Painted Resilience: My Plein Air Landscapes From Dnipro

These vibrant oil paintings were created during plein air sessions across different picturesque locations in the city of Dnipro, Ukraine, by artist Oleksandra Malyshko. Each canvas holds not only the colors of nature but also the strength of the human spirit in uncertain times.

From lavender fields in the botanical garden to the lush groves of Monastyrsky Island, these works are inspired by real places where Oleksandra lives and works. Painting outdoors among fragrant plants and serene views becomes a form of therapy and a powerful escape — a way to step into a different reality, even as the city lies near the frontlines of conflict.

The lavender landscapes mark her first attempts at capturing the delicate purple hues and the subtle movement of these aromatic blooms in open air. The botanical garden became a portal — a space of peace, scent, and stillness — standing in stark contrast to the nightly bombings that shake the ground but never break the will.

Other paintings depict the rich vegetation and atmosphere of Monastyrsky Island — a green jewel on the wide Dnipro River that divides the city. The island hosts St. Nicholas Church, alpine gardens, waterfalls, and even lavender plantations. For Oleksandra and her fellow artists, it's a cherished place for summer plein air gatherings. The purple groves remind her of Van Gogh's palette and continue to be a compelling source of inspiration.

These paintings are not just depictions of nature — they are acts of resistance, healing, and hope. They carry the soul of a city that refuses to be broken and the inner light of an artist who continues to create despite all odds.

Own a piece of that courage and beauty. Each artwork is available for purchase — let it brighten your space and connect you to a story of strength and creativity.

Connect with Oleksandra on social media for inquiries, art conversations, or to follow her journey. https://www.instagram.com/art_oleksandra_malyshko/

More info: Instagram

