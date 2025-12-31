Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Over 60 Artists Shine At The Bluefield Arts Festival
Close-up of giraffe artwork showcasing vibrant colors and brush strokes at the Bluefield Arts Festival with over 60 artists.
User submission
Visual Art

Over 60 Artists Shine At The Bluefield Arts Festival

lisapainting Lisa D'Amico PhD Community member
0

10

0

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bluefield Arts Festival has once again brought artistic innovation to a global audience with its outstanding online showcase, featuring the work of more than 60 talented artists. This free, virtual festival invites art lovers from around the world to explore a remarkable array of creative expressions, all from the comfort of their screens. From January 23 through January 30, the festival will also offer free arts webinars every evening.

The festival artists span a wide range of styles and mediums, including painting, photography, sculpture, textiles, and mixed media, each offering a unique perspective and artistic voice. The festival’s online platform highlights individual artist profiles and visuals of their work, making it easy for viewers to discover new favorites and connect directly with creators.

From bold abstract compositions to finely detailed realism, the featured works reflect both personal passion and broad cultural influences. The festival also includes art demonstrations, curators discussion and studio tours, offering a dynamic experience that enriches the traditional art festival format.

Whether you’re a seasoned collector or simply love discovering new art, the Bluefield Arts Festival online celebrates the power of creativity to connect communities and inspire audiences everywhere.

Featured Artists: Allen Finkel, Allison Miskulin, Amelia Acerra, Anastasia Mancuso, Andrew Hollimon, Anita Gladstone, Aniya Lee, Ann Constantino Beck, Anne H. Pollack, Annette Erzen, Bailey Cardinal, Barbara Chen, Cass McVety, Christa Domanico, Colleen Vanderhoef, Crystal Davis, Debbie Silberberg, Debora Solomon, Dina Romano, Elena Watson, Elenor Denker, Elizabeth Lauri, Erwin Ong, Fran Sisco, Gina Petrecca, Greer Jonas, Guillermo Lopez, Heidy Rodriguez, Hildy Martin, Howard Robinson, Ilene Schwartz-Montesinos, Inez Sieben, Iris Levinson, Iwona Pilarska, Jake Bonder, Janet Krupit,Janet O'Neil, Janis Borgueta, Jessica Cavaliere, Jessica Paternoster, Joe LaMattina, Jon Gabry Jr, June Van Dunk, Karen Israel, Laura Shabazz, Lisa D’Amico, Martha Gingrich, Michael Craft, Nicholas Marino, Pam Grafstein, Patty Eljaiek, Profound Arts, Samuel Kaplan, Selena Francois, Susan Hillary, Tanya Evans-Johnson, Toni Paolillo, Wendy Drews, Ylvia Asal

ADVERTISEMENT

More info: bluefieldartsfestival.com

RELATED:

    Over 60 Artists Shine At The Bluefield Arts Festival

    Over 60 Artists Shine At The Bluefield Arts Festival

    Over 60 Artists Shine At The Bluefield Arts Festival

    Over 60 Artists Shine At The Bluefield Arts Festival

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Over 60 Artists Shine At The Bluefield Arts Festival

    Over 60 Artists Shine At The Bluefield Arts Festival

    Over 60 Artists Shine At The Bluefield Arts Festival

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Art gallery

    10

    0

    10

    0

    Lisa D'Amico PhD

    Lisa D'Amico PhD

    Author, Community member

    Read more »

    Artist, Curator and Educator.

    Read less »
    Lisa D'Amico PhD

    Lisa D'Amico PhD

    Author, Community member

    Read more »

    Artist, Curator and Educator.

    Read less »
    Gabriela Zagorska

    Gabriela Zagorska

    Moderator, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    My name is Gabriela, and I’m a Community Manager at Bored Panda. In real life, it means that every day, together with my team, I ensure that all the posts submitted by our creative pandas display their work in the best possible way. I'm always on the lookout for new artists who would like to join our community and share their content with a wide audience. In addition to that, I keep my finger on the community pulse and supervise its activity, ensuring that any problems our members experience on our website are promptly resolved.Before joining the Bored Panda team, I worked as a freelancer, offering my creative services to people around the world—starting with graphic design, photography, and finally videos. Now, I pursue these activities only as a hobby, capturing moments with my cats and documenting new places I visit during my travels.

    Read less »
    Gabriela Zagorska

    Gabriela Zagorska

    Moderator, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    My name is Gabriela, and I’m a Community Manager at Bored Panda. In real life, it means that every day, together with my team, I ensure that all the posts submitted by our creative pandas display their work in the best possible way. I'm always on the lookout for new artists who would like to join our community and share their content with a wide audience. In addition to that, I keep my finger on the community pulse and supervise its activity, ensuring that any problems our members experience on our website are promptly resolved.Before joining the Bored Panda team, I worked as a freelancer, offering my creative services to people around the world—starting with graphic design, photography, and finally videos. Now, I pursue these activities only as a hobby, capturing moments with my cats and documenting new places I visit during my travels.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Visual Art
    Homepage
    Trending
    Visual Art
    Homepage
    Next in Visual Art
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT