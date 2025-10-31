Some asked an online community , “What’s a NSFW confession you’ve always wanted to get off your chest anonymously?”, and netizens didn’t hold back with secrets of all shapes and sizes. Dive into this collection of some of the most scandalous.

Let’s be real: it’s no big secret we’ve all got secrets. Some are small, while others could destroy reputations, if not whole lives, if they ever got out. Keep too many, and you might find yourself driven to distraction trying to keep them all bottled up.

#1 Worked at a men’s clothing stores at 15 year-old. Mostly cheap suits and other casual business clothes. They didn’t issue me my first paycheque for over a month. The place was a chain and poorly ran and they never did inventory. I would often do the garbage run. Three bags of garbage in the dumpster and one bag of clothes into my trunk which was parked close to the dumpster. This went on for a year. Me my dad and all my friends and all their dads were outfitted for years.

#2 I did in fact use a pallet jack as a scooter.

#3 I flipped a forklift trying to do donuts in the parking lot of a grocery store while drunk and waiting for them to open. I was on a mission to get a pallet of beer for the boys. Broke my arm and received a ticket for dui while still in the hospital. 0/10 do not recommend.

From little white lies to life-altering confessions, the things we hide can shape how we move through the world. While secrecy might seem like protection, it also comes with a heavy emotional price tag. What begins as silence can grow into an invisible burden, quietly influencing our moods, relationships, and mental health. Psychologists say keeping secrets triggers chronic stress. Each time we think about what we’re hiding, our bodies react as if under threat, heart racing, cortisol rising, the works. Over time, this can cause anxiety, insomnia, or even physical illness. It’s not the secret itself, but the effort to keep it concealed, that eats away at our peace of mind. ADVERTISEMENT

#4 I hooked up with my little sister’s MIL. It wasn’t planned, we had both been at the same party and it just sort of happened.

#5 I spit in your water bottle, Steve. Not the coolest thing to do but you were a weaselly little a*****e and the opportunity overtook me.

#6 Well some people will joke about it. I made an nsfw confession to my girl bestie. And well in response she cut off friendship with me mentioning super formally (I need to take a step back from this friendship now).

Don't always confess your intrusive or nsfw thoughts people.

Some secrets grow larger with time, developing their own gravity. The more we avoid confronting them, the more they distort our perception of ourselves and others. We begin editing our words, stories, even our memories to maintain the illusion. In the process, authenticity fades, and we risk losing touch with who we really are. Of course, not all secrets are dark. Some are protective, keeping loved ones safe or maintaining boundaries. However, when secrecy replaces honesty entirely, it creates distance. The truth we hide becomes a barrier between us and genuine connection. We crave closeness, yet hide behind walls of silence, afraid that exposure will destroy us.

#7 Not anonymous if someone really tried, but I’ll confess one lil tidbit here;



In JR high I was put in a room alone for discipline reasons. The room happened to be their records room. In protest I took a random section of student files and took it home. If your last name started with M and you went to my Jr High School between 83-84, I am sorry if your permanent records were lost. .

#8 I used to sell pictures for $ during a bad part of my life. I had one guy offer me $100 for a singular picture, so of course I sent him it. Then I never got the money. The next time he messaged me, I demanded the $100 before I’d even consider sending him anything else. He sent me it and I blocked him.

#9 Three weeks ago, I had s*x with this girl in exchange for a magic the gathering card. It wasn’t even a pricey MTG card, I just really needed it, and she really needed me.

That’s where confession comes in. Whether whispered to a friend, or a stranger online, sharing the truth can be profoundly liberating. Research suggests that confession activates brain regions linked to reward and relief, reducing stress and guilt. Translation? Speaking the truth (no matter how small) can literally make you feel lighter and healthier. Anonymous confession platforms have become modern confessionals. Places like PostSecret allow people to release secrets they’ve carried for years, all without fear of judgment. In the safety of anonymity, people share hidden heartbreaks, regrets, and desires, sooner, and often receive empathy from strangers who can relate.

#10 I had s*x in my office after hours. Being in IT i knew where the cameras were, and I was in a locked office with no windows. Not even the door. It was a storage closet that was my office.

#11 I used to work at a department store, and the shelves in our back stock were ridiculously high. I would climb up the shelves and hide out in the back of the top one, usually behind a couple boxes. Id take naps, watch YouTube, eavesdrop on any gossip happening below me. The whole nine yards.



Because I was climbing up the shelves themselves, and not using an actual ladder, no one ever thought twice about the possibility of someone being up there.

