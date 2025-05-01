Artist Paints Surreal Floating Spheres Representing Post-Apocalyptic Urban Cities (30 Pics)Interview With Artist
Masakatsu Sashie is an artist from Kanazawa, Ishikawa, known for his unique paintings that often depict intricate cityscapes in the shape of an orb.
His work gives off a futuristic, eerie vibe, offering a symbolic glimpse into a post-apocalyptic Earth. As Sashie himself explains, his floating spheres act as both mirrors and monuments, reflecting the contradictions of urbanization and globalization.
His hyperrealistic style is so precise, it’s hard to believe he works in oil paint. But don’t just take our word for it, scroll down and see for yourself.
More info: Instagram | Facebook | sal-s.com
This post may include affiliate links.
To learn more about both Masakatsu Sashie and his artwork, Bored Panda reached out to the artist.
First of all, he shared about himself.
“I was born in Kanazawa, Ishikawa, which is known for traditional Japanese handicrafts. My life and art creation are still based there.
The orb-style, which is representative of my paintings, originated from the time when I was a graduate student. I received my MFA from the Kanazawa College of Art in 2000. I began my career as an artist with oil paintings that focused on expressing the spherical building landscapes floating in the city.
Then, I participated in the tribute event ‘Fishmans Exhibition’ at NANZUKA UNDERGROUND (now: NANZUKA) in 2005. In 2007, I participated in the group exhibition ‘GEISAI in GIANT ROBOT’ / Los Angeles with members selected from the art event GEISAI by Takashi Murakami, and started activities abroad.”
Sashie continued: “From the year 2008, I participated in many art fairs and group exhibitions as an artist with the Mizuma Art Gallery, such as the ‘ZIPANGU Exhibition’ until 2014, starting with the group exhibition ‘Eyes and Curiosity vol. 4’ by Mizuma Art Gallery.
Since then, I’ve been active in North America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and other places as an independent artist, and my artwork is included in private and corporate collections internationally.”
We were wondering what drew Sashie to the world of artistry. He replied: “I’ve been obsessed with drawing since I was a kid, so it’s hard to say exactly what first got me into art. But as someone who loved anime and manga, I can definitely say that when Takashi Murakami introduced the concept of Superflat, it really changed the way I looked at the art world.”
Sashie also put into his own words what the theme behind his paintings is.
He wrote: “My practice explores the intricate architecture of contemporary society through symbolic means. At its core lies the image of a sphere―an emblem of the Earth we inhabit. Its surface, layered with relics of human activity such as aged structures, vending machines, air-conditioning units, and ventilation fans, mirrors the complex systems underpinning our daily lives.
Inspired by the iconic simplicity of Japan’s national flag, the Hinomaru, I sought to create a form that distills the chaos of the modern world into a singular, powerful symbol. Like the red circle of the flag, the sphere encapsulates the dualities of our existence: order and disorder, harmony and conflict, development and decay.”
As for the creative process, Sashie commented: “The process of creating my work begins with gathering images related to the theme. These images come from photographs I take myself as well as those captured by others and available on the internet. I then reassemble these elements on the canvas, akin to an assemblage, and paint them in oil.”
Sashie also shared what he hopes for people to take away from his artwork.
“Through my work, I hope to offer an opportunity to reconsider the foundations of the world we live in. I would be delighted if it could provide a moment to pause and reflect on the delicate balance between the past, present, and future,” wrote Sashie.
Lastly, Sashie added: “I have upcoming solo exhibitions in May 2025 at Outre Gallery in Melbourne, July 2025 at i GALLERY in Osaka, and November 2025 at Dorothy Circus Gallery in Rome.
You should check it out if you’re interested.”