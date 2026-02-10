80 Cat-Themed Artworks Throughout History, As Shared By This Community
If you think cats only took over the internet recently, think again. Long before memes and viral videos, felines were already making their mark on canvases, sculptures, and manuscripts across centuries. From ancient depictions to classical masterpieces and modern interpretations, artists have long been fascinated by their mystery, elegance, and undeniable charm.
The Instagram page 'Cats in Art' celebrates this timeless obsession by curating artworks from different eras, all featuring our favorite four-legged muses. We’ve gathered some standout pieces from the page for you to enjoy, so scroll down and take a journey through history.
This post may include affiliate links.
"Woman and Cat" by Peter Harskamp
Unknown artist, painting from XVII century
"Mother Cat with her Kittens” by Henriëtte Ronner-Knip
“Her Favourite Pet” by Léon Jean Basile Perrault, 1800s, France
"Sleeping Girl" by Pierre-Auguste Renoir, 1880, The Clark Art Institute, Williamstown, MA, USA
"Sita And Sarita, Or Young Girl With A Cat" by Cecilia Beaux
"The Couple" by Inessa Morozova
Paintings by Alexandre-François Desportes, France
“Three black cats” by Carl Karhler
"The Bachelor’s Party" by Louis Wain, 1939
"Mother" by Sarah Fox-Davies
Artwork by Daniel Arthur
"Cat at the Window" by Antonio Guzman Capel
“Girl in Red Dress with Cat and Dog”
by Ammi Phillips, 1830, USA
"Children with a Cat," by Dirck Hals, 1631, The Clark Art Institute, Williamstown, MA, USA
"Ankle View with Cat" by Carol Wilson
"Cat king," Germany, 15th century
"Armed and Dangerous," England, 15th century
"Nina with Cats" by Gabriele Munter, 1927
Artwork by Francis-Marie Martinez de Picabia
Artwork by Franz Mark, 1910
"Great Cat" by Miroco Machico
“In the yard” by Olga Kvasha, Ukraine
Artwork by Maya Perez
"In a Roman Osteria" by Carl Bloch
"Night cat" by Dillon Samuelson
Tocoro Comugi
Painting by Vanessa Stockard
La Baronne Émile D'Erlanger, ROMAINE BROOKS, 1924
"Cats" by Frank Mark, 1909
Artwork by August Macke, 1910
"Cat in a Summer Meadow by Bruno Liljefors, 1920
"Straight on Till Morning" by Maggie Vandewalle
"The Cat Card Players" by Paul Cézanne
“Spring is following the cat” by Volodymyr Kornev, Ukraine
"Difficult choice" by Ricky Way
"Black Cat and Tomato" by Takahashi Hiroaki, Japan, 1931
"The Sleeping Girl" by Jean Leon Basile Perrault, 1890, France
"Raminou" by Suzanne Valadon, 1920
"The White Cat" by Pierre Bonnard, 1984, Musée d’Orsay, Paris, France
"Jilt" by Owen Smith, 2012
"Cat Marysia" by Iren Krasiuk
Portrait of Pierre Loti, HENRI ROUSSEAU, 1891
"Reading Kitten" by Debra Hall
"The Great Cat" by Franco Matticchio, Italy, 1957
"Cat in Front of the Fire" by Stephen Darbishire
"Cats' Christmas Party" by Louis Wain, 1910
Artwork by Shou Xin
"Cat and Fish" by Volodymyr Kornev, Ukraine
Artwork by Oleksandr Yanuta, Ukraine
"Charming Cat" by Léon Charles Huber
Artwork by Michael Sowa
Artwork by Ricky Way
Artwork by Vicky Mount
Artwork by Vicky Mount
Artwork by Stephanie Lambourne
Artwork by Magrit Selska, Ukraine
"Two in blue"
Artwork by Peter Klucik
Painting by Lee Kaplan
Artwork by Franco Gentilini
"Still Life With Green Soup" by Fernando Botero, 1972
Artwork by Alison Friend
"Cat's World" by Regina Shadhan
Artwork by Nanaki Jun, Japan
"Cat" by August Macke, 1912
"Room with a View" by Stephanie Lambourne
“The Tabby Toboggan Club” by Louis William Wain, 1898
Start now generating extra home based cash by doing very easy and simple job from home. Last month i have earned $19753 from this job in my part time. This job is just awesome and its earning are greater than 9 to 5 office job. Here is I started_______ LIVEJOB1.COM
This was a lovely list. There were so many paintings that I wanted. Would turning one room into a cat art gallery give me away as a strange cat lady?
Start now generating extra home based cash by doing very easy and simple job from home. Last month i have earned $19753 from this job in my part time. This job is just awesome and its earning are greater than 9 to 5 office job. Here is I started_______ LIVEJOB1.COM
This was a lovely list. There were so many paintings that I wanted. Would turning one room into a cat art gallery give me away as a strange cat lady?