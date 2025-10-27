Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Painting A Tree On Wet Acrylic Pour With Beautifully Ghostly Results
Hand painting a tree on a wet acrylic pour canvas with ghostly, ethereal effects in purple and gray tones.
Art & Design, Visual Art

Painting A Tree On Wet Acrylic Pour With Beautifully Ghostly Results

fionaart Fiona Art Community member
In this video, I decided to do something completely new — I painted a tree on a wet acrylic pour.

I mixed my paints with CraftSmart white glue as the pouring medium and layered rich shades of gold, permanent rose, red, violet, iridescent greenish blue, and a touch of black between layers of pearl white. The wandering straight pour already had this ghostly, cloudy look, but when I tilted and added a few swipes, it truly started to feel like a misty dream.

Then came the bold part — I dipped my brush into black paint and painted a tree directly onto the wet surface. As it dried, the colors softly blended together, creating this hauntingly beautiful, almost ethereal landscape that feels straight out of another world.

If you love experimental fluid art, painting on wet surfaces, or just watching colors find their own magic, this one’s for you.

Technique: Wandering Straight Pour + Swipes + Painting on Wet Paint

Pouring Medium: 70% CraftSmart White Glue and 30% water

Colors: Gold, Permanent Rose, Permanent Red, Violet, Iridescent Green Blue, Black, Pearl White

More info: youtu.be

    Painting A Tree On Wet Acrylic Pour With Beautifully Ghostly Results

    Painting A Tree On Wet Acrylic Pour With Beautifully Ghostly Results

    Fiona Art

    Fiona Art

    Author, Community member

    I consider myself as a experimental artist. I just like to experiment with different techniques and materials and share my findings to others. Thats how we all grow as artists and peoples. I hope we will continue this adventure together and learn from each other. Hugs from sLOVEnia.

    Diana Lopetaitė

    Diana Lopetaitė

    Moderator, BoredPanda staff

