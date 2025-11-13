ADVERTISEMENT

Mannequin on the Moon is a tri-weekly one-panel cartoon created by Eisner Award winners Ian Boothby and Pia Guerra, a duo whose work spans some of the most iconic corners of comics and satire. From The Simpsons comic books and Mad Magazine to The New Yorker, Ian and Pia have spent years shaping sharp, clever humor together while also building their own celebrated projects.

Their creative range includes Ian’s Sparks! series for Scholastic, the supernatural adventure Exorsisters for Image Comics, and Pia’s landmark work on Y: The Last Man for DC’s Vertigo line, along with her Pulitzer finalist editorial cartoons for The Washington Post. Together they bring a mix of experience, wit, and imagination that turns each Mannequin on the Moon panel into a small standout moment.

#1

Black and white one-panel cartoon showing a news panel with a man in a tin foil hat as a witty take on the world.

mannequinonthemoon Report

    #2

    Black and white one-panel cartoon of a dragon and princess at a table, showing a witty cartoon perspective on humor.

    mannequinonthemoon Report

    #3

    One-panel cartoon shows a bear working as a sushi chef with humans reacting to salmon shortage humor.

    mannequinonthemoon Report

    #4

    One-panel cartoon showing a robot lawyer in court humorously highlighting witty perspectives on artificial intelligence cases.

    mannequinonthemoon Report

    #5

    A one-panel cartoon showing two passengers surprised by a bee sitting on the airplane seat reading a book, witty humor.

    mannequinonthemoon Report

    #6

    One-panel cartoon showing a wizard casting a spell on a microwave, humorously highlighting witty perspectives.

    mannequinonthemoon Report

    #7

    One-panel cartoon of a man working on a laptop while a squid tentacle reaches through the window, showing a witty scene.

    mannequinonthemoon Report

    #8

    Black and white one-panel cartoon showing a nurse talking to a man in a nursery with a goblin reading a newspaper nearby.

    mannequinonthemoon Report

    #9

    A witty one-panel cartoon of a man holding a stick and a dog looking hopeful before a game begins.

    mannequinonthemoon Report

    #10

    One-panel cartoon shows two wolves watching a silhouetted figure howling at the moon in a witty scene.

    mannequinonthemoon Report

    #11

    One-panel cartoon showing knights in armor sitting in a principal’s office, illustrating witty humor from a funnier angle.

    mannequinonthemoon Report

    #12

    One-panel cartoon showing two birds on a branch with a nest, humorously capturing a witty moment.

    mannequinonthemoon Report

    #13

    Black and white one-panel cartoon showing a man on a couch with a squirrel as his therapist in a humorous session.

    mannequinonthemoon Report

    #14

    Black and white one-panel cartoon showing a child drawing a family tree while an adult watches, with witty caption about estranged bush.

    mannequinonthemoon Report

    #15

    Cartoon of two birds lounging on chairs with one saying their grandparents met at a wild party in a witty one-panel cartoon.

    mannequinonthemoon Report

    #16

    One-panel cartoon showing a guidance counselor suggesting mad science with witty humor and clever cartoon dialogue.

    mannequinonthemoon Report

    #17

    One-panel cartoon showing a woman asking artists not to draw her in a witty and humorous style.

    mannequinonthemoon Report

    #18

    Two people watching a stand-up comedian on TV in a witty one-panel cartoon showing the world from a funnier angle.

    mannequinonthemoon Report

    #19

    Bride holding a bouquet cannon at a wedding with guests falling into a bush, a witty one-panel cartoon with humor.

    mannequinonthemoon Report

    #20

    One-panel cartoon of a man standing on a hill next to a cloudbusting machine with a witty humorous caption.

    mannequinonthemoon Report

    #21

    One-panel cartoon showing monkeys in a barrel with the caption about fun, illustrating witty humor and funny angles.

    mannequinonthemoon Report

    #22

    One-panel cartoon shows a man in swimwear diving off a tower holding a drink and bag, a witty take on fast food service.

    mannequinonthemoon Report

    #23

    Black and white witty one-panel cartoon showing a detective questioning a small man in a chair about talking first.

    mannequinonthemoon Report

    #24

    One-panel cartoon in a bank showing a man humorously applying for a business loan with a witty twist.

    mannequinonthemoon Report

    #25

    Black and white one-panel cartoon showing a baby flying with a jet pack in a doctor's office, witty humor.

    mannequinonthemoon Report

    #26

    One-panel cartoon of bears by a waterfall with one bear holding a pizza box, showing a witty take on nature.

    mannequinonthemoon Report

    #27

    Witty one-panel cartoon showing a couple in bed with a humorous French lesson theme.

