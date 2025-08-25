ADVERTISEMENT

Digital artist @surrealhk reimagines Hong Kong as a playground for pandas, blending surreal fantasy with the city’s urban backdrop in a way that’s both hilarious and breathtaking. His creations place giant pandas on rooftops, inside subways, and even floating lazily in Victoria Harbour, turning everyday city scenes into whimsical spectacles of fur and chaos.

By inserting these gentle giants into unexpected places, he blurs the line between reality and imagination, creating art that’s visually stunning, playful, and irresistibly funny. Each piece feels like a reminder that even the busiest city could use a little more panda-powered joy.

More info: Instagram