Man Who Hasn’t Slept In 2 Years Is Begging Experts To Solve His Medical Mystery: “My Eyes Are Melting”
Young man who hasn't slept in 2 years lying awake in bed at night, looking at phone with tired eyes.
Health & Wellness, Lifestyle

Man Who Hasn’t Slept In 2 Years Is Begging Experts To Solve His Medical Mystery: “My Eyes Are Melting”

A man named Oliver Alvis has claimed that he hasn’t been able to sleep in nearly two years.

The 32-year-old train driver had his first sleepless night in December 2023 and hasn’t slept since, according to The Daily Mail, which reported the case as a “medical mystery.”

Oliver said that his body is in constant emergency mode. “It’s not poor sleep. It’s the complete annihilation of sleep. I don’t fall asleep, I don’t fatigue,” the British man shared, describing his life as being “trapped in a waking nightmare.”

Highlights
  • British train driver Oliver Alvis claims he has not slept since December 2023.
  • Oliver has spent thousands of pounds, consulted dozens of doctors, and tried various medications.
  • Neurologists note that true total insomnia defies medical understanding, as it’s been shown to be fatal in animals.

Oliver said he has spent the last 21 months of his life in “a slow, waking de*th.”

“I’m in a permanent state of alertness. Endless days turn into endless nights, and it’s torment. The lack of sleep not only causes exhaustion, but it crumbles the spirit,” he told The Daily Mail, as per Marca.

    A 32-year-old British train driver, Oliver Alvis, claims he has not slept for nearly two years, describing his condition as a “waking nightmare”
    Man resting in bed with eyes closed, symbolizing a man who hasn't slept in 2 years and his medical condition.

    Image credits: Unsplash/Getty Images (Not the actual photo)

    Man operating train controls showing hands on levers and dials, related to man who hasn't slept in 2 years medical mystery.

    Image credits: stock.adobe.com/Juanma (Not the actual photo)

    Oliver shared that he has “begged” doctors, emailed specialists from around the world, and offered to pay for long-term observation, but no expert has been able to put an end to his misery.

    “My pleas have gone unanswered,” he said.

    Oliver has reportedly sold his house and has spent tens of thousands of pounds around the world seeking treatment.

    He has undergone dozens of therapies, including cognitive behavioral therapy, hypnotherapy, sound baths, acupuncture, and meditation retreats.  

    His first sleepless night occurred in December 2023, and since then, he says he has lived in a “permanent state of alertness”

    A man lying in bed with a sleep mask on his head, looking worried while using his smartphone at night.

    Image credits: Pexels/SHVETS production (Not the actual photo)

    The man said he’s tried different types of medications, from benzodiazepines to opioids, and that none have worked. According to Oliver, even the strong anesthetics used to sedate patients before surgery had no effect on him.

    He recalled that a doctor in Turkey told him, “You’re a very powerful man” after administering a strong sedative and finding that he remained awake.

    His attempts to cure his insomnia have reportedly led him to seek remedies in Colombia, India, and across Europe, to no avail.

    Comment text explaining doubt about a man who hasn't slept in two years claiming experts need to solve his medical mystery.

    Man in white shirt with eyes closed and hand on face, appearing exhausted and sleepless in a dimly lit room.

    Image credits: stock.adobe.com/LIGHTFIELD STUDIOS (Not the actual photo)

    Man experiencing extreme sleep deprivation for two years seeking medical help as his eyes appear to melt from the condition.

    “I’ve spent the last 21 months in a nightmare, struggling to survive in a body that seems to be on fire, burning from the inside,” he described.

    “I feel like my eyes are melting. I can’t walk in a straight line. My eyesight is impaired. I can’t digest food properly. I can no longer relate to anyone. Nothing gives me pleasure or fun; not watching a movie, not eating, not reading a book. 

    “And day and night, I stay awake, not even sleepy, trapped in a mind that cannot rest, recover or reset.”

    The 32-year-old expressed feeling “desperately alone” because he’s “the only person in the world who suffers like this.”

    Oliver has reportedly sought help from doctors worldwide, spending tens of thousands of pounds

    Doctor consulting a man about his sleep disorder and medical mystery during a discussion at a wooden desk.

    Image credits: stock.adobe.com/Phushutter (Not the actual photo)

    Text post by user christinam1070 saying they don’t understand how this is humanly possible about a man with no sleep for 2 years.

    Professor Guy Leschziner, one of the UK’s top neurologists, said the case defies medical understanding, as complete insomnia has been shown to be lethal in animals.

    “In animal research, total sleep deprivation is lethal within weeks. While for ethical reasons we do not have very clear data from humans, dogs that are kept awake will invariably d*e within 17 days, and rats will also d*e within 32 days.”

    Image credits: 3-Minute News Global

    Man with severe sleep deprivation for two years pleading with medical experts to solve his mysterious condition.
    The expert added that sleep is “critical to survival,” and without this fundamental bodily function, “the body and brain start to close down.”

    If someone goes 72 hours without sleep, they will become irritable, anxious, depressed, and might also start to hallucinate.

    Oliver described severe physical and emotional deterioration, including impaired vision and the inability to walk straight

    Alarm clock on bed with striped sheets and a man lying awake, highlighting a rare medical mystery of not sleeping for two years.

    Image credits: stock.adobe.com/Prostock-studio (Not the actual photo)

    Comment about insomnia and needing medicine to sleep, highlighting challenges of those who cannot sleep without help.

    The Cleveland Clinic notes that the longest recorded period that someone has gone without sleep is 11 days and 25 minutes. That someone was Randy Gardner, a 17-year-old who challenged himself to stay awake for as long as he could in 1963 as part of a science fair project.

    “Dogs that are kept awake will invariably d*e within 17 days, and rats will also d*e within 32 days,” said neurologist Guy Leschziner

    Dog resting on a dark textured blanket in dim light, symbolizing a man who hasn't slept in 2 years medical mystery.

    Image credits: Pexels/Travis Rupert (Not the actual photo)

    One possibility is that Oliver could be experiencing paradoxical insomnia, also known as sleep state misperception. According to the Cleveland Clinic, this occurs when someone feels like they have insomnia symptoms even though they’re getting a healthy amount of sleep.

    However, Oliver insists that this doesn’t apply to his situation.I have lost almost everything. The person I once was is gone. How can it be that something so natural, so essential as sleep, is completely taken away from me?” he said.

    Man undergoing brain monitoring with EEG screen showing wave patterns related to medical mystery of no sleep for two years.

    Image credits: Unsplash/Getty Images (Not the actual photo)

    “I can’t take this torture much longer. I would give every last penny I’ve worked for just to be able to close my eyes and sleep.

    Appealing to any expert who might discover his case and help him, he said, “If you are a researcher, neuroscientist, sleep specialist or just someone who believes this could be real, please, I beg you to make it known.

    People shared their thoughts on Oliver’s extreme sleep deprivation case

    Screenshot of a forum comment suggesting hypnosis as relief for a man who hasn't slept in two years.

    Comment text on a white background, expressing hope that a cure is found for a man who hasn’t slept in two years with melting eyes.

    Screenshot of an online comment saying I have the same condition, there is no cure, related to a man who hasn't slept in 2 years.

    Comment discussing Ehlers-Danlos syndrome challenges and a man who hasn’t slept in 2 years seeking medical help.

    Text excerpt about effects of extreme sleep deprivation causing microsleep and hallucinations, related to man who hasn't slept in 2 years.

    Screenshot of a forum post discussing genetic testing for Fatal Familial Insomnia and its medical implications.

    Text conversation discussing a man who hasn't slept in 2 years seeking expert help for a medical mystery.

    Screenshot of online comment stating not sleeping for 2 years is biologically impossible in a discussion about sleep disorder.

    Comment about a man who hasn't slept in two years and struggles with his medical mystery involving his eyes.

    Man suffering from extreme insomnia for years sharing his struggle with sleeplessness and medical mystery online.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    feliciacahoon avatar
    Bi.Felicia
    Bi.Felicia
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wow, as someone who has worked in the medical field for many years, I'm having a difficult time believing that Oliver hasn't slept a wink in 21+ months. OTOH I don't necessarily think that he is lying or making up his condition, so I guess he's some kind of medical phenomenon or something. It would be nice if there were other people to verify his lack of sleep, but it seems that he has pushed the majority of his friends and family away. Either way I hope they are able to figure something out to help this poor guy, as I suffer from CFS due to never entering stage 3 (deep sleep), I can relate to a degree.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    laura_ketteridge avatar
    arthbach
    arthbach
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Bi.Felicia, it doesn't sound like it would be possible to survive two years without sleep. However, human bodies can be utterly weird. I'm wondering if he is having multiple episodes of microsleep, and he believes himself to be wide awake all the time.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    sianisven avatar
    Sian E
    Sian E
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sporadic Fatal Insomnia is a thing, but it's insanely rare and if he had it I would question how he is still talking coherently because we're coming up on 2 years of living like that and most SFI patients are either in a weird 'coma' state or no longer living. If he does have an undiscovered variant of SFI, then unfortunately there is no cure. If there was a genetic history of Familial Fatal Insomnia, then he'd already be diagnosed. https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fatal_insomnia

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    oliveralvis avatar
    oliveralvis
    oliveralvis
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A doctor. Sleep doctor of 30 years + who I saw last month expressed not to rule out SFI however so rare. Do not think it is this. But that does not explain anything. As stated. I am willing to be studied for any length of time.

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    andymac avatar
    TACO Don's Authentic TexMex
    TACO Don's Authentic TexMex
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah. No. Even if he had FFI he would be approaching the maximum extent of the condition.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
