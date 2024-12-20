Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

New Girl Gets Kicked Out Of Friend Group After She Demands Money For Trading Services
Friends, Relationships

New Girl Gets Kicked Out Of Friend Group After She Demands Money For Trading Services

Open list comments 5
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

32

Open list comments

5

ADVERTISEMENT

Swapping services or goods with family and friends, such as homegrown produce, clothes, babysitting and hairstyling, is a great way to save money and foster community. But since bartering is a delicate art, it requires some ground rules that ensure that no one feels wronged in the exchange. 

These girlfriends had it all figured out and their trades were going smoothly. Until a new member joined them and tried taking advantage of their generosity, which resulted in her getting kicked out of the friend circle.

RELATED:

    Exchanging skills and goods with family or friends is a great way to save money and build stronger bonds

    Image credits: dmytro_sidelnikov / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    However, this woman, who was new at bartering, did their friends dirty, for which she got kicked out of the friend group

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Alexander Grey / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: throwRA12p

    Bartering allows people to swap their skills and items while keeping money on hand for mortgage and other bills 

    According to Investopedia, bartering is “the exchange of goods and services between two or more parties without the use of money.” A simple example of this would be a hairdresser giving a friend a haircut for a new set of nails (like in this story).

    There’s really no limit to what can be traded. Beauty, digital, home maintenance, childcare, carpooling, tutoring services and things like books, food, meals and clothes—almost everything is on the table, as long as parties agree on the terms of exchange.

    Bartering allows people to swap their skills and items while keeping their money for expenses like mortgages, medical bills, and utilities that unfortunately can’t be paid by swapping commodities. It can also create a stronger bond between trading partners and even build a professional network when it comes to businesses. 

    Such a way of “selling and buying” is the oldest form of commerce that dates back to when money didn’t exist yet and it still sometimes comes in handy to this day, especially when financial troubles strike. Just like during the 2008 financial crisis, which resulted in the Great Recession and COVID-19, which caused economic uncertainty. 

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?

    Bartering  can only be successful if it’s equal and satisfies both parties

    However, bartering isn’t just the exchange of skills and goods. It’s much more complicated than that. It involves quite a few ground rules and procedures that ensure the agreement is fair and no friendships, relationships, or reputations are scathed.

    The first step towards trading is to figure out what services or goods you can offer others and put a price tag on them. Such a deal can only be successful if it’s equal and satisfies both parties, which can happen when skills or items bartered are realistically valued.

    Then identify what you’re looking for in an exchange and try finding people to trade with. It can be anyone from your family, friends, colleagues or even people online. Websites like Craigslist.com, Swapace.com, and BarterQuest.com are full of individuals who would like to participate in a cashless swap. 

    After this step is done, it might be a good idea to get the agreement in writing, especially if it’s done between strangers or people who don’t know each other well. It should involve the details or goods that the barter involves, the date and what work needs to be done. And you’ve got yourself a valuable deal without spending a penny! 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Some readers believe that the new girl is wrong in this situation

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?
    ADVERTISEMENT

    While others thought it was the fault of both women

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    32

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    5
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    32

    Open list comments

    5

    Austeja Zokaite

    Austeja Zokaite

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, glad you swung by! My name is Austėja, and I’m a writer at Bored Panda. With a degree in English philology, I’m interested in all aspects of language. Being fresh out of university, my mission is to master the art of writing and add my unique touch to every personal story and uplifting article we publish. In my time here, I’ve covered some fun topics such as scrungy cats and pareidolia, as well as more serious ones about mental health and relationship hiccups. When I’m not on my laptop, you’ll probably find me devouring pastries, especially croissants, paired with a soothing cup of tea. Sunsets, the sea, and swimming are some of my favorite things.

    Read less »
    Austeja Zokaite

    Austeja Zokaite

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, glad you swung by! My name is Austėja, and I’m a writer at Bored Panda. With a degree in English philology, I’m interested in all aspects of language. Being fresh out of university, my mission is to master the art of writing and add my unique touch to every personal story and uplifting article we publish. In my time here, I’ve covered some fun topics such as scrungy cats and pareidolia, as well as more serious ones about mental health and relationship hiccups. When I’m not on my laptop, you’ll probably find me devouring pastries, especially croissants, paired with a soothing cup of tea. Sunsets, the sea, and swimming are some of my favorite things.

    Read less »
    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, my favorite part of the job involves browsing the web for the cutest cat pics, the funniest memes and eye-catching illustrations to brighten up your day!

    Read less »
    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, my favorite part of the job involves browsing the web for the cutest cat pics, the funniest memes and eye-catching illustrations to brighten up your day!

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    dracoaffectus avatar
    Rahul Pawa
    Rahul Pawa
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's unclear to me if the value of the nails was discussed at the time the trade was agreed to. I think that detail really changes my view of the situation. If the value of the nails was disclosed up front, and Jane agreed to it, then she messed up. If they agreed to the trade, OP did Jane's nails, and at the end was like, "btw I would normally charge £160 for that." Then that's shady and OP messed up. Honestly the idea of trading seems silly to me. Just pay your friends for the services they provide. I see it as supporting their business. Seems so much simpler to pay instead of trading. Heck, paying is a form of trade. The difference is you do two trades, and you have a way of keeping track of the value of the services provided so there's no ambiguity. Giving someone a service for free on the condition they provide a free service later is no different than lending money. I don't do that with friends.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    hodgeelmwood avatar
    Hodge Elmwood
    Hodge Elmwood
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What the hell is with the YTA comment saying Jane was out of product but OP "only" provided a service? Do they not understand that nail products cost money, too? Jane received products as well - whatever OP used on Jane's nails, polish, etc. And then figure in the cost of OP's time to do Jane's nails. If OP returns all of the clothing she got from Jane, there is no trade - Jane will have gotten her nails done for free and OP will have received nothing.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    chanakaufman87_2 avatar
    CK
    CK
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you barter, you have to be clear on the terms like with any transaction.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    POST
    dracoaffectus avatar
    Rahul Pawa
    Rahul Pawa
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's unclear to me if the value of the nails was discussed at the time the trade was agreed to. I think that detail really changes my view of the situation. If the value of the nails was disclosed up front, and Jane agreed to it, then she messed up. If they agreed to the trade, OP did Jane's nails, and at the end was like, "btw I would normally charge £160 for that." Then that's shady and OP messed up. Honestly the idea of trading seems silly to me. Just pay your friends for the services they provide. I see it as supporting their business. Seems so much simpler to pay instead of trading. Heck, paying is a form of trade. The difference is you do two trades, and you have a way of keeping track of the value of the services provided so there's no ambiguity. Giving someone a service for free on the condition they provide a free service later is no different than lending money. I don't do that with friends.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    hodgeelmwood avatar
    Hodge Elmwood
    Hodge Elmwood
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What the hell is with the YTA comment saying Jane was out of product but OP "only" provided a service? Do they not understand that nail products cost money, too? Jane received products as well - whatever OP used on Jane's nails, polish, etc. And then figure in the cost of OP's time to do Jane's nails. If OP returns all of the clothing she got from Jane, there is no trade - Jane will have gotten her nails done for free and OP will have received nothing.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    chanakaufman87_2 avatar
    CK
    CK
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you barter, you have to be clear on the terms like with any transaction.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda