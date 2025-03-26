ADVERTISEMENT

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the 2025 Office Olympics, where paper clips are merely participants and true champions emerge to revolutionize your workday game. We're not just talking about any old office supplies – these are the elite athletes of the stationery world, the MVPs that turn mundane tasks into record-breaking performances. Each competitor has earned their spot through rigorous testing in the most demanding arenas: from deadline sprints to presentation marathons.

Picture the podium: Gold medal in ergonomic excellence, silver in stress-relief solutions, bronze in desk organization dynasty. These aren't your standard office store finds that flame out after the first heat – they're the seasoned pros that consistently deliver when it counts. Whether crushing it in the productivity pentathlon or dominating the desk-organization decathlon, each champion proves why they deserve a spot on your starting lineup. Because in the high-stakes world of office athletics, you need gear that doesn't just participate – it performs.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Best For OCD: Label Maker

Green stamping machine on a wooden table, perfect for office efficiency.

Review: "Absolutely adore my little sticker printer/ label maker! It comes with one roll of blank sticker! Bluetooth Connection is easy to set up. User-friendly accompanied app! Hard to imagine this thing prints without ink!" - MichTD

amazon.com , MichTD Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Most Distracting: Screen Frog

    A small green and orange frog figurine clings to a computer monitor in an office, adding fun to the workday.

    Review: "These are by far my favorite desk accessory. They are made out of ceramic and kind of heavy but the adhesive makes it so it will go absolutely nowhere, even if you knock into it. They are so cute and just the right little work friends I needed." - Mb C

    amazon.com , Amazon Customer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #3

    Best Cheat Sheet: Keyboard Shortcut Sticker

    Office cheat sheet with keyboard shortcuts for Word and Excel, featuring commands for various document tasks.

    Review: "Very helpful. When my mind is overwhelmed with work and I can't remember simple computer functions, this comes in so handy!!!" - Candice M Eaker

    amazon.com , The.Allie.Mae Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Most Likely To Get You In Trouble: Sarcastic Pens

    Colorful pens with humorous office sayings on a desk, related to office Olympics.

    Review: "They are heavier than expected. They write well and are comfortable to hold. The printing on them is clear and easy to read. I can now communicate my anger and frustration, just by lifting my pen." - Shannon Smith

    amazon.com , Shannon Smith Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Most Truthful: Desktop Flipchart

    Desk sign humor suggesting glue stick over chapstick, illustrating office Olympics humor.

    Review: "This flipchart is awesomesauce! Except for one. Y'all need to quit acting like keeping sperm as a pet makes you better than people who have real pets. You're absolutely bent. Anywho, this flip chart is wonderfully printed on card stock, and the base is nice thick cardboard that will hold up even in the harshest of offices." - Nunya Nacho

    amazon.com , Nunya Nacho Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Person using a purple ID guard stamp on a notebook and a green one on a package for office security.

    Review: "I used to put off the monster shredding job, which included waiting by for the shredder to cool down and vacuuming up all the little paper bits. Then I got this. I quickly go through papers that have private information, roll over those sections, and toss the papers into recycling. Ahhhhh" - Paint Crazy

    amazon.com , UniqPrity1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Mini paper shredder on a desk, filled with shredded paper, representing office Olympics fun.

    Review: "I love it. I shred all my receipts. This little shredder helps me avoid keeping a stack to shred in my big shredder. The small shredder works every time and is fun to use." - Renella S. Kendall

    amazon.com , Katherine V Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Most Likely To Make You Hungry: Sardine Paperclips

    Sardine can filled with 30 fish-shaped paper clips, creatively illustrating "Office Olympics" in a workspace setting.

    Review: "Perfect for my notebook and office needs. Very flexible and can hold a couple of pages. My tin came a bit damaged but not a big deal as I just had to bend it back in place. Looks like a real tin of sardines!🤣" - EG

    amazon.com , EG Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Office supplies organized efficiently in desk compartments, showcasing creativity and clever use of space for workday essentials.

    Review: "These are so handy for folks who are always setting their pens, paper clips, chapstick, or highlighters down somewhere in their office or on their desk! Conveniently located on your PC monitor for those who work with a computer most of the day. Great purchase!" - Alyson Smith

    amazon.com , Becky Coburn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Two laptops set up for Office Olympics, featuring pink accessories and comfortable wrist rests on tables.

    Review: "Elevates access to both my tablet and laptop for a more ergonomically helpful means. This places both devices where I can see better and use them easier, especially after a stroke hinders my range of movement. The wrist-rest is a lifesaver for working long hours on laptop. Thanks for this device." - Gayle B. Tate

    amazon.com , M Truths Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Grab your scoring cards as we introduce our next round of workplace warriors. From endurance events to precision performances, these contenders didn't just make the team – they're changing how the game is played.
    #11

    Most Innovitave: Transparent Sticky Notes

    Highlighted book page with annotations on left, labeled bone diagrams with notes on right; office Olympics study prep.

    Review: "I LOVE these post it notes. They make note taking and book annotating soooo much easier. I just use a regular Bic pen (one I got for free at my doctor's office, so the cheap ones) and there isn't any smearing. Love them, highly recommend." - MasterPopcorn

    amazon.com , Debbie Zee , Allison Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Source: officialworkmemes
    #12

    Most Fun To Use: Keyboard Cleaning Gel

    Yellow slime cleaning a keyboard and a calculator, resembling Office Olympics activity for a fun workday.

    Review: "Worked well for my keyboard. Picked up debris and random stuff in between the keyboards and also made the keys themselves clean as well. Also remember that you can use smaller bits of it rather than the whole thing at once." - MOON

    amazon.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Office chair with new caster wheels from The Office Oasis, showcasing convenience in workday activities.

    Review: "These office chair wheels are awesome. No more gritty noise when I roll. Very smooth. Wish I had done this a long time ago. Great product. Came packaged nice. Going to recommend these to my coworkers. The price was right and the product is high quality, strong and sleek. Very easy to install. Pulled out the old plastic wheels and snapped these right in." - Amazon Customer

    amazon.com , Anton Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Most Powerful: Power Strip With USB Ports

    Power strip with multiple plugs and USB ports on a desk, essential for office productivity.

    Review: "This power outlet tower is a fantastic addition to any workspace or home office. The design is sleek and modern, fitting well with various setups. It features multiple AC outlets, providing ample space for various plugs. The inclusion of USB and USB-C ports is particularly convenient, allowing for efficient charging of multiple devices simultaneously. The tower design is space-saving and helps in organizing cables effectively. Overall, it's a highly functional and aesthetically pleasing device. Highly recommend!" - Hoa Huynh

    amazon.com , Hoa Huynh Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Magic sprout bookmarks in packaging and in use between book pages on a table.

    Review: "The texture is very gummy but they are not sticky. They make great bookmarks because the stem portion is actually flat." - Savannah

    amazon.com , Jackie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Best Way To Get 5-A-Day: Fruity Memos

    Hand holding fruit-shaped notes for Office Olympics activity; strawberries and apple with "Get more fruit!" message.

    Review: "These are so cute. They look like real fruit but are sticky notes. They stick really well and come in a nice variety of fruit themed shapes including strawberries, apples, oranges, and mangoes. I love them Good purchase and great value for the price." - Sam P

    amazon.com , Zenora Trail Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #17

    Best At Making You Look Tough: Skull Scissors

    Gold scissors as part of office supplies, held in hand and placed in a pen holder, embodying office Olympics theme.

    Review: "I really like the scissors. It’s the perfect size for my hands. Sharp enough to cut paper or cloth." - AliD

    amazon.com , AliD , brooke barnard Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Brightest Of The Bunch: Desktop Lamp

    Office desk setup with dual monitors, ergonomic keyboard, and decor for a productive workday environment.

    Review: "I was having trouble with bleary vision. I stare at a computer screen all day for work, so the eye strain was horrible at night. This light is phenomenal! The installation required no tools. I was really impressed with the flexible neck, I thought it was rigid. You can adjust the neck to almost any position. It makes my desk look cool with the white light. For my set up, it's very discreet as well, I like how it just peeks above my monitor. I want to order a second one for work! If you're deciding on buying, do it! It also comes with a warranty. There's a QR code included in the box for easy use. That made me super confident about this products reliability, it shows that they're confident that their product is built to last." - bheard5

    amazon.com , bheard5 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #19

    Doing The Most Heavy Lifting: Dual Monitor Stand

    Dual monitors on a desk with a keyboard and ergonomic wrist pad, capturing the essence of office Olympics workspace setup.

    Review: "I needed to raise my monitors for the best viewing angle. An adjustable stand was all the money. This was inexpensive and gave me room for my speakers underneath. Assembly was easy." - NELS R BALWIT

    amazon.com , Santina Cilento Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Best At Letting People Leave You Alone: Noise Canceling Headphones

    Woman wearing orange headphones, sipping coffee and gazing thoughtfully, embodying office olympics vibes.

    Review: "Comfortable, compatible with the new Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra - had no issues pairing using bluetooth. Appreciate the USB-C compatability to charge and very affordable. Sound quality and noise canceling quality is good. Comes is a variety of trendy colors." - Emily Rhodes

    amazon.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    The medal ceremony continues with more office all-stars ready for draft day. Like any championship roster, these upcoming picks prove that true greatness isn't just about showing up – it's about showing off when the pressure's on.
    #21

    Best At Fixing Your Mistakes: Correction Tape Pen

    Colorful correction tape pens displayed on desk, essential for office Olympics creativity and fun.

    Review: "Works well. Ease of use. Can store it with pens and pencils. Doesn’t get lost on my desk." - Maureen

    amazon.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Best One Trick Pony: Cable Clips

    Office setup featuring organized cables and charging ports for efficient workday.

    Review: " These clips are easy to install and keep cords organized and accessible. I am happy with my purchase and can recommend this item to everyone. They work as advertised and met my expectations." - CD Norman

    If you work from home, this system will make you rejoice! Check out the other 22 Office Essentials That'll Help You Conquer The Day from home.

    amazon.com , LKP , Noritaka Sakai Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #23

    Most Likely To Make You Clean Up: Desktop Vacuum

    Cute cat-themed desk vacuum, a contender for office Olympics fun, sitting on a wooden desk next to a glass.

    Review: "Cute vacuum desk just perfect on my desk. It works really good by cleaning up dust and small little trash." - Gene Thao

    amazon.com , Gene Thao Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Most Extravagantly Adorable: Cute Panda Mini Desktop Stapler

    Panda-shaped stapler on a desk, perfect for office fun and creativity.

    Review: "I loved that I could use it anytime and that I was a good price for everything it came." - Mia

    amazon.com , Gabriela Apango Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #25

    Most Functional Desktop Décor: Glasses Holder

    Quirky office glasses holders: one with red lips, the other with a mustache, adding fun to your workday desk setup.

    Review: "I love this glasses holder. It’s so cute it’s small and simple. Also it looks so cute. On my desk adds extra spunk to my decor." - Jamesha Campbell

    amazon.com , Barb , Aces Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Most Paw-Sitive: Cute Sticky Notes

    Cute animal sticky notes in assorted colors, perfect for office Olympics and adding fun to your workday.

    Review: "I have tried several brands of cute sticky notes, but they curl up and don’t adhere to the paper. These are awesome and they stick very well!" - Sharon Graham

    amazon.com , Fallon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #27

    Strongest Grip On Us: Cat Clips

    Cute cat binder clips in a box and one held in hand, perfect for office use during the workday.

    Review: "Why settle for boring binder clips when you can have cats! These are awesome, all the normal functionality of a binder clip but its a cute little cat." - K. Love

    amazon.com , J. Dervan , riirca37 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Best Use Of The Force: Yoda Bookend

    Books leaned against a figurine on a shelf, illustrating humor and creativity, embodying office Olympics spirit.

    Review: "Cute little yoda holding back a mountain of star wars books, whats not to love? Easily put together and the packaging was exceptional. Highly recommend for any star wars, book, lovers in the galaxy!" - carinda johnson

    amazon.com , Melania Cordima Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #29

    Most Fabulous: Cat Pen Holder

    Mini cat figures holding a pen in an office setting, representing office Olympics creativity.

    Review: "My friend loved these cats! I bought them as part of a Christmas gift to an office friend and she absolutely loved them! She has a couple on her desk at work and took 3 for her desk at home." - kfgshop

    These cats are saying: Boring Cubicles, Begone! We also have 20 More Weird And Wonderful Office Supplies To The Rescue.

    amazon.com , Jessica A. Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Most Adorable Office Supply: Otter Tape Dispenser

    Otter tape dispenser held in hand, playful addition to Office Olympics and workday fun.

    Review: "Very cute for the otter lovers! Dispenses tape easily and easy to refill." - D. Andersen

    amazon.com , KJ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!