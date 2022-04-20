I'm Amanda (AKA Lola), an artist behind Lola Design.

We are based in the lovely historical city of York in the UK. My hubby Frank (who I'd like to say is the business brains and makes a mean cuppa tea), Rocky the dog and I started Lola Design together almost six years ago.

I absolutely love painting happy botanical animals; it gives me so much happiness to be able to share what I love with this beautiful world.

We have been through and are still going through some challenging times in history and being able to make someone smile with our art is really important to me.

More info: loladesignltd.com | Instagram | Facebook | twitter.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Painting Botanical Animals Are My Thing. Lola Design

Report

62points
Amanda Mountain
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#2

Painting Botanical Animals Are My Thing. Lola Design

Report

57points
Amanda Mountain
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#3

Painting Botanical Animals Are My Thing. Lola Design

Report

56points
Amanda Mountain
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#4

Painting Botanical Animals Are My Thing. Lola Design

Report

53points
Amanda Mountain
POST
Iris Ma
Iris Ma
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Omg yay my favourite animal! So beautiful I love the way you paint these 😊

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#5

Painting Botanical Animals Are My Thing. Lola Design

Report

53points
Amanda Mountain
POST
GenericPanda09
GenericPanda09
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'd have that on any of my walls

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#6

Painting Botanical Animals Are My Thing. Lola Design

Report

47points
Amanda Mountain
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#7

Painting Botanical Animals Are My Thing. Lola Design

Report

47points
Amanda Mountain
POST
Becky B B
Becky B B
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The deep love that you have for these creatures shines forth brilliantly in your spectacular work.

6
6points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#8

Painting Botanical Animals Are My Thing. Lola Design

Report

45points
Amanda Mountain
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#9

Painting Botanical Animals Are My Thing. Lola Design

Report

41points
Amanda Mountain
POST
View more comments
#10

Painting Botanical Animals Are My Thing. Lola Design

Report

41points
Amanda Mountain
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#11

Painting Botanical Animals Are My Thing. Lola Design

Report

41points
Amanda Mountain
POST
View more comments
#12

Painting Botanical Animals Are My Thing. Lola Design

Report

41points
Amanda Mountain
POST
#13

Painting Botanical Animals Are My Thing. Lola Design

Report

39points
Amanda Mountain
POST
Viola Yarrow
Viola Yarrow
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Derp! Style! Florals! This snail’s got it all!

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#14

Painting Botanical Animals Are My Thing. Lola Design

Report

39points
Amanda Mountain
POST
View more comments
#15

Painting Botanical Animals Are My Thing. Lola Design

Report

39points
Amanda Mountain
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#16

Painting Botanical Animals Are My Thing. Lola Design

Report

39points
Amanda Mountain
POST
Becky B B
Becky B B
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Without a word spoken this art speaks clearly to why I simply cannot eat meat... it really is Not a judgment. I Can Not do it. Thank you for depicting their Beauty in such creative magical ways.

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#17

Painting Botanical Animals Are My Thing. Lola Design

Report

38points
Amanda Mountain
POST
Iris Ma
Iris Ma
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Beautiful tail feathers!

6
6points
reply
View more comments
#18

Painting Botanical Animals Are My Thing. Lola Design

Report

38points
Amanda Mountain
POST
View more comments
#19

Painting Botanical Animals Are My Thing. Lola Design

Report

38points
Amanda Mountain
POST
View more comments
#20

Painting Botanical Animals Are My Thing. Lola Design

Report

38points
Amanda Mountain
POST
#21

Painting Botanical Animals Are My Thing. Lola Design

Report

37points
Amanda Mountain
POST
Iris Ma
Iris Ma
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Beautiful eyes on a beautiful creature :)

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#22

Painting Botanical Animals Are My Thing. Lola Design

Report

35points
Amanda Mountain
POST
Iris Ma
Iris Ma
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It has my seal of approval :)

7
7points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#23

Painting Botanical Animals Are My Thing. Lola Design

Report

35points
Amanda Mountain
POST
View more comments
#24

Painting Botanical Animals Are My Thing. Lola Design

Report

35points
Amanda Mountain
POST
Aurora Borealis
Aurora Borealis
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I used to LOVE giraffes as a kid. Idk why. But this is sooooo pretty! 🦒

1
1point
reply
#25

Painting Botanical Animals Are My Thing. Lola Design

Report

34points
Amanda Mountain
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#26

Painting Botanical Animals Are My Thing. Lola Design

Report

32points
Amanda Mountain
POST
Iris Ma
Iris Ma
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Straight out of a fairy tale, so beautiful and majestic!

6
6points
reply
#27

Painting Botanical Animals Are My Thing. Lola Design

Report

32points
Amanda Mountain
POST
cindy steele
cindy steele
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I am in awe at the way you see beauty in these creatures and can share what you see. Thank you. Wow.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#28

Painting Botanical Animals Are My Thing. Lola Design

Report

32points
Amanda Mountain
POST
Mistralok
Mistralok
Community Member
1 year ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Be careful of the thorns on those lovely roses!

2
2points
reply
#29

Painting Botanical Animals Are My Thing. Lola Design

Report

32points
Amanda Mountain
POST
View more comments
#30

Painting Botanical Animals Are My Thing. Lola Design

Report

31points
Amanda Mountain
POST
View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#31

Painting Botanical Animals Are My Thing. Lola Design

Report

30points
Amanda Mountain
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#32

Painting Botanical Animals Are My Thing. Lola Design

Report

30points
Amanda Mountain
POST
#33

Painting Botanical Animals Are My Thing. Lola Design

Report

29points
Amanda Mountain
POST
Mistralok
Mistralok
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A Christmas shirt worth wearing.

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#34

Painting Botanical Animals Are My Thing. Lola Design

Report

28points
Amanda Mountain
POST
Laina Walicki
Laina Walicki
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

bruh how u put this much detail with watercolor?!

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#35

Painting Botanical Animals Are My Thing. Lola Design

Report

28points
Amanda Mountain
POST
Nicole Sudhoff
Nicole Sudhoff
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I like the butterfly series. Lovely mashup

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#36

Painting Botanical Animals Are My Thing. Lola Design

Report

27points
Amanda Mountain
POST
Nijlenna Rusty
Nijlenna Rusty
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Can I buy this one? It's perfect!

2
2points
reply
#37

Painting Botanical Animals Are My Thing. Lola Design

Report

26points
Amanda Mountain
POST
Iris Ma
Iris Ma
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Those are some adorable happy smiles the flowers match so well!

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#38

Painting Botanical Animals Are My Thing. Lola Design

Report

26points
Amanda Mountain
POST
Teresa Stabler
Teresa Stabler
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's so sweet! Perfect for that card!

4
4points
reply
#39

Painting Botanical Animals Are My Thing. Lola Design

Report

25points
Amanda Mountain
POST
#40

Painting Botanical Animals Are My Thing. Lola Design

Report

25points
Amanda Mountain
POST
Nicole Sudhoff
Nicole Sudhoff
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I LOVE Scottish Highland cattle! They eat thistles and branches and things, this is a very clever combo.

4
4points
reply
View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

Painting Botanical Animals Are My Thing. Lola Design

Report

24points
Amanda Mountain
POST
#42

Painting Botanical Animals Are My Thing. Lola Design

Report

23points
Amanda Mountain
POST
#43

Painting Botanical Animals Are My Thing. Lola Design

Report

22points
Amanda Mountain
POST
GSMountainWolf
GSMountainWolf
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What else can I say but ✨W O W✨

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#44

Painting Botanical Animals Are My Thing. Lola Design

Report

22points
Amanda Mountain
POST
#45

Painting Botanical Animals Are My Thing. Lola Design

Report

22points
Amanda Mountain
POST
#46

Painting Botanical Animals Are My Thing. Lola Design

Report

21points
Amanda Mountain
POST
Nicole Sudhoff
Nicole Sudhoff
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Growing peonies myself, I'm guessing this is that one perfect day during the season, when they are all blooming but it hasn't rained!

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#47

Painting Botanical Animals Are My Thing. Lola Design

Report

19points
Amanda Mountain
POST
#48

Painting Botanical Animals Are My Thing. Lola Design

Report

19points
Amanda Mountain
POST
#49

Painting Botanical Animals Are My Thing. Lola Design

Report

19points
Amanda Mountain
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#50

Painting Botanical Animals Are My Thing. Lola Design

Report

14points
Amanda Mountain
POST
Nijlenna Rusty
Nijlenna Rusty
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You made a whole wallpaper design? That's so awesome!

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!