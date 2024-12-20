New Girl Gets Kicked Out Of Friend Group After She Demands Money For Trading Services
Swapping services or goods with family and friends, such as homegrown produce, clothes, babysitting and hairstyling, is a great way to save money and foster community. But since bartering is a delicate art, it requires some ground rules that ensure that no one feels wronged in the exchange.
These girlfriends had it all figured out and their trades were going smoothly. Until a new member joined them and tried taking advantage of their generosity, which resulted in her getting kicked out of the friend circle.
Exchanging skills and goods with family or friends is a great way to save money and build stronger bonds
Image credits: dmytro_sidelnikov / Freepik (not the actual photo)
However, this woman, who was new at bartering, did their friends dirty, for which she got kicked out of the friend group
Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Alexander Grey / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)
Image credits: throwRA12p
Bartering allows people to swap their skills and items while keeping money on hand for mortgage and other bills
According to Investopedia, bartering is “the exchange of goods and services between two or more parties without the use of money.” A simple example of this would be a hairdresser giving a friend a haircut for a new set of nails (like in this story).
There’s really no limit to what can be traded. Beauty, digital, home maintenance, childcare, carpooling, tutoring services and things like books, food, meals and clothes—almost everything is on the table, as long as parties agree on the terms of exchange.
Bartering allows people to swap their skills and items while keeping their money for expenses like mortgages, medical bills, and utilities that unfortunately can’t be paid by swapping commodities. It can also create a stronger bond between trading partners and even build a professional network when it comes to businesses.
Such a way of “selling and buying” is the oldest form of commerce that dates back to when money didn’t exist yet and it still sometimes comes in handy to this day, especially when financial troubles strike. Just like during the 2008 financial crisis, which resulted in the Great Recession and COVID-19, which caused economic uncertainty.
Bartering can only be successful if it’s equal and satisfies both parties
However, bartering isn’t just the exchange of skills and goods. It’s much more complicated than that. It involves quite a few ground rules and procedures that ensure the agreement is fair and no friendships, relationships, or reputations are scathed.
The first step towards trading is to figure out what services or goods you can offer others and put a price tag on them. Such a deal can only be successful if it’s equal and satisfies both parties, which can happen when skills or items bartered are realistically valued.
Then identify what you’re looking for in an exchange and try finding people to trade with. It can be anyone from your family, friends, colleagues or even people online. Websites like Craigslist.com, Swapace.com, and BarterQuest.com are full of individuals who would like to participate in a cashless swap.
After this step is done, it might be a good idea to get the agreement in writing, especially if it’s done between strangers or people who don’t know each other well. It should involve the details or goods that the barter involves, the date and what work needs to be done. And you’ve got yourself a valuable deal without spending a penny!
Some readers believe that the new girl is wrong in this situation
While others thought it was the fault of both women
Poll Question
Thanks! Check out the results:
It's unclear to me if the value of the nails was discussed at the time the trade was agreed to. I think that detail really changes my view of the situation. If the value of the nails was disclosed up front, and Jane agreed to it, then she messed up. If they agreed to the trade, OP did Jane's nails, and at the end was like, "btw I would normally charge £160 for that." Then that's shady and OP messed up. Honestly the idea of trading seems silly to me. Just pay your friends for the services they provide. I see it as supporting their business. Seems so much simpler to pay instead of trading. Heck, paying is a form of trade. The difference is you do two trades, and you have a way of keeping track of the value of the services provided so there's no ambiguity. Giving someone a service for free on the condition they provide a free service later is no different than lending money. I don't do that with friends.
What the hell is with the YTA comment saying Jane was out of product but OP "only" provided a service? Do they not understand that nail products cost money, too? Jane received products as well - whatever OP used on Jane's nails, polish, etc. And then figure in the cost of OP's time to do Jane's nails. If OP returns all of the clothing she got from Jane, there is no trade - Jane will have gotten her nails done for free and OP will have received nothing.
It's unclear to me if the value of the nails was discussed at the time the trade was agreed to. I think that detail really changes my view of the situation. If the value of the nails was disclosed up front, and Jane agreed to it, then she messed up. If they agreed to the trade, OP did Jane's nails, and at the end was like, "btw I would normally charge £160 for that." Then that's shady and OP messed up. Honestly the idea of trading seems silly to me. Just pay your friends for the services they provide. I see it as supporting their business. Seems so much simpler to pay instead of trading. Heck, paying is a form of trade. The difference is you do two trades, and you have a way of keeping track of the value of the services provided so there's no ambiguity. Giving someone a service for free on the condition they provide a free service later is no different than lending money. I don't do that with friends.
What the hell is with the YTA comment saying Jane was out of product but OP "only" provided a service? Do they not understand that nail products cost money, too? Jane received products as well - whatever OP used on Jane's nails, polish, etc. And then figure in the cost of OP's time to do Jane's nails. If OP returns all of the clothing she got from Jane, there is no trade - Jane will have gotten her nails done for free and OP will have received nothing.
32
5