Over 60 Artists Shine At The Bluefield Arts Festival

The Bluefield Arts Festival has once again brought artistic innovation to a global audience with its outstanding online showcase, featuring the work of more than 60 talented artists. This free, virtual festival invites art lovers from around the world to explore a remarkable array of creative expressions, all from the comfort of their screens. From January 23 through January 30, the festival will also offer free arts webinars every evening.

The festival artists span a wide range of styles and mediums, including painting, photography, sculpture, textiles, and mixed media, each offering a unique perspective and artistic voice. The festival’s online platform highlights individual artist profiles and visuals of their work, making it easy for viewers to discover new favorites and connect directly with creators.

From bold abstract compositions to finely detailed realism, the featured works reflect both personal passion and broad cultural influences. The festival also includes art demonstrations, curators discussion and studio tours, offering a dynamic experience that enriches the traditional art festival format.

Whether you’re a seasoned collector or simply love discovering new art, the Bluefield Arts Festival online celebrates the power of creativity to connect communities and inspire audiences everywhere.

Featured Artists: Allen Finkel, Allison Miskulin, Amelia Acerra, Anastasia Mancuso, Andrew Hollimon, Anita Gladstone, Aniya Lee, Ann Constantino Beck, Anne H. Pollack, Annette Erzen, Bailey Cardinal, Barbara Chen, Cass McVety, Christa Domanico, Colleen Vanderhoef, Crystal Davis, Debbie Silberberg, Debora Solomon, Dina Romano, Elena Watson, Elenor Denker, Elizabeth Lauri, Erwin Ong, Fran Sisco, Gina Petrecca, Greer Jonas, Guillermo Lopez, Heidy Rodriguez, Hildy Martin, Howard Robinson, Ilene Schwartz-Montesinos, Inez Sieben, Iris Levinson, Iwona Pilarska, Jake Bonder, Janet Krupit,Janet O'Neil, Janis Borgueta, Jessica Cavaliere, Jessica Paternoster, Joe LaMattina, Jon Gabry Jr, June Van Dunk, Karen Israel, Laura Shabazz, Lisa D’Amico, Martha Gingrich, Michael Craft, Nicholas Marino, Pam Grafstein, Patty Eljaiek, Profound Arts, Samuel Kaplan, Selena Francois, Susan Hillary, Tanya Evans-Johnson, Toni Paolillo, Wendy Drews, Ylvia Asal

More info: bluefieldartsfestival.com

