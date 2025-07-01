Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Only One Letter Stands Between You And A Genius Score: Prove You Can Score Above 21/27
Wooden scrabble tiles showing letters piled up next to neon text about one letter answers for genius score challenge.
Curiosities

Only One Letter Stands Between You And A Genius Score: Prove You Can Score Above 21/27

On this test, you’ll be challenged to type in your answers. But here’s the catch: these answers couldn’t be any shorter. You have 27 questions, and your only possible answers are single letters from the alphabet. ✍️ ⌨️

The questions may be brief, but they are written to test your logic and make you think outside the box. You’ll need to rely on memory, pattern recognition, and maybe even a bit of luck… Whether it’s a letter that sounds like an insect or the vitamin produced by sunlight, every question has a twist.

Your challenge? To type in at least 21/27 correct letters… Let’s see if you make it to the Bored Panda leaderboard! 🙀 ✅

Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Brainy Center and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.

    Colorful felt letters scattered on a dark surface, illustrating the challenge to score above 21/27 in a genius test.

    Image credits: Magda Ehlers

    Progress:

    Give it another try!
    Thanks! Check out the results:

    How did you score compared to others?

    Raquel Teixeira

    Raquel Teixeira

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Raquel Teixeira

    Raquel Teixeira

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    robert-thornburrow avatar
    Robert T
    Robert T
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The problem with standards is that there are so many to choose from. A standard French keyboard has the letter 'A' top left. Standard UK or US keyboard needs to be specified.

    sigmarc3 avatar
    Crescent 3
    Crescent 3
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    #20 - "Letter commonly used to start giggles in a text" "L" for "LOL" is just as valid an answer as "H" for "he he or ha ha"

