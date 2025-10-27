Painting A Tree On Wet Acrylic Pour With Beautifully Ghostly Results

ADVERTISEMENT

In this video, I decided to do something completely new — I painted a tree on a wet acrylic pour.

I mixed my paints with CraftSmart white glue as the pouring medium and layered rich shades of gold, permanent rose, red, violet, iridescent greenish blue, and a touch of black between layers of pearl white. The wandering straight pour already had this ghostly, cloudy look, but when I tilted and added a few swipes, it truly started to feel like a misty dream.

Then came the bold part — I dipped my brush into black paint and painted a tree directly onto the wet surface. As it dried, the colors softly blended together, creating this hauntingly beautiful, almost ethereal landscape that feels straight out of another world.

If you love experimental fluid art, painting on wet surfaces, or just watching colors find their own magic, this one’s for you.

Technique: Wandering Straight Pour + Swipes + Painting on Wet Paint

Pouring Medium: 70% CraftSmart White Glue and 30% water

Colors: Gold, Permanent Rose, Permanent Red, Violet, Iridescent Green Blue, Black, Pearl White

