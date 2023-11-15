ADVERTISEMENT

We’re delighted to present the most recent work by the Malaysian creator of a hilarious series of illustrations called Studio After Cigs. If you haven’t seen any paintings by this artist, you’re really missing out, so make sure to check out our previous post where we featured earlier images depicting PowPow the cat and his unique thoughts about life, problems, and self-love.

For those who are not familiar with Studio After Cigs, here’s what the author shared with us while talking about these funny cat illustrations: 'Through PowPow, I hope to convey the sassiness and complexity of these beloved creatures. Each piece is a tribute to their ‘Multitudes’ or the so-called Catitude.'

Now, without further ado, here are the newest 80 paintings created by this artist that will definitely put you in a better mood for the rest of the day. Enjoy!

Ready To Watch My Life Unfold On Screen? Grab Some Popcorn And Let The S**t Show Begin!

Russ Kincade
23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He must have been watching the US congress recently. Calling it a $hit show would be charitable.

I Guess It’s Time To Update My List

Guide To Surviving Life In A World Full Of Idiots

Tango Up, S**t Happens In All Sort Of Unimaginable Ways…

I Wouldn’t Be Like This If I Knew How To Not Be Like This, Okay?

Well, Well, Well…looks Like Life Decided To Throw Another Pile Of S**t My Way. But Hey, Who Cares When You Can Just Laugh In The Face Of Danger?

Let’s Roarrr And F**k The World A Paw At A Time

Love Is Love

I’m Either Too Direct Or Don’t Express My Emotions At All, There’s No In Between

Think Twice Before You Wanna Mess With Me Cause I’m Irresistibly Mean…

When You Thought You Were Making A Leap Of Faith, But Ended Up Jumping Into A Bigger Pile Of S**t…

Sliding Towards The Insanity Of My Life With Zero Fear, Full Chill. Why So Serious?

This Wine Tastes A Lot Like Wanna Come Over My Place And Judge Our Life One Curse Word At A Time?

I’m Pretty Confident My Last Words Will Be: Cheers!

My Alone Time Is Sometimes For Everyone’s Safety

If You’re Looking For A Sign, This Is It

It’s Wine O’clock, How About A Tall Glass Of ‘Wine Not’?

I Don’t Have A Short Temper, I Just Have A Quick Reaction To Bs

I May Be Surrounded By Danger, But I Am The Danger They Warned You About

I Am Both The Calm And The Storm

Believe In Yourself Already, Damn

My Blood Type Is Wine

I Am Everything I Need To Be

It Takes Me Awhile To Move On, But Once I Do, I Won’t Look Back

You Grow Through What You Go Through

One Of Us Seeks ‘Order’, While The Other Chooses ‘Chaos’… But Together We’re Chaotically In Order

Constantly Getting Attacked By Life’s Waves, And My Response? “Ohh, You Tried"

Proudly Marching Into The Hall Of Fame From Hall Of “Flames”

Life’s A Game. Take A Chance, The Risk Is Real And So Is The ‘Thrill’

Always Got Myself In Deep S**t But Still Managed To Pull It Off Last Minute

Life Always Tried To Put Me In Danger, But I Turned It Into My Chill Spot. Risk? Just Take It, Cause I Eat Danger For Breakfast

Why Take The Easy Road When You Can Have A ‘Wild’ Ride? Let’s Make Life Fun!

Wine, Madness, Imagination… Cheers To The Perfect Blend! Let’s Leave Sanity Behind And Take A Wild Sip Into The Unknown

Sailing Towards The Sunshine And Leaving All C***s Behind, Cheers!

See, I’m Polite. Do You Speak Meowish?

Yes, It’s Dangerous. That’s Why It’s Fun

My Degree Of Sarcasm Depends On Your Degree Of Stupidity

Together We Ride, Together We Thrive

You Want To Be On My Level? Start Climbing

Time To Take It Chill To A Whole New Level…

Time To Shine

Time For Solitude, Wine, And The Art Of Gracefully ‘Judging In Silence’

Those Who Were Seen Dancing Were Thought To Be Insane By Those Who Could Not Hear The Music

When You Wake Up From The Never Ending Wine And Don’t Know What Planet You’re On…

When My Feelings Are A Mystery…

Take A Break From Being Too Hard On Yourself Already, Damn

Go With Your Guts And Now The Fun Begins, Hehe

Sassy Advice On The Menu. Proceed With Caution Or Take A Peel And Taste The Sweetness Of ‘Honesty’!

Well, Here’s To Hoping My Confidence Doesn’t Propel Me In Deeper S**t That I’m Already In…

Beware: We’re Always Ready To Blast Off And Cause Some Mischief Together Towards Our Next Adventure!

Sipping On Infinity And Searching For Serenity

Adventure Is Out There And We’re Taking It By Storm. Let’s Do Epic S**ts And Make Legendary Stories To Be Told

Your Battle Is My Battle, We Get Drunk Together

Let’s Ride On Our Magic Broomsticks, Spreading Curses And Sarcasm With Every Flick

Oh, Just Me Casually Slaying Life’s Obstacles While Sipping On Some Wine, No Big Deal

Time To Shine

Why So Serious? I’ve Got Nine Lives

Danger: The Mean Boom Is Unstoppable When We Team Up

Someone Please Call 9 Wine Wine

Welcome To The Circus Of Sassy Wisdom, Where The Advice Comes With A Punch Of Hilarity

Everything I Want To Do Is Illegal

In The Middle Of My Chaos, There Was You. Cheers To Surviving The Madness Along The Way!

Watch Out! I’m The Sassiest Storm That You Don’t Want To Ignite

Life’s A Beach, Sometimes You Just Have To Ride The Wave You’re Given, Gracefully

You Wanna Fight? I’ll Bring A War

When You’re Mess Inside But Still Want To Brighten Up Yourself

Counting Stars, Sharing Scars Partner In Crime, No Bars

Rise From The Ashes Of My Legendary Past, And Strut Into The Hall Of Fame Gracefully

Watch Out! Our Adventure Meter Is Off The Charts, And The Silliness Is Unstoppable

Embracing Solitude With My Inner Beast And Sipping On The Chaos Within, I've Got My Own Back

Groovin’ To Jazz, Sippin’ On Wine; Chillin’ On Top, Toasting To Life

I Overthink, I Over Love, I Over Care. But Once I’m Over It, It’s Over With

I May Look Like I Don’t Care But Down Deep Inside I Really Still Care

Two Souls, One Road, Infinite Possibilities

They Say Love Is In The Air, But I’ve Already Inhaled All The Self-Love I Need

Sorry, I Can’t Hear You Over The Sound Of Me Being My Awesome Self. Boom

Time To Blast Off To Another Planet Where My S**t Can’t Find Me, And The Air Doesn’t Smell Like C**p. Bye

Born To Shine

When Your Inner Beast Becomes Your Partner In Crime For Embracing Self Love. I’m Fierce, I’m Me

Wine In Hand, World At Bay