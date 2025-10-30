56 Organization Hacks That Will Forever Change How You See Your Home
Cleaning on a Hook
The vertical organization trick frees up space by keeping brooms, bottles, and other cleaning supplies off the floor to tackle clutter.
If you can see everything easily, you’ll know when to buy replacements.
Reimagined Shoe Holders
Shoe holders are a trusty storage option, so why not repurpose them? This hack puts them in the linen closet for sheets, pillowcases, and towels in the bathroom.
Each pocket works as a cubby, making it easy to grab things without unfolding the entire stack.
Over-Sink Super Rack
Don’t waste precious counter space on a traditional dish rack; hang one over the kitchen sink instead to catch drips and keep used dishes out of the way.
This also doubles as storage while you declutter your cupboards.
Pallet Storage Wall
Pallets look a bit rugged, but they help store rakes, shovels, and other gardening tools vertically.
This rustic look is back in, and it works better than plastic shelving outside.
Flatware, But Fancy
Cutlery organizers are nothing new, but it can be hard to keep track of flatware if they’re messy. Mix up horizontal and vertical, or stack them in opposite directions to avoid a jumbled pile.
This hack makes it easier to unload the dishwasher since you can group by type.
Entryways Upgraded
Turning your entryway into a mudroom prevents it from becoming a mess and keeps it from feeling overwhelmed. There’s storage for coats and shoes, a bench for sitting, and a welcoming introduction to the home.
It minimizes clutter, muck, and general outdoor untidiness.
Frames That Store
Picture frames are good for photos, but also an innovative, creative storage option. You can display ornaments, hang jewelry, and hang tiny pictures, too.
This is the ideal DIY project for an artsy person who loves organizing things.
Pegboard Power
This organization hack turns any blank wall into a full storage space. It's like an open closet where you can hang hooks, store baskets, and even add shelves.
Ideal for pegging up tools, accessories, craft supplies, or light kitchenwares.
It’s a Toy Story
Toy bins are impractical and messy, but open shelves allow you to display toys and show kids exactly where things belong in the playroom.
This encourages independent clean-up and stops them from dumping everything out at once.
Bin Hideaways
Recycling bins can ruin the look of your home’s exterior, and that’s why bin houses are on the rise. They stash bins away and keep the yard looking clean and tidy.
For bonus aesthetics, add planters or other garden decorations to make them look pretty.
Rods For Mugs
A simple tension rod offers vital extra storage space for hanging mugs in a crowded kitchen, keeping them securely stowed away in otherwise unused alcoves.
This is also a fun, temporary way to display your mug collection.
Light It Up
Adding LED strip lights or other cute lighting features to storage units makes them feel like more of a feature than a boring storage option.
This makes a huge difference in dark nooks, awkward crannies, and forgotten corners.
Minimalist Closet Magic
Use shelves strategically in the closet to prevent over-organizing and give clothes space to breathe. It’s better to hang most items to avoid creasing.
This is a cheap solution that works some minimalist magic in the home.
“Fill The Gap” Pantry
Pantries are a classic kitchen storage option, but gap pantries turn those small slivers of space into pull-out cabinets, providing easy access to dry goods and other items.
Floating Jar Lids
It’s often impossible to find extra storage space for jars and spices, so lids with magnets are a game-changer. They free up cabinet or shelf space by suspending jars on the fridge or under shelves.
They work particularly well in tight areas where stacking isn’t possible.
A Mirror With a Secret
Instead of storing jewelry, makeup, and other small items in storage containers or organizers, why not incorporate a hinged mirror? It doubles as decor and hidden storage.
Hinged mirrors prevent tangles and keep jewelry accessible and manageable.
Tchotchke Treasure Drawer
Souvenirs need a dedicated space to keep them safe, and organized tchotchkes stop them from getting lost or damaged.
It also functions as a curated time capsule that you can open and smile at.
And if you have glass windows in that organizer, your trinkets won’t get dusty. (I’ll do anything to cut down on the dusting I have to do!)
Konmari Your Closet
The KonMari approach, popularized by the Queen of Decluttering, Marie Kondo, goes beyond simple decluttering: it asks you to categorize items and keep only those you truly love.
