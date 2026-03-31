ADVERTISEMENT

Ladies, we’ve all been there: staring in stunned silence while a man explains your own body to you like he’s the one who authored the blueprint. It’s that special brand of mansplaining where our biology is treated like a suggestion and our lived experience is dismissed as a myth. Whether it’s a guy insisting he knows your cycle better than you do or the "experts" who believe women are basically malfunctioning dolls, the sheer audacity is staggering. It’s a mix of secondhand embarrassment and a desperate urge to hand them a middle school health textbook or perhaps a map back to reality.

Enter the "Not How Girls Work" subreddit, a digital Hall of Fame for the most confidently incorrect (and often deeply misogynistic) things men have ever said about women. Today, we’ve rounded up the wildest, cringiest, and most "wait, did he actually just say that?" gems from the thread. From bizarre theories on anatomy to the outdated tropes used to keep us "in our place," buckle up—it’s a hilarious, infuriating, and much-needed reality check on the creative fiction some people mistake for biology.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

On Today’s Episode Of What Object Are Women, We’re Money

On Today’s Episode Of What Object Are Women, We’re Money

Cheekygirl97 , meishato Report

17points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Defined Accordingly

    Defined Accordingly

    sigma_god , stevehofstetter Report

    16points
    POST
    #3

    Literally What We’re Asking

    Literally What We’re Asking

    depressedsinnerxiii Report

    13points
    POST
    katepig avatar
    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
    Community Member
    Premium     2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We understand completely!

    1
    1point
    reply

    Misogyny isn’t just some big, scary word—it’s the invisible rulebook that still tells women they’re worth less simply for being women. It’s not only the occasional rude comment or weird vibe at work; it sneaks into laws, workplaces, and even casual family dinners. Seeing it as a whole system instead of random bad moments helps make sense of why half the world often has to play by different rules.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    One of the most visible ways this prejudice manifests is through the policing of women’s bodies and their reproductive rights. For centuries, society has treated women’s anatomy as public property or a mystery to be managed by everyone except the women themselves. From restrictive dress codes that blame girls for "distracting" peers to legislation that dictates medical choices, these just feel like unnecessary layers of interference in a woman’s personal life. It’s a gentle reminder that we still have a way to go in letting women simply be the experts of their own experiences. At the end of the day, trusting women to know what’s best for themselves shouldn't be a radical idea; it’s just common sense.
    #4

    So Proud Of Him Coming Out <3

    So Proud Of Him Coming Out <3

    Eternelle_06 , PathOfMen_ Report

    13points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    “Bunkmates In Bellagio With No Action”

    “Bunkmates In Bellagio With No Action”

    RubyRedFoxyEyes Report

    13points
    POST
    katepig avatar
    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
    Community Member
    Premium     2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She should dump him.

    5
    5points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    I Guess We’re All Unhealthy Here

    I Guess We’re All Unhealthy Here

    Suleyco Report

    11points
    POST
    davidh_1 avatar
    David
    David
    Community Member
    3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    did she have a stomach that extended out but her face didnt look fat at her wedding? just a guess. Did she go alcohol free there as well? Am I on the right track here

    3
    3points
    reply
    View more comments

    In the professional world, misogyny often hides behind the persistent wage gap and subtle glass ceilings. Even as recently as 2025, the global uncontrolled gender pay gap stood at 0.83, meaning women took home just 83 cents for every dollar earned by men. It’s a frustrating reality, especially when women with the exact same qualifications find their career paths blocked by outdated stereotypes. Often, we’re labeled as "too emotional" for the big decisions, yet if we show true grit and leadership, we’re suddenly seen as "abrasive" or "difficult." This "no-win" double standard makes it feel like the goalposts are always moving just as we’re about to score. Real change isn't just about women working harder; it’s about the world finally valuing our contributions with the same weight as anyone else's.
    #7

    Word

    Word

    Elguanz Report

    11points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    Patriarchy Burn

    Patriarchy Burn

    sigma_god Report

    11points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Men overvalue the "protection" they bring to the table.

