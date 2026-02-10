ADVERTISEMENT

If you think cats only took over the internet recently, think again. Long before memes and viral videos, felines were already making their mark on canvases, sculptures, and manuscripts across centuries. From ancient depictions to classical masterpieces and modern interpretations, artists have long been fascinated by their mystery, elegance, and undeniable charm.

The Instagram page 'Cats in Art' celebrates this timeless obsession by curating artworks from different eras, all featuring our favorite four-legged muses. We’ve gathered some standout pieces from the page for you to enjoy, so scroll down and take a journey through history.

#1

Abstract artwork of a person tenderly embracing a black cat, showcasing cat-themed art in a modern artistic style.

"Woman and Cat" by Peter Harskamp

    #2

    Surreal cat-themed artwork depicting a cat with a human-like face standing on a tray with fish beneath a framed painting.

    Unknown artist, painting from XVII century

    #3

    Group of playful kittens in a detailed classical setting, showcasing cat-themed artworks throughout history with rich textures and warm tones.

    "Mother Cat with her Kittens” by Henriëtte Ronner-Knip

    #4

    Young girl in a red dress hugging a white cat, surrounded by several kittens, in a classic cat-themed artwork painting.

    “Her Favourite Pet” by Léon Jean Basile Perrault, 1800s, France

    #5

    Woman in vintage dress sitting on a red chair holding a cat, a classic example of cat-themed artworks throughout history.

    "Sleeping Girl" by Pierre-Auguste Renoir, 1880, The Clark Art Institute, Williamstown, MA, USA

    #6

    Oil painting of a white cat and a person interacting, representing cat-themed artworks throughout history in a community setting.

    #7

    Woman in vintage white dress sitting with a black cat on her shoulder in a classic cat-themed artwork painting.

    "Sita And Sarita, Or Young Girl With A Cat" by Cecilia Beaux

    #8

    Impressionistic oil painting of two cats close together featuring textured brushstrokes in muted tones, cat-themed artwork.

    "The Couple" by Inessa Morozova

    #9

    Cat-themed artwork showing a curious cat reaching for oysters on a detailed still life table setting.

    Paintings by Alexandre-François Desportes, France

    #10

    Three black cats with glowing eyes sitting among books and red drapery in a classic cat-themed artwork throughout history.

    “Three black cats” by Carl Karhler

    #11

    Five cat-themed artworks of cats sitting at a table with drinks, showcasing whimsical and detailed cat art throughout history.

    "The Bachelor’s Party" by Louis Wain, 1939

    #12

    Painting of a cat lying in a box showcasing cat-themed artworks shared by the art community.

    #13

    Artwork of a sleeping mother cat nursing her kittens on colorful folded blankets in cat-themed artworks throughout history.

    "Mother" by Sarah Fox-Davies

    #14

    Black and white cat-themed artwork with toilet paper rolls creatively placed against a blue background in modern art style.

    Artwork by Daniel Arthur

    #15

    Realistic cat-themed artwork of a calico cat with green eyes looking through an old rustic window frame.

    "Cat at the Window" by Antonio Guzman Capel

    #16

    Young girl in a red dress holding a white cat in a classic cat-themed artwork from history.

    “Girl in Red Dress with Cat and Dog”
    by Ammi Phillips, 1830, USA

    #17

    Two children in historic clothing playing with a cat in a classic cat-themed artwork painting.

    "Children with a Cat," by Dirck Hals, 1631, The Clark Art Institute, Williamstown, MA, USA

    #18

    Black cat with yellow eyes resting behind crossed human feet on a patterned dark fabric in cat-themed artwork.

    "Ankle View with Cat" by Carol Wilson

    #19

    Medieval cat-themed artwork depicting a crowned cat with red ears and tongue, showcasing historical cat art styles.

    "Cat king," Germany, 15th century

    #20

    Medieval cat-themed artwork depicting a cat holding a rat against a starry blue and gold background.

    "Armed and Dangerous," England, 15th century

    #21

    Child in blue dress holding a flower with black and white cats nearby in a cat-themed artwork throughout history.

    "Nina with Cats" by Gabriele Munter, 1927

    #22

    Painting of a cat with detailed fur and expressive eyes, part of cat-themed artworks throughout history collection.

    Artwork by Francis-Marie Martinez de Picabia

    #23

    Two cats, one white and one orange, sitting closely together in a colorful cat-themed artwork.

    Artwork by Franz Mark, 1910

    #24

    Cat-themed artwork featuring stylized cats in black and white on a vibrant red and green patterned background.

    "Great Cat" by Miroco Machico

    #25

    A cat walking on grass scattered with apples, near a white house with blue window frames in a cat-themed artwork.

    “In the yard” by Olga Kvasha, Ukraine

    #26

    Illustration of three cats peeking from behind a wall, showcasing creative cat-themed artworks in digital art style.

    Artwork by Maya Perez

    #27

    Three people dining at a table in a historic cat-themed artwork, with a cat sitting on a chair nearby.

    "In a Roman Osteria" by Carl Bloch

    #28

    Black cat with glowing eyes perched on a fence post in a foggy, dark landscape, cat-themed artwork illustration.

    "Night cat" by Dillon Samuelson

    #29

    Illustration of cats curled like vinyl records, representing creative cat-themed artworks shared by a community.

    Tocoro Comugi

    #30

    Black cat with yellow eyes and ruffled collar in a dark setting, featured in cat-themed artworks throughout history.

    Painting by Vanessa Stockard

    #31

    Portrait of a woman in a dark coat with a spotted cat beside her, a cat-themed artwork inspired by historical art styles.

    La Baronne Émile D'Erlanger, ROMAINE BROOKS, 1924

    #32

    Illustration of a person in bed surrounded by three cats, highlighting cat-themed artworks shared by a community.

    #33

    Thickly textured cat-themed artwork with bold black, yellow, red, and green colors in an expressive painting style.

    #34

    Impressionist cat-themed artwork showing two cats resting, one curled in a basket and the other lying nearby on a textured surface.

    "Cats" by Frank Mark, 1909

    #35

    Calico cat resting near still life painting with vases, fruit, and a potted plant in cat-themed artwork.

    Artwork by August Macke, 1910

    #36

    Cat-themed artwork depicting a tabby cat among green grass and dandelions in a detailed natural setting.

    "Cat in a Summer Meadow by Bruno Liljefors, 1920

    #37

    Surreal cat-themed artwork featuring a black cat flying above a field with bats and crows in a dark sky.

    "Straight on Till Morning" by Maggie Vandewalle

    #38

    Black and white cat artwork lounging on an old radiator, representing cat-themed artworks throughout history by a community.

    #39

    Cat-themed artwork depicting a man and an oversized cat playing cards at a wooden table in a vintage setting.

    "The Cat Card Players" by Paul Cézanne

    #40

    Surreal cat-themed artwork of two anthropomorphic cats in a village setting, highlighting unique cat-themed art styles.

    “Spring is following the cat” by Volodymyr Kornev, Ukraine

    #41

    Cat-themed artwork of a curious cat with big eyes sitting at a table with dessert and drinks in a historical art style.

    "Difficult choice" by Ricky Way

    #42

    Black and white cat among tomato plants in a traditional Japanese cat-themed artwork with detailed foliage and shading.

    "Black Cat and Tomato" by Takahashi Hiroaki, Japan, 1931

    #43

    Young child sleeping in chair with a cat reaching up, classic cat-themed artworks from history depicted in painting.

    "The Sleeping Girl" by Jean Leon Basile Perrault, 1890, France

    #44

    Painting of an orange tabby cat sitting on draped fabric with intricate patterns in a cat-themed artwork.

    "Raminou" by Suzanne Valadon, 1920

    #45

    White cat stretching in a vintage style painting among muted tones, showcasing cat-themed artworks in historical art.

    "The White Cat" by Pierre Bonnard, 1984, Musée d’Orsay, Paris, France

    #46

    Oil painting of a black cat lying on a cream-colored cloth surrounded by orange flowers, a cat-themed artwork.

    "Jilt" by Owen Smith, 2012

    #47

    Whimsical cat-themed artwork with large eyes and brown patches on a dark brown oval background with delicate patterns.

    "Cat Marysia" by Iren Krasiuk

    #48

    Cat-themed artwork of a black and white cat swinging on a rope swing hanging from a tree in a scenic landscape.

    #49

    Portrait of a man in a red hat with a striped cat on his shoulder, an example of cat-themed artworks in history.

    Portrait of Pierre Loti, HENRI ROUSSEAU, 1891

    #50

    Watercolor cat-themed artwork of a cat lying on an open book titled The Silent MIAOW in soft tones.

    "Reading Kitten" by Debra Hall

    #51

    Watercolor cat-themed artwork of an orange and white cat holding a steaming cup of tea or coffee.

    #52

    Black and white cat sitting in front of autumn flowers and a small pumpkin in cat-themed artworks illustration.

    #53

    Illustration of a woman opening a door with a black and white cat jumping through, showcasing cat-themed artworks.

    "The Great Cat" by Franco Matticchio, Italy, 1957

    #54

    Cozy historic cat-themed artwork showing a black and white cat lying on a rug by a warm fireplace and vintage stove.

    "Cat in Front of the Fire" by Stephen Darbishire

    #55

    Vintage cat-themed artwork showing anthropomorphic cats dancing and celebrating around a decorated Christmas tree.

    "Cats' Christmas Party" by Louis Wain, 1910

    #56

    Minimalist charcoal sketch of a cat with abstract shading, featured in cat-themed artworks throughout history.

    Artwork by Shou Xin

    #57

    Surreal cat-themed artwork featuring a winter scene with a cat holding a fishing rod and a large fish.

    "Cat and Fish" by Volodymyr Kornev, Ukraine

    #58

    Abstract cat-themed artwork featuring two stylized cats with bold patterns under moon and star shapes on a beige background.

    #59

    Impressionistic cat-themed artwork featuring a cat with green eyes next to a cup of tea and a chocolate dessert.

    Artwork by Oleksandr Yanuta, Ukraine

    #60

    Black and white cat watching a butterfly in a detailed cat-themed artwork with a warm brown background.

    "Charming Cat" by Léon Charles Huber

    #61

    Cat-themed artwork showing a cat and dog interacting on a sidewalk in front of a building with two people walking nearby.

    Artwork by Michael Sowa

    #62

    Cat-themed artwork showing a content tabby cat sitting in the passenger seat of a green vintage car with orange seats.

    Artwork by Ricky Way

    #63

    Man pushing a walker with a cat inside and a dog running beside them on a beach in cat-themed artwork.

    Artwork by Vicky Mount

    #64

    Surreal cat-themed artwork showing a man and woman in bed surrounded by black and orange cats in a cozy room.

    Artwork by Vicky Mount

    #65

    Folk-style cat-themed artwork showing a woman holding a cat surrounded by multiple cats in a garden setting.

    Artwork by Stephanie Lambourne

    #66

    Abstract artwork of a reclining person with a white cat, showcasing cat-themed artworks throughout history in a community style.

    Artwork by Magrit Selska, Ukraine

    #67

    Abstract cat-themed artwork with overlapping blue and black cat shapes and simple facial features in a textured background.

    "Two in blue"

    #68

    Painting of a cat sitting among various fruits and vegetables in wooden crates in cat-themed artwork.

    #69

    Surreal cat-themed artwork showing two cats with large open mouths and intricate natural background details.

    Artwork by Peter Klucik

    #70

    Abstract cat-themed artwork in mixed media with bold colors and geometric shapes, highlighting cat-themed art history and community creativity.

    Painting by Lee Kaplan

    #71

    Abstract cat-themed artwork featuring a brown cat lying on a blue background with a ball of yarn nearby.

    Artwork by Franco Gentilini

    #72

    Abstract cat-themed artwork with vibrant pink background and blue line details showcasing creative cat-inspired design.

    #73

    Painting of a cat on a breakfast table with vintage dishes and food, showcasing cat-themed artworks in art history.

    "Still Life With Green Soup" by Fernando Botero, 1972

    #74

    Black cat reading a book on a yellow couch in a dimly lit room, cat-themed artwork in a whimsical style.

    Artwork by Alison Friend

    #75

    Cat-themed artwork of a black and white cat playing guitar in a colorful room with a floral carpet and wine bottle.

    "Cat's World" by Regina Shadhan

    #76

    Painting of a cat hugging a smaller cat on a bed, a soft and calming example of cat-themed artworks throughout history.

    Artwork by Nanaki Jun, Japan

    #77

    Sleeping calico cat curled up on a patterned green and red surface in a classic cat-themed artwork painting.

    "Cat" by August Macke, 1912

    #78

    Woman reading on a couch surrounded by five cats with ocean view, colorful cat-themed artwork in cozy room setting.

    "Room with a View" by Stephanie Lambourne

    #79

    Two cats curled up asleep on a green armchair under a yellow lamp, cat-themed artwork showing cozy comfort.

    #80

    Whimsical vintage painting of multiple cats sledding and playing in the snow, showcasing cat-themed artworks in history.

    “The Tabby Toboggan Club” by Louis William Wain, 1898

