#1 "Who would create fake profiles to stalk people?"

#2 "Who do you think eats in bed every night?"

#3 "Who is most likely to send food back at a restaurant?"

#4 "Who probably thinks dad jokes are funny?"

#5 "Who is most likely to laugh at serious moments?"

#6 "Who is the biggest couch potato?"

#7 "Who is the most likely to be obsessed with Justin Bieber?"

#8 "Who would gamble all their money away in Vegas?"

#9 "Who doesn’t season when they’re cooking?"

#10 "Who is the most likely to put ketchup on their steak?"

#11 "Who is the biggest people-pleaser?"

#12 "Who is for sure going to Hell?"

#13 "Who is the meanest person in the circle?"

#14 "Who would be a corrupt police officer?"

#15 "Who is the most two-faced?"

#16 "Who is the smartest?"

#17 "Who has the worst sense of humor?"

#18 "Who is the most likely to have an affair?"

#19 "Who is the most likely to get fired?"

#20 "Who probably loves pineapple on pizza?"

#21 "Who is the gassiest person in the group?"

#22 "Who has the most annoying/worst laugh?"

#23 "Who has probably never been to the gym?"

#24 "Who in the group in the group knows the most about celebrity gossip?"

#25 "Who is the most likely to fart and blame the dog?"

#26 "Who is the most likely to go number two at work?"

#27 "Who probably doesn’t know how to parallel park?"

#28 "Who is most likely to cry over little things?"

#29 "Who is most likely to be the worst at singing?"

#30 "Who is most likely to eat their birthday cake alone?"

#31 "Who will marry someone twice their age?"

#32 "Who would work out and go to work without showering?"

#33 "Who would apply to be on Survivor?"

#34 "Who is most likely to have a 401k?"

#35 "Who is the weakest of the group?"

#36 "Who is the most likely to burn toast?"

#37 "Who is the most likely to pick their nose?"

#38 "Who is the most likely to shower twice a day?"

#39 "Who is the most likely to go a week without showering?"

#40 "Who probably drinks the most alcohol?"

#41 "Who has probably never made their bed?"

#42 "Who is the most likely to go to prison?"

#43 "Who needs a haircut?"

#44 "Who eats the most pasta?"

#45 "Who is the most likely to see a therapist more than once a week?"

#46 "Who is the most dramatic person?"

#47 "Who has the best sense of humor?"

#48 "Who would be the first to quit Monopoly?"

#49 "Who is the most paranoid?"

#50 "Who is the most likely to win an Olympic gold medal?"

#51 "Who needs to buy a new toothbrush?"

#52 "Who would probably put metal in the microwave?"

#53 "Who is the most likely to fall down the stairs on the first day of school?"

#54 "Who eats like a picky 6-year-old/ who is the pickiest eater?"

#55 "Who is the most likely to take a nap at work?"

#56 "Who is the most likely to fall for a phishing/internet scam?"

#57 "Who needs to get their eyebrows done?"

#58 "Who is the most likely to tell their teacher the dog ate their homework?"

#59 "Who is the most likely to wear a fedora hat?"

#60 "Who is the worst driver?"

#61 "Who would get kicked out of a museum for touching the art?"

#62 "Who is most likely capable of robbing a bank in minutes?"

#63 "Who is most likely to pay for an autograph from Beyoncé?"

#64 "Who thinks out of the box?"

#65 "Who is most likely to break someone's heart?"

#66 "Who is most likely to call random numbers?"

#67 "Who is most likely to cry over friendship?"

#68 "Who is most likely not to move after a breakup?"

#69 "Who is the most unlikely to go on a honeymoon?"

#70 "Who could you convince to go skinny dipping?"

#71 "Who would have you voted as a class clown in high school?"

#72 "Who rewatches romantic comedies the most?"

#73 "Who do you think is the first person to jump in the pool?"

#74 "Who is the most likely to be a cat lady/cat gentleman?"

#75 "Who doesn’t return their shopping cart in the parking lot?"

#76 "Who would be the most entertaining reality star?"

#77 "Who is the most likely to own an ugly Christmas sweater?"

#78 "Who probably leaves their Christmas lights up until February?"

#79 "Who puts too much salt on their food?"

#80 "Who is the most likely to wear the same pants three days in a row?"

#81 "Who is the most likely to have cake for breakfast?"

#82 "Who probably has a secret tattoo?"

#83 "Who is the most likely to go skydiving?"

#84 "Who is the most likely to cry at a movie?"

#85 "Who is the most likely to catch a cold/has the weakest immunity?"

#86 "Who probably hasn’t read a book since high school?"

#87 "Who would help you move?"

#88 "Who is the best swimmer?"

#89 "Who probably goes to McDonald’s the most?"

