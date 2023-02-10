Tom Falco, also known as tomversation, is an artist known for his old-school and entertaining one-panel comics. He has a talent for blending puns and comedy in clever ways that make others chuckle. That's why his cartoons are a perfect escape from the stresses of everyday life.

"I've been into art since I could hold a crayon. I started drawing cartoons many years ago, I don't remember when, it seems like always. I am going to continue them until the day I die. It's part of me," the artist has previously shared with Bored Panda.

For more funny comics by Tom Falco, check out our previous article here.