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    How Convenient

    How Convenient

    Acrobatic_Long_6059 , lainey.molnar Report

    10points
    POST
    katepig avatar
    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Testosterone makes you stupid apparently.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments

    Socially, the "mental load" and the unequal distribution of domestic labor represent a more subtle, yet pervasive, form of misogyny. Many women find themselves managing the household schedule, holiday planning, and the family’s emotional well-being on top of their full-time careers. In fact, data from 38 countries during the pandemic confirmed that women consistently carry the lion’s share of unpaid workloads.

    They also tend to take on a greater intensity of care-related tasks, with research showing that parents often receive more help from daughters than sons. When this labor is treated as a "natural" default rather than actual work, it reinforces the unfair idea that a woman’s time is less valuable than a man’s. Challenging these traditional domestic roles is essential for true equality, giving women the mental space to pursue their own interests and rest without an ounce of guilt.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Manipulator Unmasked

    Manipulator Unmasked

    sigma_god Report

    10points
    POST
    casey_tuohey avatar
    Ipetmykitteh
    Ipetmykitteh
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Aaaand how do these ridiculous boys end up with “kingdoms” that need a woman to actually run them? Patriarchy is a curse.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #11

    What Is The Obsession With Us Needing Them?

    What Is The Obsession With Us Needing Them?

    youngbutnotstupid Report

    10points
    POST
    katepig avatar
    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Actually, men live longer, make more money and are healthier if they are married. For women, only their finances are better, but nothing else. Actuarial tables do not lie.

    5
    5points
    reply
    #12

    Saw This Online, And I Agree!

    Saw This Online, And I Agree!

    PreferenceFun154 Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    The digital age has opened up a new and troubling front for misogyny online. Social media, which was meant to connect us, can quickly become a minefield, especially in corners of the internet where toxic ideas about women and male entitlement are normalized. Women who speak up publicly often face an onslaught of threats, personal attacks, and even having their private information shared to intimidate or silence them.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The psychological toll of this constant hostility is real—stress, anxiety, and fear can build up over time, making it harder to participate in online spaces or share opinions without worrying about safety. Beyond just feeling unsafe, this kind of environment can chip away at confidence and mental health, creating a chilling effect where women may think twice before joining discussions, debating ideas, or even posting about their lives. It’s a stark reminder that while the internet has given us incredible opportunities to connect, it has also amplified old patterns of discrimination in ways that can feel relentless and deeply personal.
    #13

    What Species Do Men Think Women Are

    What Species Do Men Think Women Are

    Internal_Habit_3754 Report

    9points
    POST
    #14

    Whose Gonna Tell Him?

    Whose Gonna Tell Him?

    Electrical-Bet-3625 Report

    9points
    POST
    bhanavibalaji avatar
    Stardrop
    Stardrop
    Community Member
    4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    guess who's gamete decides the s*x dipsh!t...

    9
    9points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #15

    Umm

    Umm

    taspenwall Report

    9points
    POST
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Internalized misogyny is one of the sneakiest forms of sexism because it happens when women unconsciously adopt the very biases that are used against them. You see it in things like the “not like other girls” mindset, where someone distances herself from other women in an effort to gain approval from men. It can also show up as harsh judgment of other women’s looks, career choices, or parenting styles, creating a culture of quiet competition and subtle cruelty.

    When women start seeing each other primarily as rivals for male attention or validation, it chips away at the strength of sisterhood. Breaking free from this takes honest self-reflection and a conscious effort to question the “rules” of patriarchy that train women to be their own and each other’s harshest critics.

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Go Home And Turn It Off Over Lunch

    Go Home And Turn It Off Over Lunch

    MulhollandL0ver Report

    9points
    POST
    bhanavibalaji avatar
    Stardrop
    Stardrop
    Community Member
    4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "turn it off" what a way to tell us you failed 8th grade biology.

    7
    7points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    If This Ain't True

    If This Ain't True

    d_haggar Report

    8points
    POST
    casey_tuohey avatar
    Ipetmykitteh
    Ipetmykitteh
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is real y’all!! You hit 40 as a woman and suddenly you’re Ma Methuselah. I NEVER tell a man my age because of this.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #18

    Dudes Really Need To Stop Telling Women What Women Want

    Dudes Really Need To Stop Telling Women What Women Want

    bitofagrump Report

    8points
    POST
    viccig avatar
    V
    V
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Women like cuddles, every woman is different, but we all have what is the right level of squishiness we like our men to get the best cuddles. And our of those 2 options a lot of women would prefer the before on the squishiness scale. It's not rocket surgery.

    1
    1point
    reply

    Language plays a huge role in keeping misogyny alive, often in ways we barely notice. Words like “bossy,” “feisty,” or “hysterical” are almost always aimed at women who are confident, outspoken, or emotional—qualities that would likely earn men praise as “leadership” or “passion.” For example, think about a workplace meeting where a man speaks firmly and is called a “strong leader,” while a woman saying the same thing is labeled “too aggressive.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Even calling certain topics “women’s issues” reinforces the idea that male experiences are the default, and anything else is somehow a side note. By paying attention to the words we use every day, we can push back against these subtle signals that suggest women are less capable, less rational, or less important than men.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #19

    Asking About Absence Of Husband To Wife Should Be Illegal... Really???

    Asking About Absence Of Husband To Wife Should Be Illegal... Really???

    VeryBadLlama Report

    8points
    POST
    View more comments
    #20

    Hilarious

    Hilarious

    nivid1988 , pizzacakecomic Report

    7points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why are self proclaimed "high value men" so obnoxiously low status idiots?

    1
    1point
    reply
    #21

    I Guess Woman Don't Have Collarbones

    I Guess Woman Don't Have Collarbones

    Dawn041802 , sydney_sweeney Report

    7points
    POST
    scortched_burn avatar
    JB
    JB
    Community Member
    3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Mmm body shots of a clavicle...!

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #22

    “Feminism Is Fake”

    “Feminism Is Fake”

    _scrum_ Report

    6points
    POST
    scortched_burn avatar
    JB
    JB
    Community Member
    3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And yet...your isolation is so real.

    4
    4points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Ultimately, the fight against misogyny is about building a world where empathy and equality are the baseline for all human interactions. It requires men to be active allies who listen more than they explain and who challenge other men when they hear "confidently incorrect" or harmful statements. It also requires a commitment to education and honest conversations that bridge the gap between different lived experiences. While the examples found on subreddits like "Not How Girls Work" can be infuriating, they serve as vital reminders that we still have a long way to go.

    #23

    Don't Threaten A Lady With A Good Time

    Don't Threaten A Lady With A Good Time

    JellyDisastrous8655 , wikimedia Report

    6points
    POST
    bhanavibalaji avatar
    Stardrop
    Stardrop
    Community Member
    4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    they'll sure as hell be better company than you!

    5
    5points
    reply
    View more comments
    #24

    I've Seen It Before But Not With Women This Young

    I've Seen It Before But Not With Women This Young

    crepy_blober Report

    6points
    POST
    katepig avatar
    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Men who make memes like this start out in life as the last bananas. Absolutely worthless and rotten to the core.

    4
    4points
    reply
    View more comments
    #25

    Looks Like Someone Didn’t Watch The Movie Or Chose Not To Watch It All🙄

    Looks Like Someone Didn’t Watch The Movie Or Chose Not To Watch It All🙄

    MistakeWonderful9178 Report

    6points
    POST
    scortched_burn avatar
    JB
    JB
    Community Member
    3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Because shortness was the only possible reason to dislike him and nothing else.

    6
    6points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    I Guess This Is Why Some Women Choose The Bear

    I Guess This Is Why Some Women Choose The Bear

    Justaredditor85 , ekilby Report

    5points
    POST
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Which of these posts made you stop, either laugh at the sheer absurdity or wonder how people can be this clueless? Some of them are so ridiculous, it’s hard to believe they’re real. Others make you pause and think, ‘Wow, did they really just say that?’ Share it with someone who could use a lesson in common sense or just a reality check.
    #27

    Just Came On My Feed And I’m Repulsed

    Just Came On My Feed And I’m Repulsed

    ainapaikalla_4014 Report

    5points
    POST
    katepig avatar
    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This guy should buy himself a fleshlight and just forget about women.

    3
    3points
    reply
    View more comments
    #28

    I’m Confused

    I’m Confused

    Brave-HPluver Report

    5points
    POST
    scortched_burn avatar
    JB
    JB
    Community Member
    3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He's leaving himself open for a ball tap. Get him!

    3
    3points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    So Tired Of Ppl Supporting The Accounts That Make This Trash

    So Tired Of Ppl Supporting The Accounts That Make This Trash

    aethericallum Report

    4points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But.. The men who make such posts do not shower though?

    0
    0points
    reply
    #30

    Sigh , It’s Literally An Infant

    Sigh , It’s Literally An Infant

    Akiiale Report

    4points
    POST
    katepig avatar
    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Again, a clear sign that testosterone makes you stupid.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #31

    Incels From The 1920s

    Incels From The 1920s

    JellyDisastrous8655 Report

    4points
    POST
    #32

    Found In The Wild

    Found In The Wild

    alicelric Report

    4points
    POST
    katepig avatar
    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Another brain trust.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    Does He Know Women Also Have Eggs In Our Ovaries????

    Does He Know Women Also Have Eggs In Our Ovaries????

    pr4daflor4 Report

    4points
    POST
    bhanavibalaji avatar
    Stardrop
    Stardrop
    Community Member
    3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    where do you think that eggs come from? ALSO, a woman is born with all the eggs she'll ever have, holding them her entire life. men make s***m very frequently.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #34

    Because Women Are Just No Capable To Decide How To Live Their Own Lives

    Because Women Are Just No Capable To Decide How To Live Their Own Lives

    Boltzmann_head Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #35

    Yeah Incels Also Existed 100 Years Ago

    Yeah Incels Also Existed 100 Years Ago

    JellyDisastrous8655 , Ann Lewis Women's Suffrage Collection Report

    3points
    POST
    #36

    At 25 She Looks For Love 😂

    At 25 She Looks For Love 😂

    muppetexpress Report

    3points
    POST
    c_devine avatar
    Seedy Vine
    Seedy Vine
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The hell is "slow lows down"?! English hard.

    4
    4points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    And The Incels Strike Again

    And The Incels Strike Again

    Incels still being pissed off about women rather wanting to meet a bear than a random man in the forest.

    JellyDisastrous8655 Report

    3points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As a man I'd rather take on the bear rather than an edgelord incel.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #38

    The Difference Is That The Cosplayers Want To Wear That Starlight Didn't

    The Difference Is That The Cosplayers Want To Wear That Starlight Didn't

    fun_gran Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #39

    Fb “Friend” Reposted This

    Fb “Friend” Reposted This

    xiouxie77 , LuckyChap Entertainment Report

    3points
    POST
    #40

    This Is The Difference Between Loneliness Between Men And Women

    This Is The Difference Between Loneliness Between Men And Women

    Sweet_Animal6924 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    This Guy Defending The "Husband Stitch" On Ig Thinks Stitches Are Reversible

    This Guy Defending The "Husband Stitch" On Ig Thinks Stitches Are Reversible

    kaykinzzz Report

    3points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Time for the wife to ask the husband about pegging.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #42

    Frankenstein Was Written By A Woman

    Frankenstein Was Written By A Woman

    Impossible-Yam3680 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #43

    Guy Think He Can Change Her Mind Later!!!

