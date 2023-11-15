This Artist Blends Sarcasm With His Adopted Cat’s Attitude In His Humorous Illustrations (80 New Pics)
We’re delighted to present the most recent work by the Malaysian creator of a hilarious series of illustrations called Studio After Cigs. If you haven’t seen any paintings by this artist, you’re really missing out, so make sure to check out our previous post where we featured earlier images depicting PowPow the cat and his unique thoughts about life, problems, and self-love.
For those who are not familiar with Studio After Cigs, here’s what the author shared with us while talking about these funny cat illustrations: 'Through PowPow, I hope to convey the sassiness and complexity of these beloved creatures. Each piece is a tribute to their ‘Multitudes’ or the so-called Catitude.'
Now, without further ado, here are the newest 80 paintings created by this artist that will definitely put you in a better mood for the rest of the day. Enjoy!
Ready To Watch My Life Unfold On Screen? Grab Some Popcorn And Let The S**t Show Begin!
