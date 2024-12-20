New Girl Gets Kicked Out Of Friend Group After She Demands Money For Trading Services

ADVERTISEMENT

Swapping services or goods with family and friends, such as homegrown produce, clothes, babysitting and hairstyling, is a great way to save money and foster community. But since bartering is a delicate art, it requires some ground rules that ensure that no one feels wronged in the exchange.

These girlfriends had it all figured out and their trades were going smoothly. Until a new member joined them and tried taking advantage of their generosity, which resulted in her getting kicked out of the friend circle.

Exchanging skills and goods with family or friends is a great way to save money and build stronger bonds

Image credits: dmytro_sidelnikov / Freepik (not the actual photo)

However, this woman, who was new at bartering, did their friends dirty, for which she got kicked out of the friend group

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Alexander Grey / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Image credits: throwRA12p

Bartering allows people to swap their skills and items while keeping money on hand for mortgage and other bills

According to Investopedia, bartering is “the exchange of goods and services between two or more parties without the use of money.” A simple example of this would be a hairdresser giving a friend a haircut for a new set of nails (like in this story).



There’s really no limit to what can be traded. Beauty, digital, home maintenance, childcare, carpooling, tutoring services and things like books, food, meals and clothes—almost everything is on the table, as long as parties agree on the terms of exchange.



Bartering allows people to swap their skills and items while keeping their money for expenses like mortgages, medical bills, and utilities that unfortunately can’t be paid by swapping commodities. It can also create a stronger bond between trading partners and even build a professional network when it comes to businesses.



Such a way of “selling and buying” is the oldest form of commerce that dates back to when money didn’t exist yet and it still sometimes comes in handy to this day, especially when financial troubles strike. Just like during the 2008 financial crisis, which resulted in the Great Recession and COVID-19, which caused economic uncertainty.

Bartering can only be successful if it’s equal and satisfies both parties

However, bartering isn’t just the exchange of skills and goods. It’s much more complicated than that. It involves quite a few ground rules and procedures that ensure the agreement is fair and no friendships, relationships, or reputations are scathed.



The first step towards trading is to figure out what services or goods you can offer others and put a price tag on them. Such a deal can only be successful if it’s equal and satisfies both parties, which can happen when skills or items bartered are realistically valued.



Then identify what you’re looking for in an exchange and try finding people to trade with. It can be anyone from your family, friends, colleagues or even people online. Websites like Craigslist.com, Swapace.com, and BarterQuest.com are full of individuals who would like to participate in a cashless swap.



After this step is done, it might be a good idea to get the agreement in writing, especially if it’s done between strangers or people who don’t know each other well. It should involve the details or goods that the barter involves, the date and what work needs to be done. And you’ve got yourself a valuable deal without spending a penny!

