Painting Above The Blossoms: My Spring Plein Air Journey In Ukraine (7 Pics)

ADVERTISEMENT

My name is Oleksandra Malyshko, and I’m a Ukrainian artist deeply inspired by the landscapes of my homeland. Recently, I went on a plein air painting trip with a fellow artist to a breathtaking location that rises gently on a hill surrounded by blooming lilac thickets. Below us, the majestic Dnipro River stretched out like a silver ribbon, calm and vast, embracing the land. Right in its heart lies a peaceful island called Kodachok — a quiet guardian of the river’s rhythm.

We stood on the hill in silence for a moment. Each of us lost in thought, carried away by the wind and the boundless horizon. It felt like time had paused — just us, nature, and an endless canvas of space and possibilities.

The area offered countless compelling compositions for sketches and future paintings. During our stay, we managed to conduct several plein air sessions, each filled with light, air, and the delicate fragrance of lilacs. When it was time to return home, I carried with me more than just studies — I brought inspiration.

I created several small sketches and one larger oil painting, which I’ll be presenting during my solo exhibition “Rhapsody of Spring”, opening on May 6 in the city of Dnipro.

I’m always open to new creative connections, collaborations, and simply meeting people who love art as much as I do.

Feel free to connect with me and follow my journey on Instagram: @art_oleksandra_malyshko

More info: Instagram

RELATED:

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon