On July 29th 2022 me and my family adopted two dogs from a shelter in Champaign county Ohio. 1 we named willow the other we named Juniper. It took them awhile to get use to us since they were rescues from a puppy mill. Me and my siblings were very close to them. They brought us joy and it was fun always playing with them. On July 29th 2024 Juniper and Willow got out and so did our other dog Molly. We live on a main road so them getting out is a big deal to us. Molly and willow run across the street to a parking lot and they keep running into the road. Luckily the cars stop and slow down. Then juniper is in the road one of my family members are about to get her and she was so close to crossing the road. Unfortunately a douchebag of a kid that is speeding had 20ft TO STOP decides not to, and runs over Juniper. The person saw my family member and like I’ve said ALL THE OTHER CARS SLOWED DOWN. My poor brother saw the whole thing happen. My sister LOVED that dog. My mother felt like it was her fault. My family member that witnessed that feels awful that he can’t help anymore. The other two dogs kept crying and barking because they knew what happened. And as for me, It sickens me that someone could do that. So to whoever was driving that black dodge and was speeding and didn’t care to stop, I hope that guilt follows you everywhere you go and I hope that the blood from my dog stains your car. I hope that you can’t fall asleep because of what you did. I hope my message and story can be shared. So please don’t speed because something you did you may find it little but it has a big impact on others. I understand it just may be a dog but she meant something to all of us.

Juniper when she took a bath :)

When we first got her

Another picture of when we first got her

Willow

Molly