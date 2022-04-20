I'm Amanda (AKA Lola), an artist behind Lola Design.

We are based in the lovely historical city of York in the UK. My hubby Frank (who I'd like to say is the business brains and makes a mean cuppa tea), Rocky the dog and I started Lola Design together almost six years ago.

I absolutely love painting happy botanical animals; it gives me so much happiness to be able to share what I love with this beautiful world.

We have been through and are still going through some challenging times in history and being able to make someone smile with our art is really important to me.

More info: loladesignltd.com | Instagram | Facebook | twitter.com