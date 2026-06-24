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Anyone who has ever lived with a dog knows they have their own strange logic, and yet all these quirks somehow make us love them even more.

British cartoonist Rupert Fawcett captures this perfectly in his Off The Leash comic series. With simple black-and-white drawings and sharp, observational humor, he imagines what dogs might be thinking as they go about their daily routines.

You can expect plenty of “classic dog moments” – oversized sticks, awkward sleeping positions, and their belief that every family moment requires their presence. Rupert’s cartoons cover all of these, and dog owners will instantly recognize them. The humor works so well because it doesn’t exaggerate, but simply reflects real life with dogs.

Scroll down to explore the latest selection of Off The Leash comics that perfectly capture the funny, confusing, and heartwarming reality of living with our four-legged companions.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | rupertfawcettcartoons.com | x.com | Etsy

This post may include affiliate links.

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33 New “Off The Leash” Comics Perfectly Capture What Dogs Are Really Thinking

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