This gives instant clarity on how which items you actually wear.
Stacked Gift Wrap
To keep wrapping paper neat and ready for the next event, stack or hang it vertically to prevent crushed edges or tears.
This also keeps gift wrap visible, so you’ll use it rather than buy more.
Muffin Tin Magic
Muffin tins are perfect for storing little things without buying an expensive container. You can keep trinkets, office supplies, and other small bits safe and easily visible when you need them.
Stack them inside drawers, for instance, for affordable compartmentalization.
I prefer containers with lids so they don't get spilled everywhere.
Origami Grocery Bags
Instead of stuffing plastic bags into each other, fold them into neat squares (or simply roll them up) and keep them in cubbies or drawers to save space.
You can easily grab a grocery bag without causing a crinkly avalanche.
Double-Decker Hangers
The best organizational hacks are cheap and simple, and this one uses old soda can tabs to connect clothing hangers, instantly doubling closet capacity.
Perfect for those with small closets, and those who like to repurpose used items to save money.
Wire Storage For Hanging
Unlike wooden shelving, wire shelves are good for both standing and hanging items, with plenty of space for S-hooks to hang larger things.
This adds an extra storage layer without requiring additional units.
TP Basket Stash
Instead of stacking a few toilet rolls on a holder, stash them more efficiently in a basket. Some even come with a holder for easy use and replacement.
This keeps supplies handy while doubling as bathroom decor.
Donation Drop Spot
Having a permanent corner to store used items encourages you to donate them and keep clearing out cabinets and closets.
This makes decluttering easier, too, because you can see your progress.
Under-Bed Shelving
Shoving things under the bed is disorganized and messy; it’s better to add proper shelving so you can display items, fit more in, and keep the space looking neat.
Turn dead space into a cozy “book bed” that becomes a main feature of the room.
Stationary Station
This method corrals pens, tape, scissors, and paper clutter into one place, organizing them so they’re all easy to access when needed.
This creates an organized hub for remote workers.
Suspended Knives
Magnetic knife strips are hot right now because they look good and also keep drawer space free for other items.
Magnets also keep the blades clean, sharp, and within reach when cooking.
Mm, I don’t know. If you don’t use them frequently, they’ll get dusty. I’d rather put them in a drawer….along with anything else that will collect dust.
Peekaboo Storage
You’ve heard of back-of-door storage, but most people overlook behind-door storage. These slim units take advantage of the wasted gaps behind doors.
Sneaky peekaboo units are perfect for storing books, pantry goods, or bathroom products.
Bedside Buddy
A bedside caddy is the perfect place to store essentials like glasses, chargers, remotes, and books because it’s accessible and uncluttered.
You can put this caddy beside or under the bed, on a shelf, or even away in a drawer if you remember where it is.
Suitcase Drawers
When they’re not in use, put suitcases away in big drawers to keep them out of sight, but also in a safe place that you’ll remember.
For bonus extra storage, keep vacation-only items inside the stashed suitcases.
Paper Towel Secret
Don’t shove paper towels into a drawer when you can install a tension rod in an alcove or on the cabinet door so they're to hand at all times.
They’ll also be slightly out of sight, so they won’t make your kitchen look untidy.
Curtained Closet
When a traditional closet doesn’t fit in the room, make one in an empty alcove instead to hang clothes, store shoes, and install additional shelving.
Curtains are cheaper than doors and cleverly conceal the alcove, keeping the room neat.
Hang Those Cables
To avoid the big tangle in the drawer, hang cables and chargers instead of using hooks or clips.
You can grab one as soon as you need it without disturbing the others.
Surprise Chopping Board
Shallow, under-cabinet slots are perfect for storing chopping boards or baking trays to keep them out of sight and out of drawers.
It’s easier to grab awkward items without having to take everything on top of them out.
Skip Labels
There are several life tips we shouldn’t take as gospel, because everyone is different and labels aren’t always helpful. It’s harder to find a labeled box in the closet.
Instead, try color-coding boxes to spot them easily.
