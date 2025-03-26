Office Olympics: The 30 Undisputed G.O.A.Ts Of Your Workday
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the 2025 Office Olympics, where paper clips are merely participants and true champions emerge to revolutionize your workday game. We're not just talking about any old office supplies – these are the elite athletes of the stationery world, the MVPs that turn mundane tasks into record-breaking performances. Each competitor has earned their spot through rigorous testing in the most demanding arenas: from deadline sprints to presentation marathons.
Picture the podium: Gold medal in ergonomic excellence, silver in stress-relief solutions, bronze in desk organization dynasty. These aren't your standard office store finds that flame out after the first heat – they're the seasoned pros that consistently deliver when it counts. Whether crushing it in the productivity pentathlon or dominating the desk-organization decathlon, each champion proves why they deserve a spot on your starting lineup. Because in the high-stakes world of office athletics, you need gear that doesn't just participate – it performs.
This post may include affiliate links.
Best For OCD: Label Maker
Review: "Absolutely adore my little sticker printer/ label maker! It comes with one roll of blank sticker! Bluetooth Connection is easy to set up. User-friendly accompanied app! Hard to imagine this thing prints without ink!" - MichTD
Most Distracting: Screen Frog
Review: "These are by far my favorite desk accessory. They are made out of ceramic and kind of heavy but the adhesive makes it so it will go absolutely nowhere, even if you knock into it. They are so cute and just the right little work friends I needed." - Mb C
Best Cheat Sheet: Keyboard Shortcut Sticker
Review: "Very helpful. When my mind is overwhelmed with work and I can't remember simple computer functions, this comes in so handy!!!" - Candice M Eaker
Most Likely To Get You In Trouble: Sarcastic Pens
Review: "They are heavier than expected. They write well and are comfortable to hold. The printing on them is clear and easy to read. I can now communicate my anger and frustration, just by lifting my pen." - Shannon Smith
Most Truthful: Desktop Flipchart
Review: "This flipchart is awesomesauce! Except for one. Y'all need to quit acting like keeping sperm as a pet makes you better than people who have real pets. You're absolutely bent. Anywho, this flip chart is wonderfully printed on card stock, and the base is nice thick cardboard that will hold up even in the harshest of offices." - Nunya Nacho
Most Secure: Guard Your ID Roller For Identity Theft Protection
Review: "I used to put off the monster shredding job, which included waiting by for the shredder to cool down and vacuuming up all the little paper bits. Then I got this. I quickly go through papers that have private information, roll over those sections, and toss the papers into recycling. Ahhhhh" - Paint Crazy
Most Secretive: Mini Hand Shredder Portable
Review: "I love it. I shred all my receipts. This little shredder helps me avoid keeping a stack to shred in my big shredder. The small shredder works every time and is fun to use." - Renella S. Kendall
Most Likely To Make You Hungry: Sardine Paperclips
Review: "Perfect for my notebook and office needs. Very flexible and can hold a couple of pages. My tin came a bit damaged but not a big deal as I just had to bend it back in place. Looks like a real tin of sardines!🤣" - EG
Most Space-Saving: Screen Pen Pencil Holders Desktop Accessories
Review: "These are so handy for folks who are always setting their pens, paper clips, chapstick, or highlighters down somewhere in their office or on their desk! Conveniently located on your PC monitor for those who work with a computer most of the day. Great purchase!" - Alyson Smith
Most Comfy: Lap Laptop Desk With Pillow Cushion
Review: "Elevates access to both my tablet and laptop for a more ergonomically helpful means. This places both devices where I can see better and use them easier, especially after a stroke hinders my range of movement. The wrist-rest is a lifesaver for working long hours on laptop. Thanks for this device." - Gayle B. Tate
Grab your scoring cards as we introduce our next round of workplace warriors. From endurance events to precision performances, these contenders didn't just make the team – they're changing how the game is played.
Most Innovitave: Transparent Sticky Notes
Review: "I LOVE these post it notes. They make note taking and book annotating soooo much easier. I just use a regular Bic pen (one I got for free at my doctor's office, so the cheap ones) and there isn't any smearing. Love them, highly recommend." - MasterPopcorn
Source: officialworkmemes
Most Fun To Use: Keyboard Cleaning Gel
Review: "Worked well for my keyboard. Picked up debris and random stuff in between the keyboards and also made the keys themselves clean as well. Also remember that you can use smaller bits of it rather than the whole thing at once." - MOON
Most Athletic: Rollerblade Office Chair Wheels
Review: "These office chair wheels are awesome. No more gritty noise when I roll. Very smooth. Wish I had done this a long time ago. Great product. Came packaged nice. Going to recommend these to my coworkers. The price was right and the product is high quality, strong and sleek. Very easy to install. Pulled out the old plastic wheels and snapped these right in." - Amazon Customer
Most Powerful: Power Strip With USB Ports
Review: "This power outlet tower is a fantastic addition to any workspace or home office. The design is sleek and modern, fitting well with various setups. It features multiple AC outlets, providing ample space for various plugs. The inclusion of USB and USB-C ports is particularly convenient, allowing for efficient charging of multiple devices simultaneously. The tower design is space-saving and helps in organizing cables effectively. Overall, it's a highly functional and aesthetically pleasing device. Highly recommend!" - Hoa Huynh
Most Whimsical: Magic Sprout Mini-Mushroom Bookmarks
Review: "The texture is very gummy but they are not sticky. They make great bookmarks because the stem portion is actually flat." - Savannah
Best Way To Get 5-A-Day: Fruity Memos
Review: "These are so cute. They look like real fruit but are sticky notes. They stick really well and come in a nice variety of fruit themed shapes including strawberries, apples, oranges, and mangoes. I love them Good purchase and great value for the price." - Sam P
Best At Making You Look Tough: Skull Scissors
Review: "I really like the scissors. It’s the perfect size for my hands. Sharp enough to cut paper or cloth." - AliD
Brightest Of The Bunch: Desktop Lamp
Review: "I was having trouble with bleary vision. I stare at a computer screen all day for work, so the eye strain was horrible at night. This light is phenomenal! The installation required no tools. I was really impressed with the flexible neck, I thought it was rigid. You can adjust the neck to almost any position. It makes my desk look cool with the white light. For my set up, it's very discreet as well, I like how it just peeks above my monitor. I want to order a second one for work! If you're deciding on buying, do it! It also comes with a warranty. There's a QR code included in the box for easy use. That made me super confident about this products reliability, it shows that they're confident that their product is built to last." - bheard5
Doing The Most Heavy Lifting: Dual Monitor Stand
Review: "I needed to raise my monitors for the best viewing angle. An adjustable stand was all the money. This was inexpensive and gave me room for my speakers underneath. Assembly was easy." - NELS R BALWIT
Best At Letting People Leave You Alone: Noise Canceling Headphones
Review: "Comfortable, compatible with the new Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra - had no issues pairing using bluetooth. Appreciate the USB-C compatability to charge and very affordable. Sound quality and noise canceling quality is good. Comes is a variety of trendy colors." - Emily Rhodes
The medal ceremony continues with more office all-stars ready for draft day. Like any championship roster, these upcoming picks prove that true greatness isn't just about showing up – it's about showing off when the pressure's on.
Best At Fixing Your Mistakes: Correction Tape Pen
Review: "Works well. Ease of use. Can store it with pens and pencils. Doesn’t get lost on my desk." - Maureen
Best One Trick Pony: Cable Clips
Review: " These clips are easy to install and keep cords organized and accessible. I am happy with my purchase and can recommend this item to everyone. They work as advertised and met my expectations." - CD Norman
Most Likely To Make You Clean Up: Desktop Vacuum
Review: "Cute vacuum desk just perfect on my desk. It works really good by cleaning up dust and small little trash." - Gene Thao
Most Extravagantly Adorable: Cute Panda Mini Desktop Stapler
Review: "I loved that I could use it anytime and that I was a good price for everything it came." - Mia
Most Functional Desktop Décor: Glasses Holder
Review: "I love this glasses holder. It’s so cute it’s small and simple. Also it looks so cute. On my desk adds extra spunk to my decor." - Jamesha Campbell
Most Paw-Sitive: Cute Sticky Notes
Review: "I have tried several brands of cute sticky notes, but they curl up and don’t adhere to the paper. These are awesome and they stick very well!" - Sharon Graham
Strongest Grip On Us: Cat Clips
Review: "Why settle for boring binder clips when you can have cats! These are awesome, all the normal functionality of a binder clip but its a cute little cat." - K. Love
Best Use Of The Force: Yoda Bookend
Review: "Cute little yoda holding back a mountain of star wars books, whats not to love? Easily put together and the packaging was exceptional. Highly recommend for any star wars, book, lovers in the galaxy!" - carinda johnson
Most Fabulous: Cat Pen Holder
Review: "My friend loved these cats! I bought them as part of a Christmas gift to an office friend and she absolutely loved them! She has a couple on her desk at work and took 3 for her desk at home." - kfgshop
Most Adorable Office Supply: Otter Tape Dispenser
Review: "Very cute for the otter lovers! Dispenses tape easily and easy to refill." - D. Andersen