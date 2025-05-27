ADVERTISEMENT

Ellen Liebenthal is a seasoned senior graphic designer and accomplished cartoonist whose creative journey began the moment she could grasp a pencil. What started as whimsical doodles in the margins of school notebooks evolved into fully realized characters, original comic strips, and a lifelong passion for visual storytelling.

With a background in illustration and a sharp eye for both design and narrative, Liebenthal has carved out a distinctive voice in the world of gag cartoons. Her work — characterized by its wit, intelligence, and emotional nuance — has appeared in renowned publications including The New Yorker and The Belladonna, where her ability to capture the absurdities of everyday life through a single frame continues to resonate with readers.

#1

Two mermaids holding drinks looking surprised at a man dressed in a fish costume underwater gag cartoon.

Beyond the page, she is a committed member of the cartooning community, actively shaping its future through her role on the board of the National Cartoonists Society and as Chair of its Manhattan chapter. Whether she's sketching a punchline or designing for clients, Ellen brings humor, depth, and craftsmanship to everything she creates — proving that great design and great storytelling are always a perfect match.
    #2

    Cartoon of a bride and groom holding hands with confetti falling, capturing relatable humor in one-panel gag cartoons.

    #3

    One-panel gag cartoon showing a chicken and an egg in bed with the caption who came first, relatable humor.

    #4

    One-panel gag cartoon by Ellen Liebenthal showing a sculptor with overly dramatic statues and a confused onlooker.

    #5

    One-panel gag cartoon showing a shocked pineapple and sad banana and apple in bed, relatable humor by Ellen Liebenthal.

    #6

    Woman sitting on an excessively tall bed in a gag cartoon, humorously depicting a relatable situation by Ellen Liebenthal.

    #7

    Magic show cartoon by Ellen Liebenthal featuring a magician cutting a box and a surprised woman, highlighting gag cartoon humor.

    #8

    One-panel gag cartoon by Ellen Liebenthal showing characters chasing two running humans with a funny caption.

    #9

    One-panel gag cartoon by Ellen Liebenthal showing a red devil and a human talking about hard-boiled eggs.

    #10

    Black and white one-panel gag cartoon by Ellen Liebenthal showing a woman on a couch reflecting on dating apps as a video game.

    #11

    One-panel gag cartoon by Ellen Liebenthal showing a customer asking for human sizes of a Do Not Approach sign.

    #12

    One-panel gag cartoon by Ellen Liebenthal showing a social group with a woman appearing as a dark void.

    #13

    One-panel gag cartoon by Ellen Liebenthal showing a woman introducing herself in a group, highlighting relatable humor.

    #14

    Two people holding a sign about adoption with satirical notes in a hilariously relatable one-panel gag cartoon.

    #15

    Two people wearing headphones and talking into microphones in a humorous one-panel gag cartoon by Ellen Liebenthal.

    #16

    Line drawing gag cartoon by Ellen Liebenthal showing clergy on steps with woman holding top pope sign in relatable humor style.

    #17

    Cartoon of Waldo at a pottery wheel, creating a large striped vase, a relatable one-panel gag cartoon by Ellen Liebenthal.

    #18

    One-panel gag cartoon by Ellen Liebenthal showing a tied man pleading with captors about Spanx in a humorous scene.

    #19

    Black and white one-panel gag cartoon by Ellen Liebenthal showing a humorous take on loving thy neighbor concept.

    #20

    Two women at a table with a crystal ball, one smiling and talking about her booming business in a gag cartoon style.