#12 When I was in my early teens I attacked a Chinese man and told him to go home. I don't think he even spoke English.



I wake up at nights at times thinking about this and am so disgusted with myself.

Even creative expression can serve as confession. Writing, painting, or journaling gives shape to emotions that words can’t always handle. It’s not about telling the world everything, it’s about acknowledging the truth to yourself. Once you externalize a secret, it loses its control, and the skeleton in your closet becomes manageable. Of course, confessing doesn’t guarantee forgiveness or an easy fix. Some truths will hurt others or reshape relationships. Honesty, however, has a way of building stronger foundations. People who own up to their mistakes tend to grow emotionally faster and form deeper, more trusting connections, while secrecy corrodes slowly, but relentlessly.

#13 I'm into other guys.

#14 Me and an old coworker used to race the forklifts around the outside yard when the boss wasn’t around, I also rode a boom lift to get into a roof a couple times as they sent me out to a place with a ladder that was to short.

#15 Had a summer job at a plastic bottle/cap factory. During night shifts there were no supervisors so we just made sure we met the quota for the night during the first couple of hours and rest of the night we would just do whatever we wanted with the other summer temps.



We made golf clubs and balls out of the plastic mass and had golf tournaments in the factory hall, we used the airline (there was pressurised air outlets all over for cleaning the bottle machines) to make cannons and shot empty bottles competing in both distance and accuracy and i am still the reigning Warehouse Forklift Racing champion with the time of 1 minute 14 seconds.

So, if you’ve been carrying something heavy, maybe it’s time to put it down. You don’t need to share it publicly or confess to anyone specific; just acknowledge it somewhere safe. Secrets lose their power when exposed to the light and, sometimes, the bravest act is simply getting it off your chest. What do you think of the confessions in this list? Have you got your own to share? Upvote the ones you found most shocking and feel free to leave a comment if you can relate!

#16 Boned in my college girlfriend's dorm room. Little did we know her roommate was napping in the papasan under her (roommate's not gf's) bed. She came out like 15 minutes after we finished. No idea if she was awake or asleep for the ordeal, but I find it hard to believe she slept through all that.



Roommate never acted weird about it but she was a pretty free spirit. I really enjoyed her company even if we were never close friends. She also had a chronic illness for the year or so I spent hanging with her and gf and I'd give her massages to alleviate her soreness. Had I been as bold as I am today I'd have probably just asked her whether she was awake while gf and I got busy that day. She was a real chiller and probably just didn't want to interrupt and either way we would've had a laugh about it.



Abby if you're out there, were you awake the whole time?

#17 I use to frequently climb ladders without maintaining 3 points of contact.

#18 When I was 10 the neighbour across the street would bully my mother. I found out they we're going on vacation and I snuck across the street at night out their hose in their basement window turned it on and left.



The damage was astronomical and I ruined their Lives for awhile.

#19 When I worked at Chuck E. Cheese, I sold tokens and pocketed the money, to help my wife and I. I was making double what they were paying me!!

#20 In high school me and about 5 of my buddies worked at a local golf course, one kid in the cart barn. One summer for about 2 months a few times a week we would get drunk and play poker, after midnight we’d go to the golf course, go in the cart barn (cart barn guy would leave it unlocked) and take a bunch of the range balls. We’d go to a local really small lake and hit the balls into the lake for hours. Lake had a little concrete filtration system about 100 yards out and we’d try and hit it. Was so much fun.

#21 I was sexualized at a REALLY young age. I remember playing legos with my older female cousin at the time and we were playing ‘house’ with the Lego people and she played out a scenario where a boy and girl went into a closet and made out and she described n****e play. She also knew where my dad’s p***o stash was so there were times she was babysitting me we would just look at p***o mags together. I couldn’t have been older than 5 or 6.

#22 I almost lost my virginity to a super senior when I was 14.



Edit: I was 14 at the time and she was 19.

#23 In high school I was in a very bad place, depressed, suffered emotional a***e at home, bullying at school and had gone through what I’m starting to accept was SA. I’ve always loved writing. So one day I wrote a poem-type of how I was gonna m****r the bullies at school, and a list of names, didn’t sign it, but left it on a teacher’s desk for them to find. I dunno, it was a cry for help maybe. I’m sure teacher found it and did nothing about it. I was expecting they’d recognize my writing or carry out a not unusual backpack & lockers search and seize. Nothing happened. I wasn’t gonna come through the plan anyways, but it was shocking to realize how little f***s they gave about it. (btw I wasn’t in the US by then).

#24 I cried when Tony Soprano died