Digital artist @surrealhk reimagines Hong Kong as a playground for pandas, blending surreal fantasy with the city’s urban backdrop in a way that’s both hilarious and breathtaking. His creations place giant pandas on rooftops, inside subways, and even floating lazily in Victoria Harbour, turning everyday city scenes into whimsical spectacles of fur and chaos.

By inserting these gentle giants into unexpected places, he blurs the line between reality and imagination, creating art that’s visually stunning, playful, and irresistibly funny. Each piece feels like a reminder that even the busiest city could use a little more panda-powered joy.

More info: Instagram

#1

Panda sitting inside a bus in Hong Kong, surrounded by bamboo, part of surreal panda edits by SurrealHK.

surrealhk Report

    #2

    Two pandas inside a train car, one eating bamboo, showcasing hilarious panda edits by SurrealHK in Hong Kong.

    surrealhk Report

    #3

    Giant panda humorously lounging on a Hong Kong subway, being photographed by passengers in a playful, surreal city scene.

    surrealhk Report

    #4

    Panda sitting and eating fruit at a busy Hong Kong market stall, part of hilarious panda edits by SurrealHK.

    surrealhk Report

    #5

    Two giant pandas edited into Hong Kong harbor, creating a surreal and playful urban scene with cityscape in the background.

    surrealhk Report

    #6

    Giant panda digitally edited into Hong Kong cityscape, blending surreal panda edits with urban playground vibes.

    surrealhk Report

    #7

    Two pandas interacting with people near an ice cream truck at night in Hong Kong, surreal panda edits by SurrealHK.

    surrealhk Report

    #8

    Giant panda edits playfully interacting on a cracked road in a busy urban Hong Kong street scene.

    surrealhk Report

    #9

    Three pandas playing in a Hong Kong playground with food delivery bags and colorful climbing equipment.

    surrealhk Report

    #10

    Panda with a jetpack flying over Hong Kong cityscape, delivering McDelivery in a playful surreal edit.

    surrealhk Report

    #11

    Giant panda playing among tall buildings in Hong Kong cityscape, a surreal panda edit by SurrealHK.

    surrealhk Report

    #12

    Giant panda surreal edit towering over Hong Kong cityscape and beach, blending humor with urban playground scenes.

    surrealhk Report

    #13

    Panda street art by SurrealHK in Hong Kong shows a playful panda taking a selfie on a city wall next to a red taxi.

    surrealhk Report

    #14

    Giant panda edit holding a glowing object above Hong Kong cityscape, showcasing surreal panda edits by SurrealHK.

    surrealhk Report

    #15

    Three pandas play outside McDonald's, one wearing a foodpanda bag and interacting with a large hand wash bottle in Hong Kong.

    surrealhk Report

    #16

    Panda sitting on a blanket in a busy Hong Kong street with people and penguins walking by surreal edits.

    surrealhk Report

    #17

    Two pandas wearing helmets and food delivery backpacks riding a scooter and bicycle in a surreal Hong Kong street scene.

    surrealhk Report

    #18

    Giant panda with a glowing halo floating above Hong Kong clouds near a rainbow in surreal panda edits by SurrealHK.

    surrealhk Report

    #19

    Two playful pandas interacting with colorful gondolas in a surreal Hong Kong panda edits scene by SurrealHK

    surrealhk Report

    #20

    Giant panda edit on a Hong Kong taxi in a neon-lit street scene, showcasing surreal panda edits in urban settings.

    surrealhk Report

    #21

    Multiple pandas play inside a surreal blue circular tunnel, a creative panda edit by SurrealHK transforming Hong Kong scenes.

    surrealhk Report

    #22

    Giant pandas climbing and playing on a bridge in Hong Kong, edited with surreal panda effects.

    surrealhk Report

    #23

    A surreal panda wearing a pink helmet riding a pink scooter in Hong Kong with a cheetah delivery rider nearby.

    surrealhk Report

