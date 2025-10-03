Broken Water Heater Lands Property Manager In Hot Water With Landlord When Renter Snitches On Her

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
When you’re renting, there’s usually a landlord. However, some landlords don’t want to deal with all that fuss and hand over the responsibilities to a property manager. In the U.S., more than half (51%) of landlords choose to hire a property manager.
One recent story online highlights what happens when that property manager is another tenant. The renter describes how the Karen on-site landlord was doing everything she could to drive them out of the rental. So, when the time to move out came, they paid her back by going straight to the landlord with receipts about how she neglected to manage the property.
RELATED:
A renter found a creative way to get back at their Karen on-site landlord
Person handing over keys to tenant, representing an on-site landlord interaction related to rent issues.
Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.
Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.
As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!
As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!
Thank you! You've successfully subscribed to newsletters!
By entering your email and clicking Subscribe, you're agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
30
3