#90 "Who has the best moral compass?"

#91 "Who respects their mom the most?"

#92 "Who will be the first (or next) to have children?"

#93 "Who is the most privileged?"

#94 "Who is the most sensitive?"

#95 "Who sucks at video games the most?"

#96 "Who has the worst manners?"

#97 "Who is the most insecure?"

#98 "Who has the most gutter balls when bowling?"

#99 "Who is the most likely to say ‘I was born in the wrong generation?"

#100 "Who still watches SpongeBob SquarePants?"

#101 "Who spends the most time looking in a mirror?"

#102 "Who doesn’t know how to load a dishwasher properly?"

#103 "Who probably thinks reindeer aren’t real?"

#104 "Who owns the most tie-dye clothing?"

#105 "Who would be the first to perish in an apocalypse?"

#106 "Who has probably peed in a hot tub?"

#107 "Who probably owns a onesie?"

#108 "Who is the most likely to choke on their food?"

#109 "Who looks the youngest for their age?"

#110 "Who is the most likely to get lost even with a GPS?"

#111 "Who has likely peed their pants the most recently?"

#112 "Who would scream the loudest on a rollercoaster?"

#113 "Who probably lied about graduating high school?"

#114 "Who gets the drunkest on their birthday?"

#115 "Who is the most likely to think a plane is a shooting star?"

#116 "Who is most likely to have a lead role in a movie someday?"

#117 "Who is most likely to go for Karaoke night?"

#118 "Who is most likely to have a beautiful voice?"

#119 "Who is most likely to make a really good rapper?"

#120 "Who is most likely to work their way up from the bottom of a company to CEO?"

#121 "Who is the funniest in the group?"

#122 "Who would lie about their age?"

#123 "Who would make animal noises in public?"

#124 "Who is most likely to love with conditions?"

#125 "Who is most likely to be a perfect kisser?"

#126 "Who most likely falls in love because of money?"

#127 "Who has likely finished a book within the past month?"

#128 "Who is the strongest of the group?"

#129 "Who do you think had braces as a teen?"

#130 "Who would make a good POTUS?"

#131 "Who has the best chance of winning on Big Brother?"

#132 "Who needs to do laundry the most?"

#133 "Who probably still sleeps with a stuffed animal?"

#134 "Who is the most likely to swim with dolphins?"

#135 "Who is the biggest night owl?"

#136 "Who is probably the biggest Britney Spears fan?"

#137 "Who would climb a rock wall the fastest?"

#138 "Who owns the most clothes?"

#139 "Who is definitely getting into heaven?"

#140 "Who had the worst childhood?"

#141 "Who is the most likely to donate to charity?"

#142 "Who plays video games the most?"

#143 "Who is afraid of the dark?"

#144 "Who is the most likely to have a 5-year plan?"

#145 "Who is the most likely to get promoted?"

#146 "Who has the worst style?"

#147 "Who is the most likely to get into medical school?"

#148 "Who would pull over to help someone change a tire?"

#149 "Who would be the worst superhero?"

#150 "Who would make the best pet?"

#151 "Who is the most likely to drop their Starbucks drink in the parking lot?"

#152 "Who probably owns too many hats?"

#153 "Who probably looks at their business in the toilet before flushing?"

#154 "Who is the biggest prankster?"

#155 "Who would eat all the food rations if you were stranded in the middle of the ocean?"

#156 "Who hates their name the most?"

#157 "Who probably loves Star Wars the most?"

#158 "Whose socks never match?"

#159 "Who has the worst hairdo?"

#160 "Who is probably afraid of birds?"

#161 "Who has the best road trip stories?"

#162 "Who is most likely to have all of Nicki Minaj’s songs?"

#163 "Who is most likely to leave a generous tip after a nice treat?"

#164 "Who is most likely to listen to Pop music?"

#165 "Who is most likely to attend Coachella?"

#166 "Who is most likely to know how to play an instrument?"

#167 "Who is most likely to write a thank you card?"

#168 "Who would be the most daring in a game?"

#169 "Who is likely to fail in maths?"

#170 "Who is most likely to gossip for the longest?"

#171 "Who probably drinks the most coffee?"

#172 "Who is the biggest morning person?"

#173 "Who is the worst person to set up your WiFi?"

#174 "Who climbed the most trees as a kid?"

#175 "Who loves animals the most?"

#176 "Who is the most spiritual?"

#177 "Who is the most shallow?"

#178 "Who keeps all of their Halloween costumes?"

#179 "Who is most likely always to have their earphones plugged in?"

#180 "Who is most likely to dance in public?"

#181 "Who is most likely to go to a metal concert?"

#182 "Who would host the best party?"

#183 "Who is most likely to help the bride elope from the wedding?"