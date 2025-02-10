I Am A Professional Paper-Cutting Artist, And Here Are Some Of My Favorite Creations (15 Pics)
I’m Ayush Soni, a professional paper-cutting artist from Bharatpur, Rajasthan.
In 2022, I set a record for crafting the largest paper-cut portrait of Lord Krishna on a single sheet, measuring 24.5 x 16.7 inches.
With seven years of dedication to this intricate art form, I’m delighted to share some of my favorite creations with you.
More info: sites.google.com | Instagram
