Wonder What People Think? Ask Them These Paranoia Questions To Find Out
"Who would create fake profiles to stalk people?"
"Who do you think eats in bed every night?"
"Who is most likely to send food back at a restaurant?"
"Who probably thinks dad jokes are funny?"
"Who is most likely to laugh at serious moments?"
"Who is the biggest couch potato?"
"Who is the most likely to be obsessed with Justin Bieber?"
"Who would gamble all their money away in Vegas?"
"Who doesn’t season when they’re cooking?"
"Who is the most likely to put ketchup on their steak?"
"Who is the biggest people-pleaser?"
"Who is for sure going to Hell?"
"Who is the meanest person in the circle?"
"Who would be a corrupt police officer?"
"Who is the most two-faced?"
"Who is the smartest?"
"Who has the worst sense of humor?"
"Who is the most likely to have an affair?"
"Who is the most likely to get fired?"
"Who probably loves pineapple on pizza?"
"Who is the gassiest person in the group?"
"Who has the most annoying/worst laugh?"
"Who has probably never been to the gym?"
"Who in the group in the group knows the most about celebrity gossip?"
"Who is the most likely to fart and blame the dog?"
"Who is the most likely to go number two at work?"
"Who probably doesn’t know how to parallel park?"
"Who is most likely to cry over little things?"
"Who is most likely to be the worst at singing?"
"Who is most likely to eat their birthday cake alone?"
"Who will marry someone twice their age?"
"Who would work out and go to work without showering?"
"Who would apply to be on Survivor?"
"Who is most likely to have a 401k?"
"Who is the weakest of the group?"
"Who is the most likely to burn toast?"
"Who is the most likely to pick their nose?"
"Who is the most likely to shower twice a day?"
"Who is the most likely to go a week without showering?"
"Who probably drinks the most alcohol?"
"Who has probably never made their bed?"
"Who is the most likely to go to prison?"
"Who needs a haircut?"
"Who eats the most pasta?"
"Who is the most likely to see a therapist more than once a week?"
"Who is the most dramatic person?"
"Who has the best sense of humor?"
"Who would be the first to quit Monopoly?"
"Who is the most paranoid?"
"Who is the most likely to win an Olympic gold medal?"
"Who needs to buy a new toothbrush?"
"Who would probably put metal in the microwave?"
"Who is the most likely to fall down the stairs on the first day of school?"
"Who eats like a picky 6-year-old/ who is the pickiest eater?"
"Who is the most likely to take a nap at work?"
"Who is the most likely to fall for a phishing/internet scam?"
"Who needs to get their eyebrows done?"
"Who is the most likely to tell their teacher the dog ate their homework?"
"Who is the most likely to wear a fedora hat?"
"Who is the worst driver?"
"Who would get kicked out of a museum for touching the art?"
"Who is most likely capable of robbing a bank in minutes?"
"Who is most likely to pay for an autograph from Beyoncé?"
"Who thinks out of the box?"
"Who is most likely to break someone's heart?"
"Who is most likely to call random numbers?"
"Who is most likely to cry over friendship?"
"Who is most likely not to move after a breakup?"
"Who is the most unlikely to go on a honeymoon?"
"Who could you convince to go skinny dipping?"
"Who would have you voted as a class clown in high school?"
"Who rewatches romantic comedies the most?"
"Who do you think is the first person to jump in the pool?"
"Who is the most likely to be a cat lady/cat gentleman?"
"Who doesn’t return their shopping cart in the parking lot?"
"Who would be the most entertaining reality star?"
"Who is the most likely to own an ugly Christmas sweater?"
"Who probably leaves their Christmas lights up until February?"
"Who puts too much salt on their food?"
"Who is the most likely to wear the same pants three days in a row?"
"Who is the most likely to have cake for breakfast?"
"Who probably has a secret tattoo?"
"Who is the most likely to go skydiving?"
"Who is the most likely to cry at a movie?"
"Who is the most likely to catch a cold/has the weakest immunity?"
"Who probably hasn’t read a book since high school?"
"Who would help you move?"
"Who is the best swimmer?"
"Who probably goes to McDonald’s the most?"
