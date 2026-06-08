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After a few years with my pets, I reckon I can read their intentions pretty easily. I know exactly when my dog is about to eat something off the floor that she definitely shouldn’t be eating, or when my cat is about to knock something off the table.

But for a long time, I didn’t. Like all pet owners, I had to get to know my pets and their little quirks to learn about their personalities and habits. And today’s story is all about an owner who also had to learn the antics of her new kitten. After discovering that the kitten was blind, she learned that the little one used head bumps to communicate exactly what was bothering her, but it wasn’t easy.

Read more: Reddit

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All animals have their unique quirks, and every cat or dog owner will immediately tell you that throughout their lives, their pets’ personalities have always been different

Image credits: Oleksandr Ryzhkov / Magnific (not the actual photo)

A woman had just gotten a kitten as a Christmas gift, and she soon realized that her new furry friend was completely blind, so she was communicating through head bumps

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Image credits: dariakulkova / Magnific (not the actual photo)

This meant that every time her food and water bowls were empty, she would bump them with her little head until they fell and made a noise that would alert her owner

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Image credits: Freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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So, the owner switched to gravity feeders, but the kitten then started pawing at the water, to the point where she’d get drenched and then scream-meow at her owner

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Image credits: Kitty102293

One day, the woman finally realized that her cat actually hated the water, because she had put additives in to help with her dog’s bad breath, ending the screaming mystery

The story today comes from the perspective of the Original Poster (OP), a concerned cat mom who went through quite a scare with her new kitten. As she explains, she and her fiancé had recently gotten a kitten they named Cecilia, or Cissy for short. Apparently, the person who gifted them the cat had gotten her from a backyard breeder, and after some kids mishandled the kittens, half the litter went blind.

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At first, the OP didn’t realize Cissy was blind, but she soon figured it out. She was still the same little ball of gray fluff to her new mom, regardless. Because of this, however, the OP started taking a few extra precautions. Since she also had a dog, she put the kitten’s food and water bowls on a nightstand. The cat, however, started pushing the bowls off the stand whenever they were empty, making noise.

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Because of this, the OP decided to switch to gravity feeders so the bowls wouldn’t empty as quickly. While this worked well for the food, the water situation was a little different. She noticed the kitten pawing at her water dish and assumed she was just a kitten that liked playing with water. But after several days of this behavior, she also noticed that the cat would scream at her owners while repeatedly head-bumping them.

After a while, it finally clicked for the owner: the kitten hated her water. Turns out, the OP added some additives to the water bowls because her dog had bad breath. As soon as she put down a fresh bowl of plain water, the kitten immediately gulped it down, making it clear she was parched. It turned out she hadn’t been playing with the water at all; she had been pawing at it to try to get it out of the bowl.

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Image credits: Kitty102293

Now, the OP’s assumption that the kitten was simply playing wasn’t necessarily wrong. Some kittens do enjoy playing with water, but cats are also known for being incredibly picky about what they drink. Pros warn that they dislike stagnant water not only because it’s harder for them to see, but also because of an ancestral instinct that still water may be dirty or unsafe.

The OP also explained that she had been adding Dental Fresh water additive to the bowls to help with her dog’s bad breath. While these products are considered safe for both cats and dogs, and may seem odorless to humans, cats will notice any changes in scent. Vets warn that cats have over 200 million smell receptors in their noses and can immediately notice their water is different and decide they want nothing to do with it.

So what can the OP do besides giving them plain water? For starters, animal experts often recommend a continuously running water source, such as a pet fountain. Alternatively, wide, shallow ceramic bowls can be a good option for cats that don’t like fountains, since they prevent whisker fatigue. As for the dog, the OP could explore other dental care options, such as dental treats, chew toys, or tooth brushing.

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Netizens were quick to jump in with advice for the new cat owner. From bathing tips to concerns about the water additive, the comment section was full of experienced pet owners sharing their own discoveries, recommendations, and words of reassurance. So, if you have a cat, what techniques do you use to make sure they stay hydrated? Let us know in the comments below!

Netizens found the story hilarious, praising the owner for noticing her cat’s signals, and gave her some advice regarding cat care

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