Mannequin on the Moon is a tri-weekly one-panel cartoon created by Eisner Award winners Ian Boothby and Pia Guerra, a duo whose work spans some of the most iconic corners of comics and satire. From The Simpsons comic books and Mad Magazine to The New Yorker, Ian and Pia have spent years shaping sharp, clever humor together while also building their own celebrated projects.

Their creative range includes Ian’s Sparks! series for Scholastic, the supernatural adventure Exorsisters for Image Comics, and Pia’s landmark work on Y: The Last Man for DC’s Vertigo line, along with her Pulitzer finalist editorial cartoons for The Washington Post. Together they bring a mix of experience, wit, and imagination that turns each Mannequin on the Moon panel into a small standout moment.

More info: Instagram | patreon.com