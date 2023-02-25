Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
BoredPanda

Daughter Tells Her Struggling Parents They “Made Their Bed” When They Kicked Her Out Of The House For Being A Lesbian, Wonders If It Was Cruel
40points
Relationships1 hour ago

Daughter Tells Her Struggling Parents They “Made Their Bed” When They Kicked Her Out Of The House For Being A Lesbian, Wonders If It Was Cruel

Mindaugas Balčiauskas and
Rokas Laurinavičius

Image credits: Pavel Danilyuk (not the actual photo)

Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages (not the actual photo)

Image credits: madetheirbed_aita

Image credits: Kindel Media (not the actual photo)

According to the American Psychological Association (APA), parental, family, and caregiver support is very valuable in helping children and youth cope with adversity, especially if they encounter stigma or prejudice associated with factors such as their race/ethnicity, gender, disability, sexuality, weight or socioeconomic status.

For example, lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender youth who are accepted by family members and caregivers are more likely to exhibit healthy development in adolescence, e.g., participating actively with peers, showing personal autonomy, and looking forward to the future. So it’s both sad that the author of the post had to grow up as an outcast and heartwarming that she managed to pull through regardless.

Image credits: ORION_production (not the actual photo)

In an increasingly polarized world, conversations about children who stop speaking to their parents have become somewhat common. Yet it also happens the other way around, even if the frequency is much lower. A 2015 study conducted by the British estrangement charity Stand Alone showed that 5% of estranged parents had initiated it themselves.

“In both research and popular culture, we rarely hear from parents who estrange themselves from their children because it’s so taboo, and there are very few non-judgemental places to speak openly about the experience,” Lucy Blake, a senior lecturer in psychology at the University of West England, Bristol, who specializes in estrangement, told the BBC.

The reasons parents end relationships with their children are similar to the reasons kids cut off their parents. Blake said that among the most commonly cited are family conflict, differences in personal values (such as religious beliefs), substance abuse, and other toxic behavior.

SkyBlueandBlack
SkyBlueandBlack
Community Member
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Only thing I'd change would've been to say, "I'm sorry, who is this? Do I know you?" when dad called. "Father? No, doesn't ring a bell. You must have the wrong number, bye."

3
3points
reply
Tina Hugh
Tina Hugh
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think she handled this exactly right. She was classy not to rub the bio parents’ faces in it, and kind to find those resources for the bio mother. She has taken the high road

2
2points
reply
George D
George D
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

NTA. If you think about it pragmatically, if they were not in financial straits you would have never heard from them for the rest of your life. Ever. You owe them zero.

2
2points
reply
