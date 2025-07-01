Only One Letter Stands Between You And A Genius Score: Prove You Can Score Above 21/27

ADVERTISEMENT

On this test, you’ll be challenged to type in your answers. But here’s the catch: these answers couldn’t be any shorter. You have 27 questions, and your only possible answers are single letters from the alphabet. ✍️ ⌨️

The questions may be brief, but they are written to test your logic and make you think outside the box. You’ll need to rely on memory, pattern recognition, and maybe even a bit of luck… Whether it’s a letter that sounds like an insect or the vitamin produced by sunlight, every question has a twist.

Your challenge? To type in at least 21/27 correct letters… Let’s see if you make it to the Bored Panda leaderboard! 🙀 ✅

Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Brainy Center and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.

Image credits: Magda Ehlers