ADVERTISEMENT

Some people just know how to make us smile, and Rupert Fawcett is definitely one of them. The artist behind the much-loved Off The Leash comics perfectly captures what it feels like and looks like to live with (or be) a dog.

Rupert's drawings are simple yet full of expression, paired with captions that sound like they’ve come straight from a dog’s thoughts. If you missed our previous posts featuring his earlier works, you should definitely check them out.

Now we’re happy to present the latest collection of dog cartoons from the series. Enjoy a few minutes of pure joy, because life’s always better with a bit of canine humor.

More info: Instagram | rupertfawcettcartoons.com | x.com | Facebook | Etsy