    mannequinonthemoon Report

    #28

    Two cartoon mice having tea in a living room with a large mousetrap on the floor, a witty one-panel cartoon.

    mannequinonthemoon Report

    #29

    Doctor telling a couple their father’s operation was successful in a witty one-panel cartoon about family news.

    mannequinonthemoon Report

    #30

    One-panel cartoon showing a customer at a pizza counter with a humorous expired coupon joke.

    mannequinonthemoon Report

    #31

    Cartoon of a doctor showing a skull X-ray to a patient with a witty caption about casting for Hamlet.

    mannequinonthemoon Report

    #32

    One-panel cartoon showing a man in a pharmacy asking for medication with only side effects in a witty scene.

    mannequinonthemoon Report

    #33

    One-panel cartoon showing a burning house and a man confessing about matches and scissors to a stranger.

    mannequinonthemoon Report

    #34

    One-panel cartoon of two fish in a bowl having a conversation, showcasing witty humor from a funnier angle.

    mannequinonthemoon Report

    #35

    Cartoon of two prisoners chained to a dungeon wall complaining about a lamp, showcasing witty one-panel humor.

    mannequinonthemoon Report

    #36

    One-panel cartoon of a child writing "I will not swear by the moon" repeatedly on a classroom chalkboard.

    mannequinonthemoon Report

    #37

    One-panel cartoon showing police officers and an octopus with a prisoner fading into the wall, highlighting witty humor.

    mannequinonthemoon Report

    #38

    Black-and-white witty one-panel cartoon of a witch and black cat at a desk with spellbook and computer, combining humor with magic.

    mannequinonthemoon Report

    #39

    Cartoon wizard giving two boys magical items, a watch and an anklet, in a witty one-panel cartoon scene.

    mannequinonthemoon Report

    #40

    One-panel cartoon showing kids in Norse costumes playing near a pool with a lifeguard warning no Norseplay.

    mannequinonthemoon Report

    #41

    Black and white one-panel cartoon showing a bride, groom, and priest at a wedding with witty humorous dialogue.

    mannequinonthemoon Report

    #42

    Witty one-panel cartoon of the four horsemen with a humorous twist on apocalypse and pestilence absence.

    mannequinonthemoon Report

    #43

    Couple in bed with a man looking at his phone, a rooster outside the window in a witty one-panel cartoon style.

    mannequinonthemoon Report

    #44

    Witty one-panel cartoon of two castaways on an island, one explaining casual Friday with humor.

    mannequinonthemoon Report

    #45

    Black and white one-panel cartoon showing a family discussing an imaginary fiend with a child at the table, capturing witty humor.

    mannequinonthemoon Report

    #46

    One-panel cartoon of artist praising a portrait, humorously suggesting it be placed behind bulletproof glass.

    mannequinonthemoon Report

    #47

    Black and white witty one-panel cartoon showing a job interview with a time machine in the background.

    mannequinonthemoon Report

    #48

    One-panel cartoon showing three men planning a heist with a witty caption about roles and distraction.

    mannequinonthemoon Report

    #49

    Black and white one-panel cartoon showing an eye exam with a humorous comment about 4K TV vision test.

    mannequinonthemoon Report

    #50

    Two men on a rooftop overlooking city buildings, with a giant eye in the sky in a witty one-panel cartoon.

    mannequinonthemoon Report

    #51

    Witty one-panel cartoon of a doctor telling a patient he tested positive for noise instead of music in an exam room.

    mannequinonthemoon Report

    #52

    Medieval cartoon showing a scientist frustrated with an experiment, highlighting witty one-panel cartoons humor in history.

    mannequinonthemoon Report

    #53

    Scientists in protective suits working in a lab with a biohazard sign, shown in a witty one-panel cartoon style.

    mannequinonthemoon Report

    #54

    One-panel cartoon showing a couple sitting nervously near a roaring lion inside a living room for witty humor.

    mannequinonthemoon Report

    #55

    One-panel cartoon showing Batman, Robin, and a doctor with bat signal, illustrating a witty humorous scene.

    mannequinonthemoon Report

    #56

    Witty one-panel cartoon showing a waitress with a flamethrower offering to warm a man's coffee at a diner.

    mannequinonthemoon Report

    #57

    Cartoon of two cats with one holding a phone, humorously referencing long distance carriers in a witty one-panel cartoon.

    mannequinonthemoon Report

    #58

    One-panel cartoon of a man on a bench talking to a bird, illustrating witty humor and a funnier angle on life.

    mannequinonthemoon Report

    #59

    Two bees watching ballet dancers on TV with chemical formulas in the background, a witty one-panel cartoon.

    mannequinonthemoon Report

    #60

    One-panel cartoon showing a loan officer humorously denying a young man's loan and his existence.

    mannequinonthemoon Report

