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Having a healthcare worker in your immediate circle is an absolute blessing. Most of the time, they’re happy to help, and having a trusted expert who can say, “You really should go to the hospital for this,” is a million times better than having no one.

Sometimes, though, there comes a point when you don’t need their medical expertise. You just want them to be a parent, sibling, or relative, without all the medical jargon and professional instincts taking over. Today’s story captures that perfectly: a son who just wanted his mom to be his mom, only for her to slip into nurse mode instead.

Read more: Reddit

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Everyone who has a healthcare worker close to them often takes advantage of their knowledge and expertise, but sometimes, they just want their family member to be present

Image credits: wavebreakmedia_micro / Magnific (not the actual photo)

A guy and his wife decided to invite his mother to be in the delivery room as a bonding moment for everyone involved, but it didn’t go as planned

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Image credits: rawpixel.com / Magnific (not the actual photo)

His mom, who is a nurse, eagerly accepted it, but once she was inside the room, it became clear why she had never been invited into that kind of space: she became the expert

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Image credits: Drazen Zigic / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Instead of letting the nurses and doctors do their own thing, the MIL kept meddling in, touching medical equipment and making medical decisions without being asked to

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Image credits: Curious_Light_2401

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The son eventually called her out for it, and she immediately crashed out, later refusing to stay for a week after the baby’s birth to help out around the house

The Original Poster (OP) of today’s story is a father of two, and his story happens inside a delivery room. As he explains, his wife was pregnant with their second child, and the couple decided to invite his mother to be present during the birth, since she had never had the chance to see any of her grandchildren’s deliveries. It was meant to be a special bonding experience. Or at least, it should have been.

The problem was that his mother is a nurse. Naturally, he expected her to leave at least some of her professional instincts behind, especially since they were surrounded by healthcare professionals who were already taking care of his daughter-in-law during labor. But that’s not what happened. From rearranging medical equipment to making medical decisions, she constantly meddled.

Eventually, the son had to speak up, repeatedly reminding his mother that she should only touch equipment or help if she was asked to. So far, no one on the medical staff had asked her to do anything, yet she kept inserting herself into the situation. Instead of taking the request in stride, however, she completely lost her cool. After the birth, she confronted her son, and things turned sour.

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She also accused him of being controlling and brought up everything she had done to help them, claiming he was never satisfied. The OP also mentions that he had specifically asked for the birth not to be filmed, a request she promptly ignored. In the end, he says she took the confrontation so personally that she flew home early instead of staying the rest of the week to help the family.

Image credits: nataliaderiabina / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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Now, it’s not surprising that the mom slipped into work mode. In fact, this is often the default response for healthcare professionals. Studies on clinical decision-making show that healthcare workers often struggle to simply stand back and watch whenever they’re in a medical setting. It becomes increasingly difficult to stay passive when their brain starts processing the room as a workplace.

Then there’s one statistic that doesn’t get talked about very often: narcissistic traits in caregiving. Research suggests that people with higher levels of communal narcissistic traits, or those who portray an image of extreme selflessness, may be drawn to healthcare roles to receive constant praise. That could explain why the mom felt so offended when her “generosity” wasn’t accepted or appreciated.

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Faced with the mother’s harsh and unnecessary reaction, there are a few things experts recommend. For starters, the OP should avoid accepting transactional help. The mom used her acts of service to shield herself from accountability, so it may be best to avoid that dynamic altogether. Secondly, professionals sometimes recommend going low-contact when important boundaries are repeatedly crossed.

Most people online immediately told the OP he wasn’t the jerk in this situation. Instead, they argued that his mother either wanted to play the perpetual victim or just didn’t understand boundaries, which could explain why she had reportedly been excluded from other delivery rooms. So, if you were in the OP’s or his wife’s shoes, what would you do? Go low-contact, or forgive her with time?

Netizens quickly defended the man’s decision to speak up, sharing that they would have personally invited the woman to leave the room instead

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