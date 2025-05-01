ADVERTISEMENT

Masakatsu Sashie is an artist from Kanazawa, Ishikawa, known for his unique paintings that often depict intricate cityscapes in the shape of an orb.

His work gives off a futuristic, eerie vibe, offering a symbolic glimpse into a post-apocalyptic Earth. As Sashie himself explains, his floating spheres act as both mirrors and monuments, reflecting the contradictions of urbanization and globalization.

His hyperrealistic style is so precise, it’s hard to believe he works in oil paint. But don’t just take our word for it, scroll down and see for yourself.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | sal-s.com

#1

Surreal floating sphere covered in neon signs representing post-apocalyptic urban cityscape against dark sky.

masakatsusashie Report

POST

To learn more about both Masakatsu Sashie and his artwork, Bored Panda reached out to the artist.

First of all, he shared about himself.

“I was born in Kanazawa, Ishikawa, which is known for traditional Japanese handicrafts. My life and art creation are still based there.

The orb-style, which is representative of my paintings, originated from the time when I was a graduate student. I received my MFA from the Kanazawa College of Art in 2000. I began my career as an artist with oil paintings that focused on expressing the spherical building landscapes floating in the city.

Then, I participated in the tribute event ‘Fishmans Exhibition’ at NANZUKA UNDERGROUND (now: NANZUKA) in 2005. In 2007, I participated in the group exhibition ‘GEISAI in GIANT ROBOT’ / Los Angeles with members selected from the art event GEISAI by Takashi Murakami, and started activities abroad.”
    #2

    Surreal floating sphere made of post-apocalyptic urban city elements with rusted signs and buildings in a foggy landscape.

    masakatsusashie Report

    #3

    Surreal floating sphere representing post-apocalyptic urban city with rusted metal and industrial elements above ruins.

    masakatsusashie Report

    Sashie continued: “From the year 2008, I participated in many art fairs and group exhibitions as an artist with the Mizuma Art Gallery, such as the ‘ZIPANGU Exhibition’ until 2014, starting with the group exhibition ‘Eyes and Curiosity vol. 4’ by Mizuma Art Gallery.

    Since then, I’ve been active in North America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and other places as an independent artist, and my artwork is included in private and corporate collections internationally.”
    #4

    Surreal floating sphere made of rusted metal and urban structures, representing post-apocalyptic cityscape art.

    masakatsusashie Report

    #5

    Surreal floating sphere composed of post-apocalyptic urban cities details hovering above a pile of wrecked cars and debris.

    masakatsusashie Report

    We were wondering what drew Sashie to the world of artistry. He replied: “I’ve been obsessed with drawing since I was a kid, so it’s hard to say exactly what first got me into art. But as someone who loved anime and manga, I can definitely say that when Takashi Murakami introduced the concept of Superflat, it really changed the way I looked at the art world.”

    Sashie also put into his own words what the theme behind his paintings is.

    He wrote: “My practice explores the intricate architecture of contemporary society through symbolic means. At its core lies the image of a sphere―an emblem of the Earth we inhabit. Its surface, layered with relics of human activity such as aged structures, vending machines, air-conditioning units, and ventilation fans, mirrors the complex systems underpinning our daily lives.

    Inspired by the iconic simplicity of Japan’s national flag, the Hinomaru, I sought to create a form that distills the chaos of the modern world into a singular, powerful symbol. Like the red circle of the flag, the sphere encapsulates the dualities of our existence: order and disorder, harmony and conflict, development and decay.”
    #6

    Surreal floating sphere made of rusty urban city elements representing post-apocalyptic urban cities above rooftops.

    masakatsusashie Report

    #7

    Surreal floating sphere covered in colorful Japanese signs representing post-apocalyptic urban cities above ruins.

    masakatsusashie Report

    As for the creative process, Sashie commented: “The process of creating my work begins with gathering images related to the theme. These images come from photographs I take myself as well as those captured by others and available on the internet. I then reassemble these elements on the canvas, akin to an assemblage, and paint them in oil.”

