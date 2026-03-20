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Every awards season comes with its own kind of spectacle—headlines, predictions, and of course, the endless scroll of Best Dressed lists. But this time, one series quietly reimagined that tradition in a way no one expected. Instead of fabric and couture houses, these red carpet looks were recreated using something far more delicate—real flowers.

Created by artist Monika, Oscars in Bloom transforms some of the most talked-about celebrity outfits into intricate floral compositions. At first glance, they feel like high-fashion illustrations. But look closer, and the illusion shifts. Petals replace silk, stems mimic structure, and suddenly, something familiar becomes entirely new.

Scroll down to see which of these extraordinary looks stands out to you most.

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