If there’s one thing we can learn from animals with disabilities, it’s their incredible hunger for life.

This adorable kitten was found in Alaska at just three weeks old. Paralyzed and unable to use his back legs, HarPURR hasn’t let that stop him from playing, zooming, and fully enjoying life.

At the local rescue, Mojo’s Hope, HarPURR found his forever home with Shannon, who even gave him a customized wheelchair. After a short adjustment period, HarPURR was off and running like there was no tomorrow.

His story is a heartwarming reminder that disability is not a limitation. In fact, when approached with kindness, innovation, and love, no obstacle is too big. All of HarPURR’s adventures can be found on Instagram, where he continues to inspire thousands with his resilience and joy.

Meet HarPURR, a warrior kitty born paralyzed, with a feisty personality and a customized wheelchair that lets him zoom like any other cat

HarPURR’s human mom, Shannon, runs Mojo’s Hope, a nonprofit rescue dedicated to animals with special needs

Taken in at just three weeks old, HarPURR was already paralyzed from the belly down, with no hope of ever walking

Despite a tough start, HarPURR is bursting with life. To support his mobility, Shannon introduced him to a wheelchair

After only a week of stress-free adjustment, he was zipping around like it was second nature

He’s so active and energetic that you might not even notice that HarPURR can’t use his back legs. That spirit earned him the nickname “Feisty Tornado of Love”

HarPURR was partially raised by Cindy, a gentle Husky who sadly passed away in 2023. Since then, HarPURR has leaned even more on Shannon for love and support

To this day, HarPURR continues to climb, zoom, and play with unstoppable energy, spreading joy and hope to everyone who meets him