    Guy Think He Can Change Her Mind Later!!!

    doughadear Report

    3points
    POST
    katepig avatar
    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What a stupid man.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #44

    Why Don't Women Have A Stronger Interior Lining? Are They Stupid?

    Why Don't Women Have A Stronger Interior Lining? Are They Stupid?

    Leeuweroni Report

    3points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Bro is telling evolution where it has gone wrong.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #45

    This Made Me Choke LOL What’s Wrong With People

    This Made Me Choke LOL What’s Wrong With People

    mortlikesbooks Report

    3points
    POST
    katepig avatar
    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    LOL! From a guy who hasn't properly washed his taint since grade school.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #46

    Why Do Men Want To Hit Women So Badly?

    Why Do Men Want To Hit Women So Badly?

    Ok_Programmer_9365 Report

    3points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Until biological men push babies out of their bodies regularly then men are inferior to women.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #47

    I'm A Guy And I Literally Have Never Even Heard Of This Actually Happening

    I'm A Guy And I Literally Have Never Even Heard Of This Actually Happening

    SpiritualWanderer95 Report

    2points
    POST
    #48

    We're All Catfishes I Guess

    We're All Catfishes I Guess

    --Alexandra-P-- Report

    2points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sabrina Carpenter still looking good without make up is catfishing? Make up is catfishing? You expect women to naturally look like their face is covered in make up?

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #49

    Buying Pads And A Bra Is A Sacred Tome Divine Feminine Magic Ritual Between Mother And Child

    Buying Pads And A Bra Is A Sacred Tome Divine Feminine Magic Ritual Between Mother And Child

    AshleytheTaguel Report

    2points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Here's the thing. Clothing is clothing. Wear what you want. There should be no distinction between men and womenswear. Clothing is not designed for specific sexes, it is designed for specific shapes.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #50

    I... I Don't Know

    I... I Don't Know

    Last-Inspection-8156 Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #51

    I Don’t Think This Is Right

    I Don’t Think This Is Right

    Red91444 Report

    2points
    POST
    katepig avatar
    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I guess I never had a balanced period. But then again I had endometriosis.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #52

    Found This Meme 😂

    Found This Meme 😂

    RevolutionaryTowel02 Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #53

    He's Just So Gross

    He's Just So Gross

    pureimaginatrix Report

    2points
    POST
    katepig avatar
    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Actually the women aren't the lonely one's. We actually have friends.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #54

    He Is Not The One Who Dodged The Bullet Here

    He Is Not The One Who Dodged The Bullet Here

    RabidRabbitRedditor Report

    2points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "She twists everything I say to make me sound misogynistic" zero twisting needed. You are misogynistic .

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #55

    Oh Yeah. I Hate When I Get Clocked By The Shape Of My Pelvis, Happens All The Time

    Oh Yeah. I Hate When I Get Clocked By The Shape Of My Pelvis, Happens All The Time

    blehric Report

    2points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Archaeological remains are usually determined male or female by the items buried with the body rather than the body itself. As s*x cannot always be determined. Also, even if s*x can be determined, it does not follow that gender is also known.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #56

    Gotta Love Some Christians…

    Gotta Love Some Christians…

    JellyDisastrous8655 Report

    1point
    POST
    katepig avatar
    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Brought to you by the fans of marital r**e!

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #57

    “Turned Out Like This” And It’s Just A Young Woman With Curly Hair

    “Turned Out Like This” And It’s Just A Young Woman With Curly Hair

    Yagaoof Report

    1point
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And what is supposed to be wrong with the woman in the picture?

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #58

    Men Are Letting Women Have Fun Because Women Are Kids To Them

    Men Are Letting Women Have Fun Because Women Are Kids To Them

    AvailableNewspaper94 Report

    1point
    POST
    kerirodonnell avatar
    meeeeeeeeeeee
    meeeeeeeeeeee
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ...I mean, at least it's about giving them freedom. Positives lol

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #59

    Not How Weight Works

    Not How Weight Works

    Ok_Programmer_9365 Report

    1point
    POST
    Follow