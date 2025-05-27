ADVERTISEMENT

Ellen Liebenthal is a seasoned senior graphic designer and accomplished cartoonist whose creative journey began the moment she could grasp a pencil. What started as whimsical doodles in the margins of school notebooks evolved into fully realized characters, original comic strips, and a lifelong passion for visual storytelling.

With a background in illustration and a sharp eye for both design and narrative, Liebenthal has carved out a distinctive voice in the world of gag cartoons. Her work — characterized by its wit, intelligence, and emotional nuance — has appeared in renowned publications including The New Yorker and The Belladonna, where her ability to capture the absurdities of everyday life through a single frame continues to resonate with readers.

More info: Instagram | medium.com | ellenliebenthal.com | Facebook