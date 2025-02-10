ADVERTISEMENT

I’m Ayush Soni, a professional paper-cutting artist from Bharatpur, Rajasthan.

In 2022, I set a record for crafting the largest paper-cut portrait of Lord Krishna on a single sheet, measuring 24.5 x 16.7 inches.

With seven years of dedication to this intricate art form, I’m delighted to share some of my favorite creations with you.

More info: sites.google.com | Instagram

#1

Intricate paper-cutting art of a woman's face, featuring detailed patterns and a peacock feather on a black background.

Ayush soni
    #2

    Paper-cutting artist holding a detailed portrait cutout against a sunset sky.

    Ayush soni
    #3

    Paper-cutting artist creation featuring an intricate portrait silhouette held against a twilight sky.

    Ayush soni
    #4

    Paper-cutting art of the word "Google" with intricate human and floral designs held against a clear sky.

    Ayush soni
    #5

    Paper-cutting art of a cute cat held against a leafy background by a professional artist.

    Ayush soni
    #6

    Intricate paper-cutting art depicting two figures embracing, showcasing delicate craftsmanship and creativity.

    Ayush soni
    #7

    Intricate paper-cutting art of four lions standing back-to-back, showcasing professional craftsmanship.

    Ayush soni
    #8

    Paper-cutting artist holding a silhouetted portrait cutout against a cloudy sky.

    Ayush soni
    #9

    Paper-cutting art of a silhouette balancing on a pencil, showcasing intricate design against a wooden background.

    Ayush soni
    #10

    Paper-cutting art of a buffalo with calf under a tree, held by a hand, showcasing intricate detailing and craftsmanship.

    Ayush soni
    #11

    Paper-cutting art featuring a detailed design of a serene figure surrounded by intricate patterns and koi fish.

    Ayush soni
    #12

    Professional paper-cutting artist holding a detailed cutout against a sunset backdrop.

    Ayush soni
    #13

    Hand holding a paper-cut portrait against a city skyline; intricate paper-cutting art displayed.

    Ayush soni
    #14

    Paper-cutting art of a silhouetted dancer on white paper with a scalpel below.

    Ayush soni
    #15

    Paper-cutting art of a dancer silhouette balancing on a pencil against a wooden background.

    Ayush soni
