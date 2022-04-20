10Kviews
I’m Lola, And Painting Botanical Animals Is My Thing (50 Pics)
I'm Amanda (AKA Lola), an artist behind Lola Design.
We are based in the lovely historical city of York in the UK. My hubby Frank (who I'd like to say is the business brains and makes a mean cuppa tea), Rocky the dog and I started Lola Design together almost six years ago.
I absolutely love painting happy botanical animals; it gives me so much happiness to be able to share what I love with this beautiful world.
We have been through and are still going through some challenging times in history and being able to make someone smile with our art is really important to me.
More info: loladesignltd.com | Instagram | Facebook | twitter.com
I think this one is my favorite it looks so real!
I used to LOVE giraffes as a kid. Idk why. But this is sooooo pretty! 🦒
I am in awe at the way you see beauty in these creatures and can share what you see. Thank you. Wow.
I LOVE Scottish Highland cattle! They eat thistles and branches and things, this is a very clever combo.
Growing peonies myself, I'm guessing this is that one perfect day during the season, when they are all blooming but it hasn't rained!
These are all stunning and I'm finding it hard to pick out a favourite - but I especially like the bees and the ladybird one. Oh, and the tiger..,..and the butterfly...so yeah, all of them :-) Your talent shines through. Edit: Thought I'd treat myself to one of the bee ones, it's gonna look great on my wall beside the PC.
Awe thanks so much this is so lovely to hear. xx
Woohoo, it just arrived and is perfect. Thank you x :)
You are very talented!
🙏🏼 😘
I don't have the words to express how beautiful these are, I am blown away, you are so talented!!!