Broken Water Heater Lands Property Manager In Hot Water With Landlord When Renter Snitches On Her
Close-up of a woman yelling angrily, expressing frustration with an on-site landlord over rent doubling issues.
Social Issues, Society

Broken Water Heater Lands Property Manager In Hot Water With Landlord When Renter Snitches On Her

When you’re renting, there’s usually a landlord. However, some landlords don’t want to deal with all that fuss and hand over the responsibilities to a property manager. In the U.S., more than half (51%) of landlords choose to hire a property manager.

One recent story online highlights what happens when that property manager is another tenant. The renter describes how the Karen on-site landlord was doing everything she could to drive them out of the rental. So, when the time to move out came, they paid her back by going straight to the landlord with receipts about how she neglected to manage the property.

    A renter found a creative way to get back at their Karen on-site landlord

    Person handing over keys to tenant, representing an on-site landlord interaction related to rent issues.

    Image credits: rawpixel.com / freepik (not the actual photo)

    They went straight to the landlord and got her fired, and her rent doubled

    Text excerpt describing a tenant’s experience with an on-site landlord who acted awful and rent was doubled.

    Text excerpt describing an on-site landlord tenant arrangement where the landlord acts awful and rent gets doubled.

    Text excerpt describing an on-site landlord acting awful with petty rules and issues, leading to rent doubled.

    Frustrated woman sitting on couch with hands raised, upset about on-site landlord actions and rent increase.

    Image credits: Wavebreak Media / freepik (not the actual photo)

    Text excerpt discussing tolerance of annoyances from an on-site landlord who acts awful before rent doubled.

    Text excerpt explaining tenant conflict and landlord's decision due to credit checks in an on-site landlord situation.

    Tenant describes on-site landlord acting awful by ignoring leaking water heater before rent doubled at lease end.

    Tenant warns on-site landlord acts awful and enforces strict cleanliness for final inspection before move-out.

    Person wearing gloves watering flowering plants with a green watering can outdoors on a sunny day, illustrating on-site landlord acts.

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    Text excerpt showing a tenant planning petty revenge after spotting the on-site landlord, related to rent doubling dispute.

    Text showing a tenant sharing a friendly message to an on-site landlord who acted awful and had rent doubled.

    Text excerpt showing a landlord acting positive during an inspection before the rent is doubled, highlighting on-site landlord acts awful.

    Text excerpt showing a tenant explaining water heater leak issues to an on-site landlord acting awful before rent was doubled.

    White water heater attached to a yellow wall with pipes and power cord illustrating on-site landlord acts awful concept

    Image credits: Jannissimo / freepik (not the actual photo)

    Tenant shares email evidence with on-site landlord, highlighting unresolved issues before rent doubled and deposit was released.

    Text showing a tenant negotiating with an on-site landlord who acts awful, resulting in rent effectively being doubled.

    Text describing a tenant’s confrontation with an on-site landlord acting awful over rent payment issues.

    Woman shouting angrily with hand near ear, expressing frustration over on-site landlord rent increase dispute.

    Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / freepik (not the actual photo)

    Text describing an on-site landlord acting awful and arguing while doubling rent and enforcing strict inspection rules.

    Text describing a tenant calmly handling an on-site landlord acting awful before rent was doubled dispute.

    Tenant shares experience with onsite landlord acts awful and facing rent doubled after new landlord takes over duties.

    Image credits: peppersteak_headshot

    Commenters thought that “Giselle” got exactly what she deserved

    Reddit user discussing landlord issues with lost checks and rent doubling in a conversation about on-site landlord acts awful.

    Text comment on a white background describing an on-site landlord acting awful and a tenant’s rent being doubled.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment praising clever use of props, discussing how the on-site landlord acted awful but rent got doubled.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing tenant frustration, relevant to on-site landlord acts awful and rent doubled issues.

    Reddit comment stating telling the truth leads to consequences related to on-site landlord acts awful rent doubled situation.

    Comment detailing a tenant's experience with a negligent on-site landlord causing serious maintenance issues and rent doubling frustrations.

    Text conversation discussing an on-site landlord acting awful leading to tenants’ rent being doubled and dealing with the landlord directly.

    Text excerpt describing a frustrating experience with an on-site landlord who acts awful and leads to rent being doubled.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment expressing anger, illustrating frustration with an on-site landlord acting awful and rent being doubled.

    Screenshot of an online comment saying she got what she deserved, related to on-site landlord acts awful rent doubled.

    Reddit comment praising a story about an on-site landlord acting awful leading to rent being doubled.

    Comment on a forum post about an on-site landlord acting awful and a tenant’s rent being doubled as a consequence.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment describing an on-site landlord acting awful and losing a favorable rent deal.

    Comment praising a revenge story about an on-site landlord acting awful and rent being doubled, expressing belief in karma.

    Comment text on a white background discussing anger issues, related to on-site landlord acts awful and rent doubled situation.

    Comment praising a dish, included in a discussion about an on-site landlord acting awful and rent being doubled.

    Reddit user discusses landlord doubling rent and issues with security deposit on on-site landlord acts awful situation.

    Comment on a forum post with a user named ex_Ural reacting positively after an on-site landlord acts awful and rent gets doubled.

    Comment praising an epic payback on an on-site landlord who acted awful and got rent doubled.

    Comment on rent discount and taxable income related to on-site landlord acts awful gets rent doubled situation.

    Comment on social media discussing an on-site landlord acting awful and rent being doubled in a heated conversation.

    Reddit user sharing a story about an on-site landlord acting awful and a tenant facing rent doubled unexpectedly.

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!

    denisequinby
    Crystalwitch60
    Crystalwitch60
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago

    Nicely played op ,n your description of lunatic Karen is hilarious 😂😂

    nikitaboy
    Diana Floyd
    Diana Floyd
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago

