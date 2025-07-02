Roommate Throws Gifted Cupcakes After Friend Reveals She Secretly Bought A House

ADVERTISEMENT

These days, buying a home is a feat in itself, considering how challenging it has been over the recent years. Especially if you’re a millennial or a member of Gen Z, it’s an accomplishment worth celebrating.

But for this woman, it’s a life milestone filled with tension after she got in a heated episode with her longtime roommate. The reason: she broke the news abruptly and left the other person with nothing but a 30-day notice.

The woman felt she did nothing wrong, but nonetheless asked the Reddit community for answers.

Getting to buy a house as a young person in today’s market is a commendable accomplishment

But for this woman, it became a hectic, tension-filled affair

She later explained some parts of her story for clarification

More people are burdened by their rent, and they rely on roommates for help

The author may not feel like her roommate won’t be financially affected by her sudden move, but that may not be the case. A recent report by Harvard’s Joint Center for Housing Studies revealed that in 2022, 12.1 million people were spending more than half of their income on rent.

This is likely why many young people who live away from home rely on roommates to shoulder the costs. According to a 2022 survey by rent payment platform Flex, that’s 14.4 million people in America between the ages of 25 and 34.

The roommate’s reaction to the surprising turn of events was understandable. They are about to face a potentially hefty financial burden, which more than 21 million people in America also go through.

They definitely deserved more than a 30-day heads-up, as it was a significant change in their living situation. In such scenarios, experts like psychotherapist Courtney Glashow, LCSW, recognize that the timing of divulging these essential changes is crucial.

As she told Well And Good, it gives the roommate ample time to figure out their next living arrangement. It also helps keep the friendship once you start living apart.

If the woman wasn’t too keen about delivering premature news, she could’ve given an earlier notice about possibly buying a home and moving out. Breaking the news almost last-minute with a 30-day notice to boot isn’t a good look.

The woman provided more information by responding to comments

Many thought she was in the wrong for failing to consider how the change would affect the roommate

But some people also sided with her