Functional Headboard
Headboards are pretty but useless. Why not add some function? A headboard with storage space frames the bed and displays cute items, like stuffed animals and books.
This turns a basic bed into a multifunctional bedroom command center.
All-In-One Tie Rack
Tie racks are great for ties, but they also work for hanging bags, bras, and belts. Items will hang without tangling up or falling off.
Tiered or rotating racks are particularly innovative and maximize storage options.
Roll, Don’t Fold
It’s out with folding clothes and in with rolling. Rolled t-shirts, pants, and dresses fit into drawers more easily and don’t wrinkle as much.
Every item has a designated space where you know it will fit back afterward.
Floating Nightstand
When bulky furniture takes up too much space in the bedroom, floating nightstands are a modern option for expanding storage.
You can organize lamps, books, and other nighttime essentials in one place.
Hanging Ladder Hack
Garages quickly become cluttered, so hanging items is the simplest way to maximize space. You can suspend ladders from the walls or ceiling to make them practically unnoticeable.
This is also a great safety tip because it keeps entries and exits open.
Mason Jars That Work
Decorative mason jars have been done to death, but they’re making a fresh comeback as practical bathroom organizers. Wall-mounted mason jars take up no space and keep essential items within reach of the sink. You can also choose colors to match your bathroom.
Corner Shelf Fix
Corners are awkward, useless spaces, so why not turn them into functional storage? Open corner shelves are perfect for keeping toiletries close at hand. You can also see the contents of your toiletry cabinet to stay on top of decluttering.
Suspend Those Lids
To avoid the “clutter drawer” of loose, mismatched pot-and-pan lids, suspend them on the backs of cabinet doors with sticky hooks for easy access. This storage trick doesn’t permanently alter or damage your cabinets.
Rollaway Organizer
Tiered rolling carts are nothing new, but most people keep them in one place for a single purpose. Instead, fill them with items, then unpack them when you find more permanent storage solutions. These carts tuck away neatly when they’re not in use.
DIY Charging Station
Phone and laptop chargers look messy, but it’s easy to create a DIY charging station to corral them into one neat spot. Anyone can create one of these from cardboard boxes or other recyclable materials.
Coffee Tray Organizer
Coffee tables are full of essential clutter, so a coffee tray on the top or in a drawer will keep your remotes, magazines, and other bits together without the dreaded messy pile. You can tidy items away without needing to get up from the couch.
Miscellaneous Treasure Chest
Sometimes, storing miscellaneous items together is best because it keeps a room neat, and big chests can easily hold blankets, pillows, and other sitting-room treasures. Any sentimental odds and ends have a place in the chest.
Command Center Drawer
Junk drawers don’t have to be chaotic; a simple organizer lets you compartmentalize handy everyday items like pens, batteries, and chargers. Keep it in your office or hallway for the most efficient access.
Vanity, Upgraded
Exposed vanities are prone to clutter, but built-in storage for hair tools and makeup applicators keeps them tidy and out of sight. This frees up surface space for other things.
Origami Shelving
Permanent shelves aren’t always necessary, and they dominate important room space. Collapsible shelves, on the other hand, fold up like origami when you don’t need them. These are ideal for renters or people who need flexible storage on demand.
Individual Necklace Hooks
Unlike standing necklace holders, individual wall hooks keep them separate and tangle-free. You can use any cheap hooks and dress them up with trinkets. This also doubles as pretty wall art for the bedroom.
Wine Or Books?
Wine crates can be used to create rustic, budget-friendly bookshelves that you can stack to mimic the real thing.
Secret Under-Stairs Storage
Any under-stairs space can double as storage, and you can conceal it by hanging the steps to open when you need something. This trick turns otherwise-wasted space into stealthy storage for excess mess.
Fruit Hammock
Crocheted fruit hammocks serve dual purposes: they look cute and stop fruit from getting bruised in the bowl. They can be hooked under any cabinet and removed at any time.
Kitchen Corkboard
A simple corkboard wall transforms into an open storage space, perfect for pinning up endless pans, utensils, and even grocery lists. If you want it covered, install a simple drape over the top.