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Ladies, we’ve all been there: staring in stunned silence while a man explains your own body to you like he’s the one who authored the blueprint. It’s that special brand of mansplaining where our biology is treated like a suggestion and our lived experience is dismissed as a myth. Whether it’s a guy insisting he knows your cycle better than you do or the "experts" who believe women are basically malfunctioning dolls, the sheer audacity is staggering. It’s a mix of secondhand embarrassment and a desperate urge to hand them a middle school health textbook or perhaps a map back to reality.

Enter the "Not How Girls Work" subreddit, a digital Hall of Fame for the most confidently incorrect (and often deeply misogynistic) things men have ever said about women. Today, we’ve rounded up the wildest, cringiest, and most "wait, did he actually just say that?" gems from the thread. From bizarre theories on anatomy to the outdated tropes used to keep us "in our place," buckle up—it’s a hilarious, infuriating, and much-needed reality check on the creative fiction some people mistake for biology.