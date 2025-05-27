Hilariously Relatable: 20 Spot-On One-Panel Gag Cartoons By Ellen Liebenthal
Ellen Liebenthal is a seasoned senior graphic designer and accomplished cartoonist whose creative journey began the moment she could grasp a pencil. What started as whimsical doodles in the margins of school notebooks evolved into fully realized characters, original comic strips, and a lifelong passion for visual storytelling.
With a background in illustration and a sharp eye for both design and narrative, Liebenthal has carved out a distinctive voice in the world of gag cartoons. Her work — characterized by its wit, intelligence, and emotional nuance — has appeared in renowned publications including The New Yorker and The Belladonna, where her ability to capture the absurdities of everyday life through a single frame continues to resonate with readers.
More info: Instagram | medium.com | ellenliebenthal.com | Facebook
Beyond the page, she is a committed member of the cartooning community, actively shaping its future through her role on the board of the National Cartoonists Society and as Chair of its Manhattan chapter. Whether she's sketching a punchline or designing for clients, Ellen brings humor, depth, and craftsmanship to everything she creates — proving that great design and great storytelling are always a perfect match.