"Who has the best moral compass?"
"Who respects their mom the most?"
"Who will be the first (or next) to have children?"
"Who is the most privileged?"
"Who is the most sensitive?"
"Who sucks at video games the most?"
"Who has the worst manners?"
"Who is the most insecure?"
"Who has the most gutter balls when bowling?"
"Who is the most likely to say ‘I was born in the wrong generation?"
"Who still watches SpongeBob SquarePants?"
"Who spends the most time looking in a mirror?"
"Who doesn’t know how to load a dishwasher properly?"
"Who probably thinks reindeer aren’t real?"
"Who owns the most tie-dye clothing?"
"Who would be the first to perish in an apocalypse?"
"Who has probably peed in a hot tub?"
"Who probably owns a onesie?"
"Who is the most likely to choke on their food?"
"Who looks the youngest for their age?"
"Who is the most likely to get lost even with a GPS?"
"Who has likely peed their pants the most recently?"
"Who would scream the loudest on a rollercoaster?"
"Who probably lied about graduating high school?"
"Who gets the drunkest on their birthday?"
"Who is the most likely to think a plane is a shooting star?"
"Who is most likely to have a lead role in a movie someday?"
"Who is most likely to go for Karaoke night?"
"Who is most likely to have a beautiful voice?"
"Who is most likely to make a really good rapper?"
"Who is most likely to work their way up from the bottom of a company to CEO?"
"Who is the funniest in the group?"
"Who would lie about their age?"
"Who would make animal noises in public?"
"Who is most likely to love with conditions?"
"Who is most likely to be a perfect kisser?"
"Who most likely falls in love because of money?"
"Who has likely finished a book within the past month?"
"Who is the strongest of the group?"
"Who do you think had braces as a teen?"
"Who would make a good POTUS?"
"Who has the best chance of winning on Big Brother?"
"Who needs to do laundry the most?"
"Who probably still sleeps with a stuffed animal?"
"Who is the most likely to swim with dolphins?"
"Who is the biggest night owl?"
"Who is probably the biggest Britney Spears fan?"
"Who would climb a rock wall the fastest?"
"Who owns the most clothes?"
"Who is definitely getting into heaven?"
"Who had the worst childhood?"
"Who is the most likely to donate to charity?"
"Who plays video games the most?"
"Who is afraid of the dark?"
"Who is the most likely to have a 5-year plan?"
"Who is the most likely to get promoted?"
"Who has the worst style?"
"Who is the most likely to get into medical school?"
"Who would pull over to help someone change a tire?"
"Who would be the worst superhero?"
"Who would make the best pet?"
"Who is the most likely to drop their Starbucks drink in the parking lot?"
"Who probably owns too many hats?"
"Who probably looks at their business in the toilet before flushing?"
"Who is the biggest prankster?"
"Who would eat all the food rations if you were stranded in the middle of the ocean?"
"Who hates their name the most?"
"Who probably loves Star Wars the most?"
"Whose socks never match?"
"Who has the worst hairdo?"
"Who is probably afraid of birds?"
"Who has the best road trip stories?"
"Who is most likely to have all of Nicki Minaj’s songs?"
"Who is most likely to leave a generous tip after a nice treat?"
"Who is most likely to listen to Pop music?"
"Who is most likely to attend Coachella?"
"Who is most likely to know how to play an instrument?"
"Who is most likely to write a thank you card?"
"Who would be the most daring in a game?"
"Who is likely to fail in maths?"
"Who is most likely to gossip for the longest?"
"Who probably drinks the most coffee?"
"Who is the biggest morning person?"
"Who is the worst person to set up your WiFi?"
"Who climbed the most trees as a kid?"
"Who loves animals the most?"
"Who is the most spiritual?"
"Who is the most shallow?"
"Who keeps all of their Halloween costumes?"
"Who is most likely always to have their earphones plugged in?"
"Who is most likely to dance in public?"
"Who is most likely to go to a metal concert?"
"Who would host the best party?"
"Who is most likely to help the bride elope from the wedding?"
"Who is most likely to get fed up with their significant other?"
These are just Truth or Dare questions, I gave up reading once I realised
