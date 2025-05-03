In an age long before computer-aided design and power tools, our ancestors created structures of such ingenuity and scale that they continue to inspire awe today. Some served practical purposes—aqueducts that brought water to bustling cities, defensive walls that protected empires from invasion, or lighthouses that guided ships through treacherous waters. Others were built as monuments to gods or rulers, showcasing the power and ambition of their civilizations.

From the Great Wall of China to the Roman Colosseum and the Pyramids of Giza, these 35 structures stand as enduring reminders of humanity's creative and engineering potential, proving that even without modern technology, we can achieve the seemingly impossible.

#1

The Pyramids Of Giza, Just Outside Cairo, Egypt, Was Completed In The Early 25th Century Bce

Three ancient man-made structures in Egypt known as the pyramids standing in a desert landscape.

2H Media Report

    #2

    Petra, Jordan, Built Between The 4th And 2nd Bce

    Ancient man-made structure carved into sandstone cliffs with columns and intricate architectural details.

    briankairuz Report

    #3

    Mortuary Temple Of Hatshepsut, Egypt, 15th Century Bce

    Ancient man-made structure of Hatshesut Temple in Egypt with stone columns set against rocky cliffs under a blue sky.

    Diego Delso, delso.photo, License CC BY-SA Report

    #4

    Gobekli Tepe, Turkey, Built Between 9500 And 9000 Bce

    Ancient man-made stone structures and ruins in a desert landscape showcasing remarkable historical architecture.

    Teomancimit Report

    #5

    Timgad, Algeria, Built In 100 Ad

    Ancient man-made structures with stone columns and ruins under a partly cloudy sky in a vast archaeological site.

    Zakzak742 Report

    #6

    Great Stupa At Sanchi, Madhya Pradesh, India, Originally Built In The 3rd Century Bce

    Ancient man-made structure with intricate stone carvings and a large dome under a clear sky.

    Bernard Gagnon Report

    #7

    Tumulus Of Bougon, France, Dating From 4,700 B.c

    Ancient man-made stone mound structure surrounded by grass and trees under a clear blue sky.

    Joachim Jahnke Report

    #8

    Altar De Monte D'accoddi, Italy, Oldest Parts Dated To Around 4000–3650 Bc

    Ancient man-made stone structure with cracked large boulder in a dry landscape under dramatic cloudy sky.

    A. M. Felicisimo Report

    #9

    Wayland Smithy Long Barrow, United Kingdom, Built Between About 3460 And 3400 Bc

    Ancient man-made stone structure surrounded by greenery and tall trees under a blue sky with clouds.

    Msemmett Report

    #10

    Dur-Kurigalzu (Ziggurat At Aqar Quf), Iraq, Built In The Early 14th Century Bc

    Ancient man-made structure with weathered brick walls and a large stone formation under a cloudy sky.

    Osama Shukir Muhammed Amin FRCP(Glasg) Report

    #11

    Ziggurat Of Ur, Iraq, First Built 2100 Bce

    Ancient man-made structure with large stepped brick walls in an arid desert landscape under a clear blue sky.

    Michael Lubinski Report

    #12

    Karnak Temple, Egypt, 1971–1926 Bce

    Ancient man-made stone pillars with detailed hieroglyphics under a clear blue sky at a historic archaeological site.

    Rene Hourdry Report

    #13

    Luxor Temple, Egypt, C.1400 Bce

    Ancient man-made structures including statues and an obelisk at an Egyptian temple complex under a clear sky.

    Olaf Tausch Report

    #14

    Van Fortress, Turkey, First Built 750 Bce

    Ancient man-made structure perched on rocky terrain with distant mountains and green fields in the background.

    Christian Koehn Report

    #15

    Mausoleum Of The First Qin Emperor, China, Began Construction 246 Bce, Finished 208 Bce

    Ancient man-made structures featuring the Terracotta Army statues in an expansive protective hangar.

    Airunp Report

    #16

    Stonehenge Near Salisbury, England, Was Constructed In Several Phases Beginning About 3100 Bc And Continuing Until About 1600 Bc

    Stonehenge ancient man-made structure on a grassy field under a partly cloudy blue sky in England.

    Robert Anderson Report

    #17

    Mnajdra Temples, Malta, Copper Age, 2800 Bc

    Ancient man-made stone structure on a coastal landscape with the sea in the background under a clear sky.

    Silar Report

    #18

    Colosseum, Rome, Italy, Construction Began Between 70 And 72 Ce, Completed In Ad 80

    Ancient man-made structure of the Colosseum in Rome illuminated at dusk with a cloudy blue sky background.

    davidkhlr Report

    #19

    Catalhouk, Konya, Turkey, 7400 Bc

    Ancient man-made structures excavation site under protective canopy with tourists observing historical ruins up close.

    Murat Ozsoy 1958 Report

    #20

    Cairn Of Barnenez, France, Completed C. 4000 Bc

    Ancient man-made stone structure on green field under blue sky near a body of water, showcasing historic construction techniques.

    Florent Ls Report

    #21

    Knap Of Howar, United Kingdom, Date Back To The Third Millennium Bc

    Ancient man-made stone structures built into grassy hillside near a coastline under a partly cloudy sky.

    Me677 Report

    #22

    Cuicuilco , Mexico, Built About 800–600 Bce

    Ancient man-made stone structure under a blue sky with scattered clouds, surrounded by grass and trees.

    Felipe huerta hdez Report

    #23

    L'anse Aux Meadows, Canada, C. 1000 Ce

    Ancient man-made structures with grass-covered roofs near a coastal area surrounded by wooden fences under a blue sky.

    D. Gordon E. Robertson Report

    #24

    Temple Of Cyrene, Libya, Africa, C. 630 Bce

    Ancient man-made stone structure with columns in a grassy field under a clear blue sky surrounded by trees.

    UNESCO Report

    #25

    Temple Of Garni, Armenia, C. 77 Ce

    Ancient man-made structure with tall columns and triangular pediment set against a mountainous background at sunset.

    Gnvard Report

    #26

    Tower Of Jericho, Tell Es-Sultan Archaeological Site, Ca. 7000 Bc

    Ancient man-made stone structure partially excavated, showcasing historical construction techniques and archaeological significance.

    Reinhard Dietrich Report

    #27

    Dolmen De Menga, Spain, Approximately 3800 To 3600 Bce

    Interior view of an ancient man-made structure with large stone pillars supporting the ceiling, highlighting historic architecture.

    Olaf Tausch Report

    #28

    Shahr-E Sukhteh, Iran, Founded 3550 Bc

    Excavated ancient man-made structures reveal complex layouts in a desert landscape, showcasing early human engineering.

    Attribution: Mehr News Agency Report

    #29

    Dholavira, India, Dating From The 3rd To Mid-2nd Millennium Bce

    Ancient man-made stone structure ruins surrounded by dry grass and bushes under a clear blue sky.

    Bhuppigraphy Report

    #30

    Solnitsata, Bulgaria, 5500 Bce

    Ancient man-made stone structures and ruins on a hillside under clear blue sky showcasing historic architecture.

    wikipedia Report

    #31

    Royal Palace Of Ebla, Syria, First Build 2400–2300 Bce

    Ancient man-made structures with eroded walls and stone steps under a partly cloudy sky in a desert setting.

    Marina Milella Report

    #32

    Western Deffufa, Sudan, Africa, First Built 2000 Bce

    Ancient man-made mud-brick structure standing in a desert landscape under a clear blue sky.

    Jac Strijbos8 Report

    #33

    Corrimony Chambered Cairn, Scotland, United Kingdom, 2000 Bce Or Older

    Ancient man-made stone structure with circular design surrounded by grass and scattered rocks in an outdoor setting

    Bubobubo2 Report

    #34

    Nuraghe Santu Antine, Italy, 1600 Bce

    Ancient man-made stone structure on a hill under a cloudy sky, showcasing impressive historical architecture.

    © Michel Royon / Wikimedia Commons Report

    #35

    Ggantija Temples, Malta, Created Between 3600 And 3200 Bc

    Ancient man-made stone structure with large vertical pillars and a circular surrounding wall under a cloudy sky.

    BoneA Report

