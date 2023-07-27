Today, we're diving headfirst into the humor-filled universe of Tim Whyatt's single-panel comics. Known for their chuckle-inducing wit and relatable humor, Whyatt's cartoons can make you burst into laughter in an instant. After all, he's a master at crafting spot-on jokes with sharp precision. With just one panel (usually), Whyatt has the knack for turning everyday scenes into something unusual yet still relatable.

The artist is an expert at poking fun at our modern world's peculiarities, highlighting the silliness of human actions, that's why each of his cartoons showcases his genius for comedy, turning the mundane into the hilarious.

More info: Instagram