Man Asks If He Would Be A Jerk If He Didn’t Go On Vacation With His Family Because His Brother Is Taking His Dog

Family vacations when you are a child are fun because you can travel a bit, have a change of scenery and a new experience, but it’s not as relaxing when you grow up, because you have standards, preferences and expectations.

This man’s ideal vacation doesn’t involve dogs, but his brother is insisting on bringing his pet. He doesn’t like dogs and is afraid for his 18-month-old son and could just not go, but then the trip probably would happen altogether.

About every other year, the Original Poster’s (OP) family, which includes him, his brother, his sister and his parents, would go on a trip, but it so happened that the last one they went on was in 2018, so they decided it’s time to plan something.

His parents booked a VRBO on a beach in Florida, but it seems that the plans are not set in stone. The OP found out that his brother would be taking his dog with him. It’s “some sort of terrier” so it must not be a big dog, and is well-behaved, but overly friendly. In the comments the man explained that he meant it would invade his privacy.

The OP doesn’t like dogs and doesn’t want to be living with one in the same house. He also has an 18-month-old son he would be taking on the trip and he was not sure how the dog would behave around a baby. Another issue he had was that he didn’t want to plan his family activities around a dog, as they are not allowed everywhere.

That is why the man talked about it with his brother, but he claimed that he couldn’t leave his dog. Also, in the dog owner’s opinion, a baby would cause more inconvenience than a dog, to which a lot of people in the comments agreed.

The comments were actually quite interesting as people had lots of different opinions. Overall, the OP was deemed to be the jerk in the situation and redditors’ arguments are that the dog is well-behaved, so it wouldn’t be a problem to keep it away from the baby.

But there were people who said that the OP is not being a jerk and if he doesn’t want to be around a dog on his vacation, he has a full right to not go. And then there were readers who didn’t see any jerks at all, but they pointed out that the OP and his brother are at different stages of life now and are just not compatible to be vacationing together, which is fine and neither of them is more right than the other.

We don’t actually know the reason why the OP’s brother is taking his dog with him when he knows it will bother the rest of the family. Maybe he doesn’t have friends who have the means to take care of it temporarily, maybe he doesn’t have money to pay for a dog hotel or he is feeling anxious about leaving it in the care of someone else because as the OP said, it seems that he does everything with his dog.

OP’s brother is 27 and it’s no surprise that he values his dog so much because surveys show that Millennials and Gen Z love pets like they would children, or pets are as close as they can come to children because their financial situation can only afford animals.

According to WFLA, “For adults born between 1981 and 1996, the millennials, 22% of those with pets chose to delay having a child or won’t at all, due to the lower total cost of caring for their babies, furry or otherwise. From Gen Z, the younger generation or those born between 1997 to 2012, almost a quarter of respondents, 23%, said they’d wait to have children or would not, due to the costs.”

The Wildest describes the “furbaby” as a stress-free surrogate for kids, because “you can leave a pet alone. It’s easier to find daycare for them. They can be expensive, but are far less likely to rival the financial burden that children — and later, teens — create. You don’t have to uproot your social, romantic, or professional lives nearly as much to accommodate a pet.”

But they still give you that sense of caring for someone and receiving love as well as companionship. Dr Min Yeo says that pet owners’ brains respond to their dogs the same as parents’ brains respond to their babies and one look is all it takes: “Just by gazing at each other, humans and dogs experience a surge of the love hormone oxytocin, which is similar to how parents feel when they look at their baby.”

When comparing how important dogs are to their owners, 81 percent of survey respondents said that their pets are as equally important as children in the family and 78 percent of women with dogs refer to themselves as dog moms and not owners.

But some people would say that this is crossing the line and animals will never be equal to humans. M.A. Wallace, who has two children herself, wrote for The Cut, “We love them because they aren’t human, then spend their lives treating them like people. We project onto them what we wish we could see in ourselves and others. We don’t really want them to be animals — wild, free, ultimately unknowable — we want them to be like us.”

Are you on the side where animals can be compared to children when it comes to emotional attachment or do you feel that people often forget that pets are just domesticated animals? Also, do you think the OP is being unreasonable for not wanting a dog on family vacation? How would you resolve the situation? Let us know in the comments.

