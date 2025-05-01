ADVERTISEMENT

Masakatsu Sashie is an artist from Kanazawa, Ishikawa, known for his unique paintings that often depict intricate cityscapes in the shape of an orb.

His work gives off a futuristic, eerie vibe, offering a symbolic glimpse into a post-apocalyptic Earth. As Sashie himself explains, his floating spheres act as both mirrors and monuments, reflecting the contradictions of urbanization and globalization.

His hyperrealistic style is so precise, it’s hard to believe he works in oil paint. But don’t just take our word for it, scroll down and see for yourself.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | sal-s.com