Some people just know how to make us smile, and Rupert Fawcett is definitely one of them. The artist behind the much-loved Off The Leash comics perfectly captures what it feels like and looks like to live with (or be) a dog.

Rupert's drawings are simple yet full of expression, paired with captions that sound like they’ve come straight from a dog’s thoughts. If you missed our previous posts featuring his earlier works, you should definitely check them out.

Now we’re happy to present the latest collection of dog cartoons from the series. Enjoy a few minutes of pure joy, because life’s always better with a bit of canine humor.

More info: Instagram | rupertfawcettcartoons.com | x.com | Facebook | Etsy

#1

Dog owner hilariously overwhelmed by enthusiastic dog’s slobber in relatable off the leash comic strip.

offtheleashdogcartoons Report

    #2

    Comic strip showing a dog on a couch barking loudly at the postman in a funny off the leash dog owner cartoon.

    offtheleashdogcartoons Report

    #3

    Cartoon showing dog owners humor with their pet, highlighting funny moments dog owners relate to Off The Leash comics.

    offtheleashdogcartoons Report

    #4

    Dog owner comic showing a dog bringing home a large branch during a quiet walk, illustrating funny dog owner moments.

    offtheleashdogcartoons Report

    #5

    Cartoon showing a dog teaching puppies a funny lesson about bath time behavior in a relatable dog owner comic.

    offtheleashdogcartoons Report

    sonjahackel avatar
    sturmwesen
    sturmwesen
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago

    as I witnessed today. can someone remind me to close the bedroom next time?

    #6

    Cartoon from Off The Leash showing dogs loudly barking and jumping around waiting for food in a chaotic scene.

    offtheleashdogcartoons Report

    #7

    Woman jogging with a dog on a leash, humorously reflecting on new fitness gear and running the dog instead of walking.

    offtheleashdogcartoons Report

    #8

    Dog owners relate to a comic showing dogs inspecting groceries at the front door like customs agents.

    offtheleashdogcartoons Report

    #9

    Cartoon from Off The Leash showing a large dog sitting on a person's lap with the motto no dog is too big to be a lap dog.

    offtheleashdogcartoons Report

    #10

    Cartoon dogs discuss sleeping and chilling as a relatable dog owners comic from Off The Leash series.

    offtheleashdogcartoons Report

    #11

    Woman standing on scale with two dogs saying she has to take the dogs for more walks in a funny dog owner comic.

    offtheleashdogcartoons Report

    #12

    Comic strip showing a dog imitating a cat’s meow, then being told not to do that in a funny dog owners comic.

    offtheleashdogcartoons Report

    #13

    Comic showing hierarchy of an animal-loving family with dog ranked above dad in a funny dog owners comic.

    offtheleashdogcartoons Report

    #14

    Comic strip showing a dog failing to fly while jumping from a chair, illustrating funny dog owner moments off the leash.

    offtheleashdogcartoons Report

    #15

    Comic from Off The Leash shows a dog helping in the garden by digging, fertilizing, and watering plants.

    offtheleashdogcartoons Report

    #16

    Cartoon dogs exchanging a dead seagull gift, illustrating funny moments most dog owners can relate to off the leash humor.

    offtheleashdogcartoons Report

    #17

    Black and white comic with dogs in funny roles like security, massage therapist, and sock collector, from Off The Leash comics.

    offtheleashdogcartoons Report

    #18

    Dog owner comic showing a dog hiding under a rug after eating a sponge cake on the kitchen table.

    offtheleashdogcartoons Report

    #19

    Couple in bed with a dog licking foot, funny dog owner comic from Off The Leash series.

    offtheleashdogcartoons Report

    #20

    Black and white comic of a dog barking at sprinkler, in kiddy pool, on cool tiles, sharing ice cream, and biting water spray.

    offtheleashdogcartoons Report

    #21

    Cartoon of multiple dogs on a bed with their owner, illustrating funny moments dog owners often relate to.

    offtheleashdogcartoons Report

    #22

    Cartoon from Off The Leash showing a dog owner dreaming of walking dogs while sitting on a couch with family.

    offtheleashdogcartoons Report

    #23

    Funny dog comics from Off The Leash show playful and quirky behaviors that most dog owners might relate to.

    offtheleashdogcartoons Report

    #24

    Dog owner repeatedly throws a ball for a dog who eagerly wants to play again in this funny off the leash comic strip.

    offtheleashdogcartoons Report