    Sashie also shared what he hopes for people to take away from his artwork.

    “Through my work, I hope to offer an opportunity to reconsider the foundations of the world we live in. I would be delighted if it could provide a moment to pause and reflect on the delicate balance between the past, present, and future,” wrote Sashie.
    #8

    Surreal floating sphere composed of post-apocalyptic urban city buildings emitting smoke over a ruined landscape.

    masakatsusashie Report

    #9

    Surreal floating sphere made of rusted metal and building parts represents post-apocalyptic urban cities between tall skyscrapers.

    masakatsusashie Report

    Lastly, Sashie added: “I have upcoming solo exhibitions in May 2025 at Outre Gallery in Melbourne, July 2025 at i GALLERY in Osaka, and November 2025 at Dorothy Circus Gallery in Rome.

    You should check it out if you’re interested.”
    #10

    Surreal floating sphere made of urban city elements hovering above a flower-decorated street in a post-apocalyptic setting.

    masakatsusashie Report

    #11

    Surreal floating sphere made of air conditioners and pipes, representing post-apocalyptic urban cities with vibrant orange and yellow tones.

    masakatsusashie Report

    #12

    Surreal floating sphere made of urban city elements, depicting a post-apocalyptic cityscape with detailed buildings and signs.

    masakatsusashie Report

    #13

    Surreal floating sphere composed of post-apocalyptic urban city elements hovering over a desolate scrapyard.

    masakatsusashie Report

    #14

    Surreal floating sphere made of post-apocalyptic urban city buildings hovers above fiery ruins and smoke in dystopian landscape.

    masakatsusashie Report

    #15

    Surreal floating sphere made of old televisions and urban debris representing a post-apocalyptic cityscape.

    masakatsusashie Report

    #16

    Surreal floating sphere with colorful neon signs hovers above a post-apocalyptic urban cityscape at sunset.

    #17

    Surreal floating sphere with neon floral and witch-themed designs against a post-apocalyptic urban city skyline.

    masakatsusashie Report

    #18

    Surreal floating sphere made of rusted metal panels representing a post-apocalyptic urban city with smoke stacks above ruins.

    masakatsusashie Report

    #19

    Surreal floating sphere made of rusted metal panels and urban elements representing post-apocalyptic cityscape.

    masakatsusashie Report

    #20

    Surreal floating sphere made of urban signs and rusted panels hovers above a post-apocalyptic cityscape rubble.

    masakatsusashie Report

    #21

    Surreal floating sphere made of post-apocalyptic urban cityscape panels hovering above rubble and distant skyline.

    masakatsusashie Report

    #22

    Surreal floating sphere made of rusted urban signs and buildings representing a post-apocalyptic cityscape.

    masakatsusashie Report

    #23

    Surreal floating sphere made of post-apocalyptic urban city debris and vending machines hovering above rubble.

    masakatsusashie Report

    #24

    Surreal floating sphere covered in neon signs hovers over a post-apocalyptic urban cityscape at sunset.

    masakatsusashie Report

    #25

    Surreal floating sphere constructed from scrap metal and wood panels representing post-apocalyptic urban cities.

    masakatsusashie Report

    #26

    Surreal floating sphere painted to represent a post-apocalyptic urban city with intricate red architectural details.

    masakatsusashie Report

    #27

    Surreal floating sphere artwork representing post-apocalyptic urban cities with detailed textures and architectural elements.

    masakatsusashie Report

    #28

    Surreal floating spheres composed of post-apocalyptic urban city structures with a misty skyline in the background.

    masakatsusashie Report

    #29

    Surreal floating sphere made of urban city elements representing a post-apocalyptic environment above rooftops.

    masakatsusashie Report

    #30

    Surreal floating spheres depicting post-apocalyptic urban cities with detailed, dark, dystopian architectural structures.

    masakatsusashie Report

