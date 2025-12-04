Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Mom Fakes Son’s Food Allergies For 19 Years, He’s Furious When He Finally Finds Out
Young child looking reluctant to eat breakfast, illustrating common issues when parents lied about allergies.
Parents have control over their children’s food habits when they are young, which is why they can direct their little ones to eat healthier meals. The only time this becomes a problem is if the adults influence their child’s relationship with food by lying and fearmongering.

This is what happened to one teen whose health-obsessed mom convinced him he was allergic to many things just to get him to follow a paleolithic diet. When he chanced upon the truth 19 years later, he was furious and ready to cut her off completely.

More info: Reddit

    Allergies can take over a person’s entire life because they have to be careful around food all the time to prevent any contamination with allergens

    Child looking bored and resting head on hand while sitting at table with empty bowl, representing parents lied about allergies impact.

    Image credits: volodymyr-t / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The poster explained that ever since he was young, his mom had kept him away from most food, stating that he was allergic to dairy, gluten, and legumes

    Text excerpt showing a person explaining going no-contact after parents lied about allergies, highlighting parents-lied-about-allergies.

    Text on a white background stating allergies to dairy, wheat/flour/gluten, and legumes, highlighting parents lied about allergies context.

    Text excerpt about childhood breakfast habits mentioning parents lied about allergies and avoiding certain foods at home.

    Young boy eating lunch at school cafeteria, highlighting issues with parents lied about allergies concerns.

    Image credits: seventyfour / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Despite always staying away from potential allergens, the poster accidentally ate a normal brownie that his aunt had made for his birthday party

    Text excerpt showing a child’s experience with food allergies, highlighting parents lied about allergies affecting meals.

    Text about a birthday party with brownies made using almond flour to avoid allergies, relating to parents lied about allergies.

    Child eating brownies unaware parents lied about allergies, causing sudden concern from aunt in a panicked moment.

    Hands cutting a freshly baked chocolate cake in a pan with parchment paper, illustrating parents lied about allergies concept.

    Image credits: rawpixel.com / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The poster felt that his mom had been too calm about his potential allergic attack, so he decided to get a proper test done

    Text excerpt describing a child’s fear after parents lied about allergies, mentioning EpiPen and mistaken flour exposure.

    Text excerpt about a mother swapping plates of brownies involving parents lied about allergies concerns.

    Text excerpt describing allergy test results revealing no food intolerance despite previous assumptions by parents lying about allergies.

    Young man in a plaid shirt looking concerned holding a glass of milk, highlighting parents lied about allergies.

    Image credits: user35692504 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    When the teen found out he wasn’t allergic to any of the things his mom had told him about, and confronted her, she admitted that she had lied 

    Text excerpt discussing a parent who lied about allergies to enforce a specific diet and perspective.

    Text excerpt discussing parents lied about allergies and false health claims about strong teeth and athletic achievements.

    Text excerpt about carrying a possibly fake EpiPen due to parents lied about allergies causing long-term confusion and distrust.

    Text message conversation with a question about being an ungrateful son, relating to parents lied about allergies topic.

    Image credits: TroubleInGluten

    The mom justified her behavior by stating that she had wanted him to follow a paleolithic diet and avoid temptation, which is why she made up the allergy story

    The poster explained that ever since he was a young kid, he had been struggling with allergies to multiple items and ingredients. His parents had therefore avoided all of those things and cooked him healthier options regardless of whether he was at home or even a birthday party. 

    According to experts, dealing with such severe allergies can have a negative social and emotional impact over time. This is because children might have to struggle with bullying or peer isolation due to not being able to eat the same kinds of foods. They might also feel stressed over always having to dodge potential allergens.

    For the OP, his allergies had pretty much taken over his whole life because he had to watch what he ate and carry an EpiPen on his person at all times. He almost had to use it when he accidentally ate a regular brownie that his aunt had made, instead of the almond flour ones she had kept aside for him.

    Everyone began panicking about the situation, except the poster’s mom, who casually explained that she had switched the brownies beforehand. Even though her explanation seemed feasible, the OP felt suspicious and decided to take a proper allergy test just to find out the truth for himself.

    Teen boy and woman having a serious discussion in a kitchen, reflecting on parents lied about allergies concerns.

    Image credits: alisaa / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    When the test came back, the poster got to know that he wasn’t allergic to any of the things that his mom had warned him about. That’s why he angrily confronted her about the situation and was even more shocked and hurt to learn that she had purposely been lying to him for years so that he could follow a paleolithic diet.

    Even though the mom’s idea behind such a huge fabrication was to get her son to eat healthier, what she didn’t realize was how restricted she had set his life up to be. Parenting experts state that adults should model good food behavior instead of using fear or negative associations, as this can be stressful for kids and affect their relationship with it.

    Even though the mom’s obsession to keep her son away from carbs and to avoid temptations had cost him a lot, she didn’t seem to be apologetic about it at all. That’s why the teen decided to ignore her texts and eventually go no-contact with his parents.

    The decision to cut communication with one’s family members can be tough, but therapists state that it’s an important step to protect one’s mental health. Going no-contact is not something that people do lightly and is often a consequence of boundary-stomping or a breach of trust, which is what happened in this case.

    Do you think there’s any way for the teen to get past his mom’s lies? Do share your honest thoughts about this situation and how you would have handled it.

    People were shocked by the mom’s behavior and sided with the poster’s decision to cut both her and his dad off

    Reddit conversation discussing parents lied about allergies relating to vegan and vegetarian pet diets.

    Screenshot of an online forum discussion revealing parents lied about allergies affecting food choices and experiences.

    Screenshot of a Reddit conversation discussing support forums related to parents lied about allergies situations.

    Screenshot of a user comment discussing how parents lied about allergies causing unnecessary panic and effort.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing parents who lied about allergies and mentioning Munchausen syndrome by proxy.

    User comment discussing parents lied about allergies, focusing on trust, diet changes, and coping with food restrictions.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing ethics, related to parents lied about allergies topic.

    Beverly Noronha

    Beverly Noronha

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    You can call me Bev! I'm a world-class reader, a quirky writer, and a gardener who paints. If you’re looking for information about tattoos, Bulbasaur, and books, then I'm the NPC you must approach.

    Read less »
    tabbygirl04152020 avatar
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As someone who developed issues with gluten later in life, and therefore knows that so many gluten-free substitutes taste like pure s**t, I can say that OP is in for a real wonderful treat, especially when it comes to non-gluten free baked goods. They are going to be in a world of light, fluffy, non-gritty, wonderful tasting cakes, cookies, pies, and breads. I envy them their newfound freedom to eat the good tasting stuff and leave the s****y tasting stuff behind.

