buttons on a computer.”

    I love this man. We’ve been together for 20 years — ups and downs

    Hey Pandas, Am I Wrong For Wanting Basic Kindness And Shared Chores?

    Image credits: Thomas Curryer (not the actual photo)

    We both had very traumatic childhoods. I’m told I need to earn respect and love.

    As I said, I am no angel. I’ve had a serious issue with alcohol. It was a big problem, and although I’ve improved, I know I’ll never be fully cured. But no matter what, I believe that if you live in a house, just because one person doesn’t have a job and another works from home does not make them your servants. Everyone should contribute to the household beyond just a paycheck.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    I’m not trying to be difficult, but is it really that hard to put away the clothes that were washed and folded for you?

    Hey Pandas, Am I Wrong For Wanting Basic Kindness And Shared Chores?

    Image credits: Sarah Brown (not the actual photo)

    Is it that hard to unload the dishwasher once in a while? Do you really have to scream at me because I had a long, rough day and had two or three drinks? I don’t go to bars. I buy small bottles and drink them at home, two or three times a week. I used to get blackout drunk. Now, I limit myself to two or three drinks. Again, I’m not perfect, but I’ve changed.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Meanwhile, he goes out to bars, spends way more money, never invites me, ignores my calls, and sometimes doesn’t come home until 5:00 or 6:00 a.m. — even though the bars close at 2:00. His excuse? “I was sleeping in the parking lot.” Then he comes home and tells me that I’m the alcoholic, that I’m an ungrateful, pathetic piece of s*** who should be honored that he even notices me.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    He shows more love and compassion to his coworkers and acquaintances than he does to anyone in this house.

    How do you deal with a partner who refuses to contribute emotionally or physically to the household? Am I being unreasonable for wanting help around the house even though I work from home?

    Expert’s Advice

    When one partner consistently devalues, ignores, or belittles the other, it’s not a communication issue — it’s an imbalance of respect and emotional safety. You are not asking too much by wanting shared responsibilities, kindness, or to be spoken to with basic human decency. Start by validating your own feelings: your exhaustion, hurt, and need for support are real and important. If a partner refuses to change or take responsibility, you have every right to set boundaries — and to seek peace, not permission.

    Moderator’s note

    Please note that the images included in this article are for illustrative purposes only and do not represent the actual individuals or items discussed in the story.

    If you have a comparable experience or story you’d like to tell, we welcome your submissions. Click here to share your story with Bored Panda.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Family
    Vote arrow up

    21

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    21

    Open list comments

    1

    Sally

    Sally

    Author, Community member

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Sally

    Sally

    Author, Community member

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Gabrielė Malukaitė

    Gabrielė Malukaitė

    Moderator, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there! I'm Gabrielė, but you can also catch me responding to Gab, Gabi, Gabert, or Gabe – take your pick. Professionally, I'm the senior community manager over at Bored Panda, helping people share their awesome work and connecting artists with a worldwide audience. Beyond work, you'll catch me traveling, listening to vinyl and diving into movies, art exhibitions, and concerts. I'm a culture buff at heart, always eager to explore and embrace the richness of the human experience.

    Read less »
    Gabrielė Malukaitė

    Gabrielė Malukaitė

    Moderator, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there! I'm Gabrielė, but you can also catch me responding to Gab, Gabi, Gabert, or Gabe – take your pick. Professionally, I'm the senior community manager over at Bored Panda, helping people share their awesome work and connecting artists with a worldwide audience. Beyond work, you'll catch me traveling, listening to vinyl and diving into movies, art exhibitions, and concerts. I'm a culture buff at heart, always eager to explore and embrace the richness of the human experience.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    karinabaekken avatar
    Karina B
    Karina B
    Community Member
    5 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Im so sorry... Your husband is bullying you. He is the AH, but truthfully something seems to be broken in your marriage. Based on what you wrote, I do not see this changing either. I wish you good luck in the future!!

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    karinabaekken avatar
    Karina B
    Karina B
    Community Member
    5 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Im so sorry... Your husband is bullying you. He is the AH, but truthfully something seems to be broken in your marriage. Based on what you wrote, I do not see this changing either. I wish you good luck in the future!!

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT