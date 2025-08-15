“Off The Leash”: 24 Funny Comics That Most Dog Owners Might Relate To (New Pics)
Some people just know how to make us smile, and Rupert Fawcett is definitely one of them. The artist behind the much-loved Off The Leash comics perfectly captures what it feels like and looks like to live with (or be) a dog.
Rupert's drawings are simple yet full of expression, paired with captions that sound like they’ve come straight from a dog’s thoughts. If you missed our previous posts featuring his earlier works, you should definitely check them out.
Now we’re happy to present the latest collection of dog cartoons from the series. Enjoy a few minutes of pure joy, because life’s always better with a bit of canine humor.
More info: Instagram | rupertfawcettcartoons.com | x.com | Facebook | Etsy
as I witnessed today. can someone remind me to close the bedroom next time?