Paint In Motion: My Hypnotic Acrylic Pouring Technique

Where light begins, everything slows.

In this relaxing paint flow, soft gold drifts across a white canvas, guided by air, gravity, and time. The colors move gently, forming quiet shapes and open spaces — nothing to solve, nothing to rush.

This video is an invitation to pause.

To rest your eyes.

To let your thoughts loosen their grip.

Thank you for being here and Happy New Year!

